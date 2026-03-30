Biggest Takeaways From the Atlanta Braves’ Opening Weekend

Baseball is back. The strikeouts, bat flips, diving grabs, and even the new ABS system are in full swing. Life just feels better when baseball is on.

For Atlanta Braves fans, Opening Day came with a little patience. We had to sit back and watch Wednesday and Thursday before finally getting their turn. When they did though, it was worth it.

This season opened much better than last.

Atlanta took game one over the Kansas City Royals 6-0 behind Chris Sale‘s performance and home runs from Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin, and Michael Harris II. Saturday delivered chaos, as a six-run ninth-inning comeback capped off by Dominic Smith‘s walk-off grand slam led to a 6-2 win. Sunday ended in a 4-1 loss, but the at-bats looked positive and the pitching was still good.

It doesn’t matter if you win the series by one game or three; winning is winning. So, now let’s get into the biggest takeaways from the Braves’ first set of games.

DOM SMITH WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM FOR THE BRAVES!! pic.twitter.com/s1OfRF4eSW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 29, 2026

Position Players

Michael Harris II continued his hot spring. Harris has always been a tale of two halves, and last season followed that script. He struggled early, then turned into one of the best hitters in baseball after the break. This spring felt different.

The numbers were average, but the process is what stood out the most. He was working counts, barreling balls, and most importantly, taking walks.

That carried over immediately. Harris went 4-for-11 with a home run, three RBIs, and six hard-hit balls in just nine balls in play. If this version of Harris shows up consistently, this offense has a real chance to be one of the best in baseball.

Ozzie Albies: HR

Drake Baldwin: HR

Michael Harris: 2-run HR The Braves are MASHING 💪 pic.twitter.com/7rtATzbTdI — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 28, 2026

Ozzie Albies, who also had a frustrating 2025, looks locked back in. He also turned it on late, but another hit to the hand ended his season early. His spring did not inspire much confidence either, batting just .188 with a sub-.600 OPS. But then the games that mattered began.

Albies matched Harris by going 4-for-11, adding a home run, two runs scored, one RBI, and one walk, while not striking out once.

The biggest difference is the approach. He is still aggressive, but not reckless. He is no longer swinging at everything the pitcher throws. Atlanta needs that version of Albies. Through one weekend, it looks like they might have him back.

Ronald Acuña Jr. looks healthy. He did not have the loudest offensive start, going 1-for-12, but the quality of contact was there. Four hard-hit balls, including one that somehow stayed in the yard, suggest the production will come. We know it will.

Defensively, though, Acuña looked healthy again. He made a sliding grab on a blooper from Salvador Perez in game one and tracked down a deep ball in the gap in game two. With one of the strongest arms in baseball, his arm can also change games.

Bobby Witt Jr. decided against going from first to third even though he had been in motion as the ball was hit, and Isaac Collins chose not to tag on a medium depth fly ball.

Those are hidden runs saved that you have to watch the games to understand. If Acuña is healthy in right field, the MVP-level impact is still there even before the bat heats up.

Overall, the offensive approach looks different in year two under hitting coach Tim Hyers. When hired before last season, Hyers brought a new philosophy to the Braves than they had under Kevin Seitzer. At times, it seemed as though the offense were thinking and pressing too much.

This year looks cleaner. Hitters are hunting their pitch and taking everything else. You can see it in the approach during spring training. Harris started walking. Albies was chasing less. Matt Olson and Austin Riley are comfortable taking their free passes. This can be summed up in two splits during the opening series:

Split PA H BB K OPS First Pitch 12 5 – – 1.167 Full Count 10 4 4 2 2.633

Yes, it’s a small sample size, but the offense looks more relaxed and more dangerous than it did all of last season, despite the injuries.

Pitching Staff

Reynaldo López finding his velocity has to be my favorite takeaway. López was one of the biggest question marks all spring due to a drop in velocity. Sitting in the low- 90s for much of spring, then dipping to 89 in his final tune up had fans in a panic. He stated this was due to a mechanical adjustment, but most were buying it.

