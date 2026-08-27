TST Best Bets: August 27, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out their three-game series tonight against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Braves took the first two games of the series by one run apiece, latching onto their dwindling lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League East. With the Phillies winning 10 of their last 12 games, the Braves’ division lead shrunk to just 4.5 games.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, comfortably control the NL West. Prior to this series against the Braves, Los Angeles swept the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates in consecutive series.

The Braves’ series clinching win last night was capped off by a pinch-hit walkoff single from Ha-Seong Kim. Similarly, in the series opener, Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead RBI single late in the eighth inning, elevating the Braves to a 4-3 win.

Dodgers’ relief pitcher Tanner Scott picked up two consecutive losses after giving up the winning run in both games.

This afternoon’s series finale is a battle of aces. Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto faces off against Braves’ Chris Sale.

Yamamoto is 12-7 with a 2.61 ERA this season. Thus far, Yamamoto has faced the Braves twice in his career in 2024 and 2025 – giving up no runs through 10 innings pitched while striking out nine.

Sale faced the Dodgers earlier this season on May 8, giving up two earned runs in seven innings of work. The Dodgers won that game 3-1, thanks to an RBI single from Shohei Ohtani and a solo home run from Freddie Freeman.

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First Pick: Freddie Freeman over 0.5 hits

Rundown: Throughout his career, Sale has dominated against left handed hitters, holding them to a .203 average through 435.1 innings. He’s also only given up 20 home runs to left handed hitters. However, Freeman is 4-for-12 with two doubles and two home runs in his career against Sale. Freeman is also 11-for-33 with four doubles since the series opener against the Rockies.

Take the bet on the hot hand who has career success against Sale.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers over 2.5 runs

Rundown: The line on this one is really low for good reason – it’s shaping up to be a low-scoring pitchers’ duel. However, Sale has an ERA over five in his career against the Dodgers. In his last start, he gave up three runs against Los Angeles.

Looking at the matchups – Ohtani, Betts and Freeman have all had success hitting off of Sale. Ohtani is 3-for-11 (.271), Freeman has a .333 average against Sale and Betts is 5-for-14 (.357) in his career against Sale.