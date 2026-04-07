Padres start Pirates series with 5-0 shutout

PITTSBURGH — After taking the series over the weekend against the Red Sox, the San Diego Padres continued their success on Monday with a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

For the first time this season, the Padres did something that they haven’t so far this season, beat a team that’s as hot as the Pirates. It’s also the first time that the club currently sits at .500 win percentage (5-5) and recorded 10 or more hits in consecutive games.

The Padres have controlled the Pirates in recent history, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings. Their 12-1 record is the best win rate against the club among all major league teams during this span. They have won the last seven games in Pittsburgh, which is the longest streak at PNC Park in the Majors.

With their win tonight, the Padres are now tied for the best record vs. a single opponent with the Orioles and the White Sox.

Entering tonight with the league’s longest winning streak at five games, it just wasn’t Pittsburgh’s night. They were making base running mistakes, unreliable defensively and finished the game going 1-for-10 with RISP and left nine runners on base.

Right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez, earning his first win as a member of the Padres, continued his dominance against the Pirates. He pitched five scoreless innings and allowed six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Being known for being shaky at times, Márquez used his veteran experience to get himself out of some jams, including in the fifth inning when he Oneil Cruz on third base with one out. He managed to force a pop out to Brandon Lowe and fly out to Bryan Reynolds.

Márquez now owns a 7-1 record and 1.71 ERA in eight career starts.

Despite not having Mason Miller or Jeremiah Estrada tonight, the Padres bullpen had a tremendous outing. Right-hander pitchers Ron Marinaccio and David Morgan each pitched two innings, combined for one hit allowed, two strikeouts and four walks.

While it wasn’t an explosive outing for the offense, they were able to jump on Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler (0-1, 3.12).

Assigned designated hitter Nick Castellanos put the Padres ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning following his two-out double on the first pitch against Chandler. He would later leave the game in the next inning after giving up a pair of walks to Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. and an RBI ground-rule double to outfielder Jackson Merrill.

The Padres added on another run in the inning with an RBI ground out by Manny Machado against reliever Yohan Ramirez.

The following inning, catcher Freddy Fermin started a two-out rally with a double to left and was brought in to score by Cronenworth, who also reached on base with a double.

Outfielder Ramón Laureano stamped the Padres’ final run in the eighth inning, connecting on a 94 mph first pitch sinker for a RBI double.

Out of the team’s 11 hits, there were five batters that posted a double (Castellanos, Merrill, Fermin, Cronenworth and Laureano). The offense also finished with three runs scored with two-outs and finished 3-for-12 with RISP.

Tomorrow’s 3:40 p.m. first pitch will feature two highly respected pitchers for both clubs. The Padres will have RHP Nick Pivetta (1-1, 6.75 ERA) on the mound making his third start. And for the first time in his career, RHP Paul Skenes (1-1, 9.53 ERA) will take the bump against the Friars.