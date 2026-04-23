José Soriano, Mike Trout make history in win over Blue Jays

ANAHEIM, Calif. – José Soriano already had a historic start to the 2026 season, but his latest performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday has made him one-of-one.

The new Los Angeles Angels ace went five scoreless innings while allowing seven hits and striking out four without giving up any walks. It was Soriano’s third-straight start without allowing a run and his fifth scoreless start out of six, becoming the first pitcher since 1900 to allow one run-or-less in their first six starts of the season.

“It’s special. Watching him [Soriano] go to work every single day, not just the days he starts, but the days that he gets his work in, how he is in the clubhouse. I told him today when I took him out, I was like, ‘How you feeling?’ He’s like, ‘I feel outstanding," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said.

José Soriano is the first MLB starting pitcher since 1900 to allow one-or-fewer total runs through his first six starts of a season (excluding Openers). Soriano now has a 0.24 ERA (37.2 IP – 1 ER) on the year. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) April 22, 2026

By blanking the Blue Jays Soriano dropped his ERA down to 0.24, the lowest any starting pitcher’s ERA has been through their first six starts of the season since 1913, when earned runs became an official statistic in both the American and National Leagues.

The Angels have had a number of stellar starts in the last few games, including back-to-back standout performances from Yusei Kikuchi and Walbert Ureña against the San Diego Padres earlier in the week, but Soriano differed from his rotation-mates by leaving the game eligible for a win.

José Soriano has a 0.24 ERA That's the lowest ERA in a pitcher's first 6 starts of a season since earned runs became official in both leagues (1913), min 30 IP — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 22, 2026

“[It] feels great, especially because I’ve been pitching good and helping the team," Soriano said. “For me, the most important thing right now is [to] help the team win games."

Trout climbs up another franchise list

The Los Angeles offense put runs on the board in three straight innings to go ahead 3-0 by the time that Soriano left the game. Nolan Schanuel and Mike Trout both did their parts with solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, but Trout’s rocket into the bullpen held extra special weight.

It was Trout’s 796th career extra-base hit, which ties late Angels great Garret Anderson for the most in franchise history. Trout accomplished the feat with a “GA" patch on his jersey memorializing Anderson after his passing less than a week prior.

Mike Trout sends a LASER into the bullpen for his 8th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/AExXSAdP03 — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

The Blue Jays tied the game back up with a three-run seventh inning, which meant Soriano wasn’t eligible for the win, but Schanuel wasn’t going to let his pitcher’s outing go completely spoiled.

Schanuel’s redemption

Schanuel found himself at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. He was at the plate with the game on the line in Tuesday night’s loss to the Blue Jays as well, grounding into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, even diving head first at first base to try, unsuccessfully, to avoid an out.

FINAL: Angels 7 – Blue Jays 3 Soriano: 5 IP, 0 ER, 4 K Trout: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB Schanuel: 2-4, 4 RBI Angels snap a four-game losing streak on the back of another stellar start by Soriano. @TaylorBlakeWard @SportingTrib — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 22, 2026

He wasn’t about to repeat history. He ripped a 1-1 curveball at the top of the zone down the left field line to clear the bases and put the Angels back ahead. Schanuel came home himself after Vaughn Grissom singled him in and with that, the Angels had more than enough insurance to take the game 7-3 and snap a four-game losing streak.

“One of the best feelings in the world. Going out there, looking at the dugout, seeing the boys jump around," Schanuel said. “Knowing that you were a key aspect to a good win is just a little weight off the shoulders and being able to step up after a tough loss last night… and kind of reversing the role is a good feeling."