Ranking All 30 Major League Baseball Uniforms for 2026

MLB Uniform Rankings for 2026

As a kid, did you ever pick your favorite team solely based off their uniform? Be honest. I know this is fairly common based on the amount of Oregon Ducks gear I saw in the early to mid-2000s in my home state of Kentucky.

Whether it’s iconic staples that never change and ooze tradition or the new flashy jersey, sports uniforms matter.

They catch your eye, establish your wardrobe, and serve as the focal point of your team’s historic moments. Major League Baseball, historically, has been rather conservative and traditional in its uniforms over the years.

Pinstripes with the Yankees, simple but bold Dodger knits, the old English D in Detroit.

Recently, with the introduction of the city connect series, MLB has dipped its toes into more vibrant and youthful designs as a way to sell more merchandise attract a younger crowd.

Haven’t seen the 2026 edition? We have you covered here. While some have been atrocious over the years, overall, the City Connect implementation has been a success. A welcome change.

No matter how long a team’s uniform has been around or how frequently they change, the same question comes up: Who has the best?

Today, I’ll rank the uniforms, from worst to first, to settle the questions. At least for now.