Opening Day MLB: Top 100 Players for the 2026 Season

The 2026 MLB season is upon us, with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants lined up to open up the season tonight, with the rest of the league gearing up to enjoy their Opening Day tomorrow.

Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman will take center stage first, but soon all of the game’s biggest and brightest stars will take the field, with aces like Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal gearing up for Opening Day starts, and players like Kyle Tucker, Pete Alonso and Bo Bichette getting ready to open up the season in new uniforms.

Each year, our own Peter Appel makes his list of the top 100 players in Major League Baseball. This year was no different, as the following list was made by Peter, with written analysis on each player coming from our staff at JustBaseball.com.

Peter’s list combines projecting for 2026 with appreciating a player’s last five years. You also might notice that pitchers are ranked a bit lower. In modern-day baseball, pitchers drop like flies. The uncertainty around projecting pitchers year over year has naturally led to position players dominating this list, particularly at the very top.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Batting Stats: 158 G, .282/.392/.622, 55 HR, 102 RBI, 146 R, 20 SB, 172 wRC+, 7.5 fWAR

2025 Pitching Stats: 14 GS, 47 IP, 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 190 FIP, 11.87K/9, 1.72 BB/9

The greatest player of this era of baseball reigns supreme at the No. 1 spot.

Ohtani captured his third consecutive MVP in 2025, and his fourth overall. He hit a career-best 55 home runs and won his second straight World Series ring with the Dodgers.

There truly has never been anybody like him-even when he returned to the mound midseason for the first time since 2023, his hitting numbers remained off the charts.

If he can do it again in 2026, Ohtani will become just the second player in baseball history to win the MVP in four consecutive seasons.

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 152 GP, 679 PA, .331/.457/.688, 53 HR, 114 RBI, 204 wRC+, 10.1 fWAR

Like there was any other choice. If Judge were human, perhaps he would have started to gradually decline in his thirties. Instead, he’s been better than ever. Since his age-30 season in 2022, Judge has slashed .311/.439/.677 with 210 home runs, a 204 wRC+, and 37.3 fWAR – and that includes an injury-shortened 2023, the only one of those years in which he wasn’t the AL MVP.

The fact of the matter is, even at 80%, Judge is the best hitter and the best corner outfielder in the sport. And really, he hasn’t given us any reason to believe decline is coming at all.

3. Bobby Witt Jr, Kansas City Royals

2025 Stats: 157 G, .295/.351/.501, 23 HR, 38 SB, 88 RBI, 130 wRC+, 8.0 fWAR

Bobby Witt Jr. is baseball’s preeminent five-tool player. He can hit 30 home runs, steal 30 bases, bat .300, and do it all while playing the best shortstop defense in the league.

Not yet 26, he’s already writing a strong Hall of Fame resume, with a batting title, two All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, and two top-five MVP finishes.

Aaron Judge remains the AL MVP favorite for now, but Witt is eight years younger, and his day is going to come eventually. The Royals have him under team control through 2030, and there’s no one I’d rather have on my team for the next five years. Witt isn’t just the best shortstop in baseball – he’s the future of the game.

4. Juan Soto, New York Mets

2025 Stats: 160 G, 715 PA, .263/.396/.525, 43 HR, 105 RBI, 156 wRC+, 5.8 fWAR

The consensus second-best corner outfielder in MLB behind Aaron Judge for 2026 is none other than Juan Soto.

It was another year of greatness for Soto in his first year in Queens. After stealing a combined 34 bases in his four seasons from 2021 to 2024, Soto swiped a career-high 38 bags in 2025 and turned into one of the most valuable baserunners in MLB seemingly overnight.

Soto continued to do Soto-type things, such as walk nearly 18% of the time and strike out at just a 19.2% clip. He also hit a career-high 43 homers and finished with an OPS over .920 for the third consecutive season.

Not much more needs to be said about Soto that hasn’t already been said. He continues to be one of the greatest players in the sport heading into his age-27 season, and there’s reason to believe better days are ahead as he gets more comfortable in a Mets uniform.

5. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 31 GS, 195.1 IP, 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 2.45 FIP, 11.10 K/9, 1.52 BB/9

For the second straight year, Tarik Skubal takes home the top spot on our starting pitcher rankings, and he does it with relative ease. Skubal has become a monster on the mound, as the left-hander regularly sets down the league’s best hitters with ease.

In 2025, Skubal notched new career-bests in fWAR, strikeouts, FIP, ERA, ERA+, and BB/9, among numerous other statistics. As a result of his heroics on the mound, Skubal became the first American League starter since Pedro Martinez in the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

As we look to 2026, Skubal remains the gold standard for starting pitchers in the game. With his continued evolution and a seemingly endless ceiling, there’s no telling just how high he can climb in the ranks of pitching greatness. If he stays on this trajectory, Skubal could end up as one of the most dominant left-handers of his generation, while also landing him one of the largest starting pitcher contracts in history once he hits the open market.

6. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 187.2 IP, 1.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 2.36 FIP, 10.36 K/9, 2.01 BB/9

Despite being just two years into his big league career, Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes is having arguably the most dominant start to a pitcher’s career in MLB history.

Skenes finished the year with a 1.97 ERA, the lowest mark in the sport. In fact, this was the first time since Justin Verlander in 2022 that a qualified starting pitcher had posted an ERA under 2.00. He didn’t stop there, as he also led baseball in ERA+, FIP, and HR/9.

In just his first two seasons, Skenes has already taken home the NL Rookie of the Year Award, an NL Cy Young Award, and started two consecutive All-Star Games. After all of this, the question now becomes: how much better can Paul Skenes get?

7. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

2025 Stats: 160 G, .267/.346/.466, 31 HR, 31 SB, 86 RBI, 129 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

Francisco Lindor finally returned to the All-Star Game in 2025; he made the AL All-Star team in each of his first four full seasons but had yet to earn a nod since he joined the Mets in 2021.

Of course, that’s not to say Lindor wasn’t one of the NL’s best shortstops from 2021-24 – he absolutely was – but he has simply been so good since the 2024 All-Star break that he forced the league to take notice.

A strong second half two years ago helped him finish second to Shohei Ohtani in NL MVP voting, and a strong first half in 2025 earned him that long-awaited NL All-Star nod. He only earned down-ballot MVP votes this past year, but really, you could make a case he was once again as valuable as any NL player not named Ohtani.

Lindor has been an all-around stud for more than a decade at this point, and somehow, he’s still in his prime.

8. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

2025 Stats: 158 G, 30 HR, 85 RBI, 44 SB, .283/.360/.503, 133 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

There’s just no way you can bet against José Ramírez to take the top spot, is there? AS the years go by, the man remains one of the game’s best all-around players, and he isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Ramírez, 33, just hit 30 home runs (fourth time since 2018) this past year while driving in 85, stealing 44 bases, hitting .283 and posting an .863 OPS. This earned him a third-place finish in AL MVP voting, and while he’s never won the award, he has now finished in the top five in voting a whopping five times.

So much of Ramírez’s reputation leans on what he does at the plate, but don’t sleep on the fact that he’s great defender at the hot corner, too. He’s remained one even as he’s aged, turning in 6 OAA this past year while having 6 Defensive Runs Saved at the position the year prior.

Over the years, Ramírez has gone from an underrated and solid player to one that finds himself in “future Hall of Famer” talks. He’s an extra-base hit machine who, like multiple others on this list, has been the picture of consistency for years now. No player on this list, or perhaps in the game today, represents that word better than this 13-year veteran has.

9. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 95 G, 412 PA, .290/.417/.518, 21 HR, 42 RBI, 161 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

After tearing his ACL in 2024, Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to play last season and simply did not miss a beat.

He made an impact from the jump, going deep on the first pitch he saw after returning to the lineup. In 95 total games, Acuña slashed a remarkable .290/.417/.518 with a 161 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR. From May 23 onward, the day he made his return, the only players to post a higher wRC+ across MLB were Nick Kurtz, Aaron Judge, George Springer, Juan Soto, and Shohei Ohtani.

At his peak, Acuña is a top-five player in the game. But the problem is he has only been available for one full season since 2019.

In 2023 when Acuña played 159 games, he posted one of the most historic seasons we have ever seen, becoming the first player to surpass the 40/70 benchmark in MLB history. Unfortunately, he played just 49 games in 2024 before going down with his second ACL tear in three years, and he was limited to only 95 games last season as he recovered from the injury.

As Peter Appel pointed out on the Just Baseball Show, it’s becoming a very Byron Buxton-esque situation with Acuña. Fans don’t know how many games they are going to get with him, which makes him difficult to rank on these types of lists.

When healthy, though, he’s one of the more electrifying talents the game has to offer. And he’s currently healthy, which is why he comes in as a top-five corner outfielder for 2026.

10. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

2025 Stats: 159 G, .247/.359/.589, 60 HR, 125 RBI, 161 wRC+, 7 FRV, 9.1 fWAR

There’s not much explanation needed for Raleigh coming in at No. 1. Seldom does a catcher have it all: offense, defense, and durability. Even if they have all three, they don’t tend to play 159 games in a season the way Raleigh did in 2025.

