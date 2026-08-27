Dodgers Shut Out by Braves, Suffer Three-Game Sweep

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their series finale against the Atlanta Braves hoping to avoid a three-game sweep.

The pitching matchup featured two accomplished starters, with the Braves turning to Chris Sale, who has been one of the best left-handed pitchers in the majors this season. The Dodgers countered with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been a key part of the team’s pitching staff since arriving in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, the Braves did just enough to complete the sweep, handing the Dodgers a 1-0 loss and giving Yamamoto his eighth loss of the season.

Sale kept the Dodgers off the scoreboard throughout the evening, allowing just five hits while striking out 11 batters. It was one of his best performances of the season, as the Dodgers’ offense struggled to generate any consistent momentum against the veteran left-hander.

From top to bottom, the Dodgers could not find an answer against Sale as he went through the lineup multiple times. The Dodgers did have opportunities to score, but went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. That inability to capitalize only added to the frustration of an otherwise poor offensive performance from one of baseball’s best offenses.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, delivered an extremely effective outing of his own. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out eight. His performance pointed to a game in which the Dodgers simply could not get enough from their offense, ultimately leading to a frustrating series sweep.

The Braves’ lone run came in the first inning when catcher and 2025 Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin hit a solo home run to right field. From there, the game became a pitching battle between the two clubs, with Atlanta ultimately doing just enough to come away with the victory.

The Dodgers’ bullpen also played its part. Jack Dreyer took over for Yamamoto in the seventh inning and delivered an effective appearance. Edgardo Henriquez followed in the eighth and struck out all three batters he faced, providing another impressive outing despite the Dodgers’ inability to generate offense.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers simply could not get anything going at the plate. After being swept by the Braves, they will look to hit the reset button when they resume their road trip against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Dodgers will begin a three-game series in Detroit, with Tarik Skubal set to make his first appearance against the Tigers since being acquired by Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

For the Dodgers, the goal will be simple: find better results in their next matchup.