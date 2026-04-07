Best MLB Bets Tuesday, April 7: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are the top plays to lock in for tonight’s action!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: LAA Jorge Soler to Hit a Home Run (+470) vs. Atlanta Braves

Soler has absolutely mashed against Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez in his career, slashing an eye-popping .591/.625/1.273 with four home runs in 22 at-bats. While he has left the yard just once through his first 11 games, the veteran slugger is riding a three-game hitting streak and leads the Angels with eight RBI. Soler remains one of the most dangerous power bats in this lineup, and given his long track record of success against Lopez, there is plenty of value in backing him at +470 to go deep.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Best Bet #2: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays UNDER 7.5 Runs (-104)

The Dodgers and Blue Jays continue their World Series rematch, and this looks like a strong under spot with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kevin Gausman on the mound. Yamamoto has opened the season with a 3.00 ERA, continuing to show the elite command and swing-and-miss stuff that make him so tough to square up. Gausman has been even better, carrying a 0.75 ERA while piling up 21 strikeouts in just 12 innings.

Toronto’s offense has also been slow out of the gate, which only adds to the appeal of backing a lower-scoring game against a pitcher of Yamamoto’s caliber. With two aces capable of working deep and limiting damage early, runs could be hard to come by tonight. At 7.5, the under is the way I’d look.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.