In addition to hitting 60 home runs with a 161 wRC+, he was 93rd percentile for framing and 66th percentile for caught stealing above average.

Only Aaron Judge and his truly historic offensive production stood in the way of the Mariners’ backstop taking home American League MVP honors last season.

Raleigh will enter 2026 with the impossible task of following up on his career-defining season. However, he doesn’t have to do that to maintain the top spot of the catching pecking order.

11. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

2025 Stats: 160 G, .267/.324/.474, 32 HR, 95 RBI, 30 SB, 126 wRC+, 5.7 fWAR

Last but not least, Julio Rodríguez.

The Seattle Mariners star caught some flak entering the All-Star break last season for not meeting the standard he set as a rookie in 2022.

While he technically still hasn’t, he posted 5.7 fWAR and re-joined the 30-homer, 30-steal club for the first time since 2023. Unfortunately for him, he set the bar so high as a rookie that emulating that 148 wRC+ and .509 slug will be incredibly difficult, especially playing in Seattle. But at 25 years old, he’s put himself on the fast track to be a Hall of Famer.

Since he debuted, he’s 10th in baseball with 21.2 fWAR. During that span, the only center fielder ahead of him is Aaron Judge, who is now predominantly a right fielder. Rodríguez also has 36 outs above average in that timeframe, leading qualified center fielders.

This 25-year-old is special, and he showed a flair for the dramatic last October, as well, belting four home runs. The sky remains the limit for Rodríguez, who enters 2026 as the game’s top center fielder.

12. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

2025 Stats: 154 G, .274/.349/.438, 17 HR, 30 SB, 68 RBI, 120 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

Gunnar Henderson is already a Rookie of the Year, a Silver Slugger, an All-Star, and a top-five MVP finisher, and somehow, I’m not fully convinced we’ve seen him put it all together yet.

Henderson hit 37 home runs in 2024. He stole 30 bases in 2025. He produced 12 DRS between third base and shortstop in his rookie season. His arm strength is well above average, but he’s yet to use it to his advantage.

It might sound like hyperbole, but Henderson has the skills to be not just good but great at everything. Everything.

The player he’s been through his first three MLB seasons is already a star, but his ceiling is just as high as that of the player ranked first on this list. Being the third-best shortstop in baseball is nothing to scoff at, but Henderson can dream even higher.

13. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 Stats: 143 G, 642 PA, .259/.343/.541, 31 HR, 84 RBI, 139 wRC+, 6.5 fWAR

Speed, power, defense, baserunning — Just Baseball’s No. 3 corner outfielder does everything at an elite level. After a slight dip in production in 2024, Carroll exploded back into form last season with the seventh-best fWAR and his first 30-home run, 30-steal campaign.

He also finished in the 90th percentile or better in hard-hit rate, barrel rate, and average exit velocity. Doing all that while grading out with eight defensive runs saved +10 outs above average is rare.

Carroll’s ability to impact the game in so many different ways makes him one of the most valuable players in the sport. When healthy, Carroll is an MVP-caliber talent and the centerpiece of Arizona’s future. He should be ready to go for Opening Day following successful surgery on his broken hamate bone in his right hand on February 11.

14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Stats: 156 G, .292/.381/.467, 23 HR, 84 RBI, 137 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

Guerrero takes the top spot in this year’s rankings following a great regular season, followed up by an historic postseason performance.

His regular season numbers dropped across the board compared to what they were in a torrid 2024 campaign. That said, his 137 wRC+ still ranked fourth in the American League.

In 18 postseason games, Guerrero slashed .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs. He is tied for second all-time in homers in a single postseason with that mark and took home ALCS MVP honors for his performance against Seattle.

While Toronto came within inches of winning the World Series, Guerrero fully established himself as a superstar who gets it done on the biggest stage. For that, he is our top first baseman heading into 2026.

15. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 205.1 IP, 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 2.89 FIP, 11.18 K/9, 2.02 BB/9

Despite only spending two seasons as a starting pitcher, Garrett Crochet has already cemented himself as a top-three starter in the sport. His first year in Boston did not disappoint, as he churned in quite the campaign.

After never throwing more than 146 innings in a single season, Crochet pitched 205.1 innings of 2.59 ERA baseball during the 2025 season. He led baseball with 255 strikeouts and put together a legitimate argument to be the AL Cy Young winner, yet ultimately lost out on the award to left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Seeing the contracts teams have recently handed out to front-line aces, Crochet’s six-year, $170 million extension is quickly becoming one of the best contracts in the sport. If he continues at this pace, he’ll be a dominant ace for years to come.

16. Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

2025 Stats: 155 G, 691 PA, .268/.368/.446, 25 HR, 71 RBI, 131 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

When Just Baseball’s No. 6 corner outfielder for 2026 is healthy, he’s one of the most electric players in baseball. The 2025 season was a strong reminder of just how dangerous Tatis Jr. can be.

Tatis hit for power. He ran the bases aggressively (32 stolen bases). And he played Platinum Glove Award defense in the outfield.

Few players combine tools the way Tatis does. His improved plate discipline last season (career-best 12.9% walk rate + 18.7% strikeout rate) showed that he’s still evolving as a hitter, which is scary considering the raw talent he already possesses.

If everything clicks again in 2026, Tatis absolutely has MVP-caliber upside in his age-27 season.

17. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 Stats: 126 G, 28 HR, 72 RBI, 4 SB, .283/.376/.517, 145 wRC+, 4.6 fWAR

The top spot safely belongs to Ketel Marte, who earned a first-place vote from everyone on our panel. It’s the only ranking on this list we all agreed on.

All four of Marte, Hoerner, Chisholm, and Turang had similarly productive seasons in 2025, but Marte has been playing at an All-Star level for the longest. He’s also the best hitter at the position by a lot.

While the average second baseman slashed a pitiful .243/.310/.371 for a 90 wRC+ last season, Marte led qualified primary second basemen with a .376 OBP, a .517 slugging percentage, and a 145 wRC+. The only NL players to outhit the D-backs second baseman were Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, and Juan Soto.

There’s a case to be made for Hoerner over Marte in the top spot, but Hoerner’s value is much more closely tied to his fielding, and defensive metrics are less stable and predictable from year to year.

Hoerner’s glove might be just as elite as Marte’s bat, but the latter’s skill set makes me more confident he’s going to be an All-Star again in 2026. Ketel Marte is MLB’s top second baseman until proven otherwise.

18. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

2025 Stats: 102 G, .271/.373/.487, 21 HR, 50 RBI, 138 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

If only Corey Seager could stay on the field. Over the last three years, he has a 152 wRC+, 25 DRS, and 7 OAA. That’s been good for 15.0 fWAR, fourth among primary shortstops.

Unfortunately, he’s only played 344 out of a possible 486 games. His average of 6.5 fWAR per 150 games in that span is elite, and it’s just such a shame that injuries have prevented him from showing off the full extent of his greatness.

One could easily make a case for Turner over Seager, especially after the year Turner just had. But the thought of the numbers Seager could put up in a full, healthy season is just too tantalizing. It may not be pragmatic to rank such an injury-prone player this high, but it’s a lot more fun to rank players on pure talent.

19. Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

2025 Stats: 48 G, .273/.367/.430, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 14.1% BB%, 16.6% K%, 118 wRC+, 0.5 fWAR

Despite playing in just 48 games last season, Alvarez still earns the No. 2 spot for the second consecutive year.

Despite only slugging six home runs in the limited sample, Alvarez’s underlying metrics jump off the page. An average exit velocity of 94.7 mph ranks among the best in the game. On top of that, his expected batting average and slugging percentage were significantly higher than what he actually posted.

When healthy, Alvarez transforms the entire dynamic of the Astros’ lineup. His absence was a key reason why Houston failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

20. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 150 G, .258/.326/.406, 20 HR, 8 SB, 82 RBI, 104 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR

I know you’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating that Mookie Betts was a full-time shortstop for the first time in his career in 2025. He was 32. He was already a no-doubt Hall of Famer. He moved up the defensive spectrum in his 12th big league campaign.

And he was good at it!

Unfortunately, the offensive production was not what we’re used to seeing from Betts. After putting up a 146 wRC+ over his first five seasons with the Dodgers, Betts needed a red-hot September just to bring his full-season numbers up above league average.

Considering his track record, I think it’s safe to presume Betts will bounce back in 2026. But even if he doesn’t, the version of Betts the Dodgers got last year was still (at least arguably) a top-10 shortstop in the game.

21. Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 202 IP, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 2.55 FIP, 9.45 K/9, 1.96 BB/9

After a breakout 2024 campaign, Cristopher Sánchez truly took a massive step forward and cemented himself as one of the game’s best pitchers in 2025. The left-hander was arguably the most underrated arm in the sport, and he was a huge reason for the Phillies’ success.

Sánchez joined Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal as the only pitchers to record more than 6.0 fWAR during the 2025 season. This wasn’t the only place where he found himself in elite company, either. He tied Skenes for the league lead in HR/9, and finished as a top-five starter in ERA.

Although Sánchez didn’t make his second All-Star team in 2025, he did finish as the NL Cy Young runner-up, while also placing 15th in NL MVP voting. If he repeats his impressive campaign, Sánchez could very well capture his first Cy Young award in 2026 and further solidify his status as one of the elite pitchers in the game.

22. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 141 G, .304/.355/.457, 15 HR, 36 SB, 69 RBI, 125 wRC+, 6.7 fWAR

Trea Turner won the NL batting title in 2025, for the second time in his career. Unlike the player who won the NL’s batting title the two years prior, Turner is so much more than his batting average.

Now in his mid-thirties, Turner remains one of the fastest players in the sport, a skill that complements his contact skills nicely. He’s also got some pop in his bat, and while he only hit 15 home runs last year (his lowest total ever in a full season), he supplemented those homers with 31 doubles and seven triples. He also used his wheels to turn plenty of his singles into RISP situations.

Even by the most conservative metric, Turner’s defense improved in 2025. It seems unlikely he can maintain that trend as he enters his mid-thirties, but if nothing else, it’s a good indication that he’s not going to need to move off shortstop in the near future. That’s great for Turner and the Phillies, because a player who can post a 125 wRC+ and steal 30 bases while handling himself at shortstop is a very valuable player indeed.

23. Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 136 G, 597 PA, .266/.377/.464, 22 HR, 73 RBI, 136 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

Yes, it seems unfair that Just Baseball’s No. 5 corner outfielder for 2026 joined the Dodgers this offseason.

The perennial All-Star finds himself surrounded by one of the most stacked lineups the sport has ever seen. Plus, with his left-handed swing and approach, Chavez Ravine could treat him extremely well in year one out west.

Tucker hits for power, draws walks, and he rarely chases outside the strike zone. On top of that, despite lacking elite footspeed, Tucker is one of the best baserunning threats among star hitters.

When Tucker is locked in, he looks like a legitimate MVP candidate.

Nagging injuries stunted his post All-Star break production with the Cubs last year, but with protection throughout the lineup and plenty of opportunities to drive in runs, Tucker could easily produce one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2026.

24. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 30 GS, 173.2 IP, 2.49 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 2.94 FIP, 10.42 K/9, 3.06 BB/9

To say the least, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s first two seasons in major league baseball have been an absolute whirlwind. From signing the largest starting pitching contract in MLB history to winning two-straight World Series titles, his MLB career is off to an incredible start.

In 2025, Yamamoto capped off a tremendous campaign with postseason heroics that rivaled some of the greatest performances in playoff history. He became the first pitcher to throw back-to-back complete games since Curt Schilling in 2001, and he also recorded the eight outs of World Series game seven.

Eventually earning World Series MVP honors, Yamamoto showed the baseball world the type of big-game pitcher he was capable of being. When he’s at his best, look out.

25. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 110 G, .296/.404/.497, 17 HR, 61 RBI, 153 wRC+, -8 FRV, 4.1 fWAR

Smith is one of the best “bang for your buck” catchers in the game, and has been since he debuted in 2019.

While his defense isn’t what it used to be, he’s still a top-flight offensive catcher. Last season, he ranked second among catchers with 250 plate appearances in wRC+ and first in on-base percentage. He also tied for third in fWAR despite being 25th in games played.

Lost in all the greatness on the Dodgers roster is Smith, who hit the game-winning homer in Game 7 of this past fall’s World Series.

26. Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

2025 Stats: 34 GS, 207 IP, 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 2.60 FIP, 9.74 K/9, 2.00 BB/9

Over the past couple of years, Giants right-hander Logan Webb has molded into one of the more consistent starting pitchers in all of baseball. 2025 was no different, as the 28-year-old registered yet another stellar run of outings.

If there’s one word that could be used to define Webb, it’s workhorse. 2025 marked the third straight season Webb has pitched over 200 innings, as he’s consistently led the league in innings pitched. He also became just the second pitcher to start 34 or more games since 2020.

With Webb consistently being one of the league’s most reliable arms, he’s quietly molded into one of the best pitchers in the game.

27. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

2025 Stats: 150 G, .260/.355/.399, 17 HR, 76 RBI, 113 wRC+, 3 FRV, 3.6 fWAR

It goes to show how good Contreras is that his 2025 could be seen as disappointing. Last season, he saw career lows in slugging, average, and isolated power, but he still popped 17 homers and added 28 doubles.

He also controls the running game and remains steady as a blocker. He’s even an above-average framer, leading to his 73rd percentile finish in fielding run value last year.

Breaking pitches gave him trouble in 2025, as his average against them dropped 54 points, and his slugging against them suffered even more. But if he can find a happy balance between 2024 and 2025, Contreras should return to the standard he set in his previous two years with the Brewers.

28. Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 20 GS, 125 2/3 IP, 2.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.67 FIP, 11.82 K/9, 2.29 BB/9

After winning his first career Cy Young Award during his first season with the Braves in 2024, Chris Sale continued his dominance into last season. Despite being limited to just 20 starts, Sale proved that his 2024 campaign was far from a fluke.

One of the most impressive feats Sale accomplished in 2025 was that he still managed to record nearly 3.6 fWAR despite facing injuries. In fact, this was the first time Sale had accumulated more than 3.5 fWAR in back-to-back seasons since 2018 to 2019.

With Sale set to turn 37 years old in 2026, he’s proving that age is still just a number.

29. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 132 G, .261/.357/.487, 27 HR, 75 RBI, 131 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

Last season was Harper’s worst offensive year by wRC+ since his first with Philadelphia. He also missed significant time due to injury once again, which unfortunately has become a trend as he’s gotten older.

When healthy, Harper was productive at the plate and remained the anchor of the Phillies’ lineup. However, his defense at first base took a major step back from the prior year, as both his OAA and FRV dipped 6 points compared to 2024.

The postseason heroics that fans have grown accustomed to from Harper were absent in 2025. He went just 3-for-15 in the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Harper is only 33 years old despite heading into his 15th season in the show. The decision to move him to first base full-time has not shielded him from the injury bug the way the Phillies hoped it might.

30. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 162 G, .240/.365/.563, 56 HR, 132 RBI, 14.9% BB%, 27.2% K%, 152 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR

If it were not for yet another otherworldly season from Shohei Ohtani, Schwarber would have easily taken home the National League MVP in 2025.

It was a dream season for Schwarber, as he set career highs in home runs, RBI’s, wRC+, and WAR -all in one fell swoop. The Indiana product also earned All-Star Game MVP honors at the midsummer classic.

At the Winter Meetings, he inked a brand new five year $150 million deal to stay with the Phillies for 2026 and beyond.

31. Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

2025 Stats: 125 G, .225/.318/.421, 30 HR, 12 SB, 87 RBI, 108 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

Willy Adames gave the Giants exactly what they signed up for in his first season by the Bay. Loud swings and misses will always be a part of his game, but he knows how to make a swing count (as evidenced by his 30 home runs), and he knows when to keep the bat on his shoulders (as shown by his 80 walks).

While homers and walks are the hallmarks of his game, he’s also a solid defender and a fine baserunner. The overall package is a player who has averaged 3.8 fWAR per 150 games over the last seven seasons and is only just entering his age-30 campaign.

32. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Stats: 130 G, .282/.348/.421, 15 HR, 76 RBI, 116 wRC+, 22 FRV, 4.7 fWAR

There’s no mistaking it that Kirk is among the game’s best defensive backstops, but he did a lot to dispel the critics of his offense in 2025.

He’s not much of a power source, which makes his offensive profile a bit more volatile. From 2023-24, he hit a combined 13 home runs and ran a wRC+ under 100 both years. In 2025, he hit 15 home runs, and his wRC+ jumped to 116.

His glove essentially gives him a free two wins above replacement as a baseline, so long as his offense isn’t well below average. We saw that in 2023 and 2024. When he’s also an above-average hitter, he’s truly an upper-echelon catcher in baseball.

33. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

2025 Stats: 162 G, .264/.336/.440, 22 HR, 37 SB, 86 RBI, 109 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

No one would be shocked if Elly De La Cruz turns out to be the best shortstop in the National League in 2026. At least I wouldn’t.

The 24-year-old already has one 6.6-fWAR season under his belt. If he can combine his phenomenal stolen base and OAA numbers from 2024 with his improved plate discipline from 2025, while also tapping into more of the prodigious raw power he showed off as a prospect, De La Cruz can be a superstar.

His powerful arm and blazing speed give him a solid enough floor, but who am I kidding? No one wants to see De La Cruz’s floor when we’ve spent so long dreaming about his ceiling.

34. Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

2025 Stats: 128 G, 21 HR, 61 RBI, 9 SB, .231/.340/.430, 118 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

The 2026 campaign will be Matt Chapman‘s 10th at the game’s highest level, and he’s been consistently dropping jaws since day one. The way he fields his position at third base has always been magical, and he’s got five Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves to back that up. Even this past year, he finished in the 87th percentile in OAA and 74th in Arm Strength. He’s inching closer to his 33rd birthday, but is showing no sign of slowing down.

And that’s just what he brings to the table with his glove. Don’t forget about his offensive value.

Chapman has only topped the 30-home run barrier once in his career, but he’s regularly came close to doing so again. This past year, he hit 21 of them but still drove in 61, scored 76 runs, and posted a 118 wRC+. He’s consistently been a 4-5 win player over the past few years, and he should continue to do so in the coming season.

