Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 10 minutes ago

Blake Snell exits early as Dodgers fall to Reds

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

CINCINNATI — The Dodgers came to Great American Ball Park on Wednesday night with a chance to celebrate.

Instead, they left with a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, a 92-60 record and a much more pressing concern surrounding Blake Snell.

The Dodgers needed one more victory to clinch the National League West, but there was no champagne waiting for them in the clubhouse. The division celebration will have to wait.

The loss itself was secondary to what happened to Snell.

The left-hander exited after just 19 pitches with left groin tightness, turning what was supposed to be another important start down the stretch into another question mark for the Dodgers' rotation.

Snell said he felt a grab in his groin on the second-to-last pitch of his bullpen session before the game.

“I felt good all day and then the second to last pitch of the bullpen, I threw a slider and I felt a grab.”

He tried to pitch through it in the first inning, but the issue didn't improve.

“I was gonna try to get through five, but I just knew I didn't have a good shot of doing that and remaining healthy,” Snell said.

Snell has dealt with groin issues in the past, though the Dodgers did not believe he had any lingering concern entering Wednesday's start. Snell said the injury does not feel as severe as previous groin problems, and he wants to see how he feels over the next couple of days.

That wait-and-see period could be important for a Dodgers team preparing for October.

Dave Roberts said another start for Snell remains a possibility, but the Dodgers need to be confident that he can make it through without another setback.

“I like where his head is at, but he just can't afford any more setbacks,” Roberts said.

Snell's early departure forced the Dodgers to navigate the rest of the night without one of their key starters. The bullpen kept the game within reach, but Cincinnati eventually pulled away.

The Dodgers actually struck first.

Will Smith put the Dodgers ahead in the third inning, sending a ball the other way for an RBI double. But the lead lasted only briefly.

Elly De La Cruz answered in the bottom half of the inning, crushing a two-run homer off Seth Halvorsen to put the Reds ahead 2-1. Cincinnati never surrendered the lead.

The Dodgers had opportunities to make things interesting. They simply couldn't cash them in.

The Dodgers went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 baserunners, leaving too many chances on the field in a game where one or two timely hits could have changed the outcome.

Mookie Betts provided one of the few consistent bright spots offensively, going 3-for-4.

Kris Bubic also made his Dodgers debut and delivered a scoreless eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a clean frame in his first appearance with the club.

But the night ultimately belonged to the questions surrounding Snell and the missed opportunity to clinch.

The Dodgers will get another chance Thursday.

Justin Wrobleski is scheduled to start the series finale, with Landon Knack expected to handle a bulk of the game behind him.

For now, the Dodgers remain one win away from securing another NL West title.

But after Wednesday night, the division-clinching celebration is no longer the biggest story surrounding this team. Snell's left groin is.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 17 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Detroit Lions logo

DET

+4.5

+194

O 54.5

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

-4.5

-235

U 54.5

Sep 20 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

-7

-350

O 39.5

Tennessee Titans logo

TEN

+7

+280

U 39.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 1 day ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 1 day ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 5 days ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 1 week ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
NFL · 1 week ago
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook