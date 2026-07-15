Dodgers Notebook: Wrobleski shines, Freeman reflects as Dodgers close All-Star Week

PHILADELPHIA — With All-Star Week now complete, the Dodgers turn their attention back to the regular season, where a marquee second-half opener against the Yankees awaits Friday night in the Bronx.

The National League, managed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, was shut out 4-0 by the American League on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. While the result wasn't what Roberts or his players wanted, the week served its true purpose: celebrating the game's best while giving the Dodgers an opportunity to recharge after a difficult finish to the first half.

The Dodgers entered the break on a sour note after being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. But the organization viewed the four-day pause as a chance to rest, heal and reset before beginning its pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title, a goal that has remained front of mind ever since last year's championship-clinching victory in Toronto.

The Dodgers were well represented, sending three position players into the National League starting lineup, while a first-time All-Star pitcher stole much of the spotlight.

Freeman embraces his 10th All-Star experience

Freddie Freeman made his 10th career All-Star Game appearance, starting at first base and batting third.

The veteran first baseman played four innings defensively before exiting alongside fellow Dodgers starter Max Muncy.

Freeman's biggest offensive contribution came immediately. In the first inning, he battled American League starter Dylan Cease through a nine-pitch plate appearance before drawing a full-count walk. He later struck out swinging in the fourth, finishing 0-for-1 with a walk.

More important than the stat line, however, was the opportunity to once again share the experience with his family.

"It was awesome, these last few days," Freeman said. "I know there's a lot going on, but to take a step back and to realize how special this All-Star Game really is."

Philadelphia also brought back fond memories for Freeman.

"Great," Freeman said. "When I first came up with the Braves, it's my favorite place to play. I love the Bank."

Freeman also took on a leadership role before first pitch.

Along with Phillies star Bryce Harper and Braves ace Chris Sale, Freeman addressed the National League clubhouse before the game, delivering a message to the league's large contingent of first-time All-Stars.

"It was more of just appreciating and taking a step back and making sure you realize how special this is," Freeman said. "Sometimes you go too fast. This is my 17th year. It feels like yesterday when I first started doing this, and my first All-Star Game was 14 years ago. It's flown.

"There's 35 or 36 first-time All-Stars. It's incredible. The game's in a great spot with the young players now. I just know it's going fast. There's a lot going on, so make sure you take a step back and realize it's not just you making it. Your parents, your friends, everyone who helped you along the way. Just realize how special it is."

It was a fitting message from one of baseball's most respected veterans, reminding the next generation to appreciate a moment that often passes quicker than expected.

Muncy makes third All-Star appearance

Roberts elected to keep his entire starting lineup on the field for a second defensive inning before beginning substitutions.

Max Muncy, making his third All-Star appearance, went 0-for-2.

National League Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) makes a throw to first base during the fourth inning against the American League at Citizens Bank Park. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images National League Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) makes a throw to first base during the fourth inning against the American League at Citizens Bank Park.

He opened the second inning with an infield fly ball before popping up again in the fourth against Twins’ Joe Ryan. The American League pitching staff kept the National League offense quiet throughout the evening and it was embarrassing.

Pages enjoys unforgettable first experience

One of the brightest moments of the week belonged to rookie outfielder Andy Pages.

Making his first All-Star appearance, Pages started in center field and batted eighth, finishing 0-for-2 after striking out in the third inning and grounding out in the fifth.

The box score hardly captured what the week meant.

Pages had the opportunity to share the experience with close friend Miguel Vargas, his longtime teammate throughout the Dodgers' farm system before Vargas was traded to the White Sox in 2024.

The two even shared a memorable moment during the game when Pages robbed Vargas of a hit.

"He knows, he signaled me when I was out there," Pages said. "We're out to have fun."

Reflecting on his All-Star debut, Pages admitted the emotions were difficult to describe.

"It was incredible," Pages said. "A lot of emotions I went through, but just trying to enjoy it as much as I can."

Roberts made sure both of his first-time position-player All-Stars appreciated the significance before taking the field.

"I think the number one thing is they earned it," Roberts said of Pages and Wrobleski. "I wanted to let them know to take it all in, to enjoy this moment. So much of our lives are all about results and performance."

Birthday boy Wrobleski steals the show

The Dodgers' biggest highlight came from the mound.

Justin Wrobleski celebrated his 26th birthday by pitching in his first career All-Star Game, capping one of the most remarkable weekends of his career.

Just three days earlier, Wrobleski wasn't even sure where he would spend his birthday. Then Roberts called Saturday morning with the news. Philadelphia would be his destination.

The left-hander rewarded that confidence with one of the most dominant pitching performances of the night.

Entering in the seventh inning, Wrobleski struck out the side on just 12 pitches, ending the frame by blowing a 97 mph fastball past Yandy Díaz.

Happy birthday, Justin Wrobleski He strikes out the side in his first #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/ITeFRbQKB0 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

He stayed on for the eighth, eventually surrendering a solo home run to former Dodger Miguel Vargas, but otherwise continued overpowering American League hitters.

His final line:

2 innings, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed, 29 pitches (22 strikes).

Wrobleski became the first pitcher to record five strikeouts in an All-Star Game since Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez accomplished the feat in 1999.

Earlier this season, Martínez famously gave Wrobleski the nickname "The Shark."

Now, the two are linked in All-Star Game history.

Wrobleski also joined elite Dodgers company as just the third Dodger pitcher ever to strike out at least five batters in a single Midsummer Classic:

Don Drysdale — 5 strikeouts (1959)

Fernando Valenzuela — 5 strikeouts (1986)

Justin Wrobleski — 5 strikeouts (2026)

Sometimes baseball writes stories that seem almost too perfect.

A birthday. A late All-Star invitation. A nickname from Pedro Martínez. Then five strikeouts under the brightest lights in the sport.

For Wrobleski, it became another milestone in what has quickly become a breakout season.

Turning the page

Now the festivities are over.

The Dodgers return to meaningful baseball Friday night in New York, where they'll open the second half against the Yankees.

After limping into the All-Star break with a disappointing sweep by Arizona, the Dodgers hope the rest and reset provided by All-Star Week can serve as the launching point for another championship run.

If they're going to achieve their goal of becoming the first team in more than two decades to win three consecutive World Series titles, the journey resumes in the Bronx.