The third base position is carried by players’ bats more than their gloves, but Chapman is a rare breed that combines the two into an elite-level player.

35. Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

2025 Stats: 115 G, .264/.317/.457, 16 HR, 67 RBI, 1 SB, 116 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

Year two was a step back for Merrill, who remained productive despite regressing from an elite rookie campaign.

Despite the sophomore slump, coupled with injuries, he put up three wins above replacement and even underperformed his expected wOBA. He struck out a little more, but he also walked a little more. His overall power numbers dipped slightly, but he still matched his rookie total for triples and outpaced his rookie double total.

In addition to his offense, he’s a very good defensive center fielder. Since debuting in 2024 (and converting from shortstop essentially on the fly), he’s earned 14 outs above average — ninth among center fielders.

36. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 Stats: 161 G, .290/.389/.462, 20 HR, 27 SB, 100 RBI, 138 wRC+, 7.1 fWAR

Geraldo Perdomo was hard to rank. At this time last year, he wasn’t even in the conversation for an honorable mention. From 2023-24, he slashed .258/.349/.366 with nine home runs and a 100 wRC+ – and that was a massive improvement from his rookie season, when he posted a pitiful 59 wRC+ in 148 games.

Then, in 2025, a brand new Perdomo emerged, seemingly out of thin air. He was a superstar, leading MLB shortstops in OBP and wRC+ and leading NL shortstops in fWAR. His reward was a Silver Slugger and a fourth-place finish in MVP voting.

As if his offensive showing wasn’t impressive enough, Perdomo also produced the highest OAA of his career and finished with positive DRS, OAA, and FRV totals for the first time.

The question now, as I’m sure you know, is what can we expect from Perdomo in 2026? How much of his breakout was sustainable? His placement ahead of Betts and De La Cruz on this list should tell you that we’re pretty confident he tapped into something real. However, it will take another year of star-caliber performance for him to earn a spot in the top five.

37. Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 130 G, 31 HR, 80 RBI, 31 SB, .242/.332/.481, 126 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Jazz Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees by playing some third in 2024 and ’25, but second base is where he belongs. The dynamic young infielder enjoyed the best season of his career last year, and his overall numbers would have been even better without the poor defensive metrics from his time at third base dragging them down.

Chisholm took his offensive game to the next level in his first full season with the Yankees. The lefty batter used a more selective approach to increase his walk rate and barrel rate, setting new career-highs in on-base percentage (.332) and home runs (31). He was a threat on the bases too, swiping 31 bags.

Inconsistent hitting, frequent injuries, and numerous position changes have held him back so far, but Chisholm has the tools to be the game’s most well-rounded second baseman.

38. Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

2025 Stats: 30 GS, 186 2/3 IP, 2.94 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 3.47 FIP, 9.55 K/9, 1.74 BB/9

After showing a lot of promise through 22 starts in 2024, Bryan Woo completely broke out and took his game to new heights in 2025. Often praised for his clean mechanics, Woo is must-watch TV when he takes the mound in Seattle.

As a result of his tremendous season, Woo was named to his first All-Star team and finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting. Few pitchers in baseball limit walks at the same rate as Woo, as he finished the year with a walk rate of just 4.9%, a metric that helped him limit unnecessary damage in each of his starts.

His achievements didn’t end there, either. Woo recorded a stretch of 25 games where he threw a quality start, tying the second-longest streak in MLB history. If he carries this success into 2026, Woo has a good chance to move even further up this list.

39. Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers

2025 Stats: 134 G, 573 PA, .241/.344/.431, 22 HR, 62 RBI, 118 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

Honest question: How shocked would you be if, come August, we’re talking about Langford in the American League MVP race?

It seems crazy with him coming off a 118 wRC+ and 4.1 fWAR campaign in 2025, but this guy is still only 24 years old. Not only is he super young, but he hits the daylights out of the ball and has plus feel for the strike zone. Now, that doesn’t come without some strikeout concerns, but he offset that in 2025 with a 12.9% walk rate (90th percentile).

He’s one of the game’s best defenders, hits the ball hard and takes his walks. He may only have had 4.1 fWAR last year, but he very easily could be in the high sixes for wins in 2026.

40. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

2025 Stats: 156 G, 7 HR, 61 RBI, 29 SB, .297/.345/.394, 109 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

With Andrés Giménez moving to shortstop in Toronto, it seems safe to say that Nico Hoerner is the best defensive second baseman in MLB.

Hoerner flashed his elite infield defense from 2019-21 before breaking out as a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop in 2022. When the Cubs acquired one of the only defenders talented enough to push Hoerner off shortstop, he moved over to the keystone full-time. Since then, he and Dansby Swanson have made up one of the most leakproof middle infields in the game.

