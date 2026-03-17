Dodgers Notebook: Ohtani, Yamamoto’s Return from WBC Signals Full Focus on Another World Series

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With Team Japan eliminated from the 2026 World Baseball Classic over the weekend, the Dodgers welcomed two of their biggest stars back to Camelback Ranch on Monday morning: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Their return quickly became the biggest storyline in camp as the defending champions continue preparations for a season with legitimate three-peat aspirations.

Yamamoto Named Opening Day Starter

Dave Roberts officially announced Monday that Yamamoto will start Opening Day for the Dodgers. This move that comes as little surprise following his dominant 2025 campaign and postseason run that earned him World Series MVP honors.

Yamamoto is coming off two appearances for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. His most recent outing came in Japan’s quarterfinal loss to Venezuela, where the right-hander worked four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five on 69 pitches.

The outing helped continue his ramp-up toward the regular season, where the Dodgers will again rely heavily on the ace who anchored their championship run last October.

Shohei Ohtani is back at Camelback Ranch and will be in the lineup in the next few days. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers

pic.twitter.com/DBOAhvzXI4 — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) March 16, 2026

Ohtani Returns After Big WBC Showing

Ohtani also rejoined Dodgers camp Monday after serving strictly as a hitter for Japan during the tournament. The two-way superstar did not pitch in the event, instead throwing a simulated game as he continues building back toward a full pitching workload.

Roberts said the expectation is that Ohtani will DH Tuesday or Wednesday in Cactus League action. The next step will be a bullpen session before the team determines when he will pitch in a game.

The Dodgers are currently targeting Ohtani to be ready for roughly three to four innings early in the season as they gradually stretch him out.

While his pitching program continues, Ohtani’s bat already looks in midseason form. In the WBC, he delivered dominant offensive numbers for Japan:

.462 AVG (6-for-13)

.611 OBP

1.231 SLG

3 HR

7 RBI

6 runs scored

5 BB / 2 K

1.842 OPS

Those numbers are a reminder of why the Dodgers believe Ohtani remains one of the most impactful players in the sport — and a central piece of their pursuit of another championship.

How the Rotation Could Shape Up

With Yamamoto locked in as the Opening Day starter, the focus now shifts to how the rest of the rotation will line up behind him.

Even with a cautious buildup, the expectation around the club is that Ohtani will open the season in the rotation once he’s ready to take the ball. The Dodgers are unlikely to leave a pitcher of his caliber out of the starting mix once he’s cleared.

Roberts has expressed a similar outlook regarding highly touted right-hander Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki Set for Next Test

Sasaki will take the mound Tuesday when the Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals in a Cactus League game at Surprise, Arizona.

The outing represents another key step for the young flamethrower as he continues his push toward earning a spot in the Dodgers’ loaded rotation.

If things go as expected, the Dodgers could open the season with a rotation headlined by Yamamoto and eventually Ohtani — with Sasaki potentially joining them soon after.

For a team chasing history, the return of its Japanese superstars to camp is another sign that the Dodgers are beginning to shift their focus from the WBC back to their ultimate goal: another World Series title.