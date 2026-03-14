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MLB · 1 hour ago

Dodgers Notebook: Key Updates on Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

Snell Takes 1st Big Step in Buildup

The most notable development at camp came from left-hander Blake Snell, who threw his first bullpen session with a catcher down on Thursday — a small but important milestone in his ramp-up process.

Dave Roberts said beforehand that Snell is essentially starting the beginning stages of a typical spring progression, meaning he’s still several weeks away from being fully built up.

Snell threw 15 pitches in the session, all fastballs in the 87–89 mph range. The velocity was intentional as he eases back into mound work.

“Very excited to throw off the mound again,” Snell said. “Been looking forward to this for a while.”

Just days earlier, Snell had been throwing to a catcher who was standing up rather than in a full receiving position — a lighter stage of bullpen work often used early in rehab or buildup. This time, with the catcher down, the outing represented a more normal bullpen setting.

“It felt effortless and easy,” Snell said afterward.

For the Dodgers, the key now is simply progression. Snell said he “feels good” physically and that the focus moving forward is building his pitch count and intensity.

Ohtani Continues pitching ramp-up with Japan

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continues progressing while away from Dodgers camp with Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Although Ohtani is serving strictly as a hitter for Japan during the tournament, he completed a significant pitching session during a team workout earlier this week. The right-hander threw the equivalent of four innings in live batting practice — 59 pitches to 18 hitters. He struck out seven batters. Ohtani described his pitching preparation as being in a good place.

“Everything is going well,” he said.

The team continues to expect him to be ready for the regular season.

Yamamoto Staying with Samurai Japan

Another Dodgers pitcher will remain in the WBC a little longer than initially anticipated. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will stay with Japan for the remainder of the World Baseball Classic tournament.

Early reports suggested Yamamoto would return to Arizona after his start on Saturday, but that plan has since been corrected. Instead, the Dodgers’ ace will remain with Samurai Japan until the tournament concludes.

Betts Away from Camp for Family Milestone

On the position-player side, Mookie Betts has stepped away from camp for a much happier reason. Betts left Dodgers camp to be with his wife as the couple anticipates the birth of their third child.

Before departing, Betts had appeared in five games this spring, going 5-for-14 at the plate. Roberts said the team expects Betts to return to camp and rejoin the lineup on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Big Picture

With Opening Day approaching, the Dodgers are seeing positive signs on multiple fronts:

  • Snell has begun his mound progression.

  • Ohtani’s pitching buildup continues without setbacks.

  • Yamamoto is getting high-intensity work in international competition.

  • Betts is expected back shortly after welcoming a new addition to his family.

For a team with championship expectations, the next week will be about maintaining momentum — and keeping everyone healthy — as the regular season approaches. 

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