Then on Saturday, López came out and immediately started pumping 94-95 consistently and looked like his 2024 self again. He hit 94 and 95 mph 15 times each, and 96 and 97 mph twice each. The velocity is there. This version of López would ease the minds of Braves Country.

Didier Fuentes looked ready for the moment. We all know what happened last season when the Braves brought up a just-turned 20-year-old to make his big-league debut. Fuentes had his flashes, but he was overmatched by the jump in competition.

This spring, he looked like a completely different pitcher. Still just 20 years old, he recorded a stat line even Paul Skenes would be jealous of: 13.2 IP, two hits, one run, one hit batter, one walk, and 18 strikeouts. That earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Didier Fuentes makes his 2026 debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WIi8mA1YW2 — BravesVision (@BravesVisionTV) March 29, 2026

Fuentes entered game three of the series in the sixth inning. He proceeded to work the final four innings in relief, giving up just two hits, one run, one walk, and striking out four. The swing-and-miss was not quite at spring levels, but the poise stood out. His ceiling might be as high as anyone in the system.

All in all, the staff as a whole delivered across the board. Starters Sale, López, and Grant Holmes combined for just 11 hits, four runs, and 13 strikeouts. Dylan Lee, Osvaldo Bido, Tyler Kinley, Robert Suárez, and Aaron Bummer threw 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts out of the bullpen.

In all, the Royals scored just six runs on 17 hits across the three game series. For context, 10 teams cleared six runs on Sunday alone. The 17 hits allowed is among the fewest in baseball. Small sample size, but this is the start both the organization and the fans needed from this pitching staff after everything that happened the last few months.

The Rest

Walt Weiss is already managing differently. When Brian Snitker stepped down as manager, there was a huge decision to be had on who should take over. Many, like myself, wanted an external option to break the funk that Atlanta had seemed to be in since the World Series run in 2021.

However, the team decided to promote Weiss from within the organization and surround him with a younger, highly touted staff around him.

It has only been three games, but the difference is noticeable.

On Opening Day, he batted Albies third despite the spring struggles and was rewarded immediately with a 2-for-4 day, including the team’s first home run of the season. He then stayed aggressive by letting Robert Suárez pitch in a 6-0 game, something Snitker wouldn’t have done in the past. He managed to win, not to avoid losing.

The biggest moment came in game two. Down 0-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Atlanta mounted a comeback. Matt Olson smacked a single to put runners at the corners after a Drake Baldwin walk led off the inning. Knowing Olson was the tying run, Weiss had Jorge Mateo pinch run for Olson. Then, after Mike Yastrzemski hit another single, he had Eli White pinch run for him.

Those moves did not end up deciding the game, but the mindset did. That level of aggression matters over 162. Again, that’s playing to win — not to avoid losing.

Finally,the ABS challenges need work. If there is one negative, it is this.

Atlanta went 0-for-3 at the plate and 1-for-3 behind it on ABS challenges. In game two of the series, Baldwin unsuccessfully challenged a pitch in the top of the first, and then Acuña unsuccessfully challenged one in the bottom of the inning. Just like that, they were out of challenges for the rest of the game

It is a new system, so it is not a concern yet. But it is something that clearly needs refining.

What’s Next

Atlanta is now three games into a 13-game stretch without an off day, but at least the first six games are at home.

The Athletics come in after being swept on the road in Toronto. They were outscored 16 to 11, and outhit 16 to 27. However, this is not a lineup you overlook. Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, and Shea Langeliers can put up a lot runs quickly.

Jacob Lopez, Aaron Civale, and Luis Severino are expected to face Bryce Elder, one of Jose Suarez or Martin Perez, and Sale. Traveling from Toronto to Atlanta and turning around that quickly is never easy. This is a spot the Braves should take advantage of.

The post Biggest Takeaways From the Atlanta Braves’ Opening Weekend appeared first on Just Baseball.