All told, Hoerner boasts a career 55 DRS and 59 FRV in 5,900 infield innings. That’s an average of about 13 runs saved per full season.

In addition to his glovework, Hoerner has stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last four seasons, with an 83.4% success rate in his career. At the plate, he compensates for limited power and discipline with some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the league. The result is consistently above-average offensive performance.

41. Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles

2025 Stats: 162 G, .272/.347/.524, 38 HR, 126 RBI, 141 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

Alonso was forced to take a bargain deal to return to the Mets after a dip in performance in 2024. He parlayed that deal into a five-year, $155 million pact with Baltimore following a monstrous 2025 campaign.

The slugger was an All-Star for the fifth time in his career and posted his highest wRC+ since his rookie season in 2019. He also broke the Mets’ franchise record for home runs in August, forever etching his name in New York’s history books.

Despite his already having one of the most impressive careers this club has ever seen, the Mets allowed Alonso to walk, unwilling to offer the greatest slugger in team history a long-term deal.

The consistent power Alonso will provide to Baltimore’s lineup is badly needed, as the club lacked power hitting throughout its disappointing 2025 campaign.

42. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 102 G, .260/.309/.428, 16 HR, 2 SB, 54 RBI, 103 wRC+, 1.7 fWAR

Austin Riley has missed some time in each of the past two seasons after previously being one of baseball’s most oft-used players, and with that has come an offensive regression as well.

Still, his three-year performance from 2021 to 2023 saw him hit no less than 33 home runs a year while driving in no less than 93. When he’s on his game, he can be a lethal middle-of-the-order bat and one of the best run producers in the game, yet alone at third base.

Riley’s another player who isn’t really going to flash much leather over at the hot corner, but he also doesn’t really have to, at least when he’s swinging a hot bat. Even if the full-season numbers haven’t been where they once were recently, it’s worth noting that he hit .274 with 14 home runs in the first half of this past year. That alone shows that he’s got some hot stretches left in him, now we just need to see him carry it into the second-half as well.

43. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

2025 Stats: 159 G, 27 HR, 95 RBI, 14 SB, .275/.335/.460, 123 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

It’s wild to see how Manny Machado‘s defensive prowess has declined as he’s aged, but that bat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Plus, at this point, Machado’s 14-year reputation as one of the game’s best players should just speak for itself at this point.

The 33-year-old will enter Year 15 with seven All-Star Game selections, two Gold Gloves, three Silver Slugger Awards, and a Platinum Glove under his belt. Like I said, the output speaks for itself. Even as he’s inched closer to his mid-30s, Machado has remained a special talent at the plate. Just last year, he was an All-Star and fell just a hair short of both 30 home runs and 100 RBI.

Machado’s wRC+ hasn’t dipped below 113 since all the way back in 2017 and he, like Bregman, has been the picture of consistency for so long now. Should he keep this up (we think he will), he’ll remain near this spot.

44. Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

2025 Stats: 154 G, 45 HR, 110 RBI, 7 SB, .264/.311/.535, 129 wRC+, 4.6 fWAR

What Junior Caminero has already accomplished before his 23rd birthday is just ridiculous, but in the best way. In what was just his first full season at the game’s highest level, Caminero hit a whopping 45 home runs while driving in 110 runs and scoring 93 of his own.

He also hit the ball harder than most, as his AVG Exit Velocity landed in the 92nd percentile and Bat Speed was in the 100th, so you know we’re dealing with a special kind of talent.

It’s nice to see a small-market team like the Rays find such stability at the hot corner again after previously leaning on Evan Longoria there for a decade. Now the next step needs to be for them to lock him for as long as they possibly can, because it’s clear that the raw talent is off the charts.

Caminero is still so young, but this past year showed us that he’s got superstar written all over him. As so many others on our annual rankings continue to get up there in age, Caminero’s young enough where he could still have 15 years left in him. Absolutely wild.

45. Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants

2025 Stats: 163 G, .252/.372/.479, 35 HR, 109 RBI, 135 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

Devers was shockingly dealt from Boston to San Francisco last year. After months of drama over which position he would play, the Red Sox decided to ship him off to the Bay Area.

The three-time All-Star’s numbers slipped a bit with the Giants after the trade, but he still managed to put together another highly productive offensive season.

One area in which he improved drastically was his ability to get on base at an elite level. Year after year, Devers’ walk rate has steadily improved, and last season it was all the way up to the 98th percentile at 15.4%. In his 73-game sample prior to the trade, Devers’ on-base percentage sat just north of the illustrious .400 mark.

Despite a somewhat disappointing start to his Giants tenure, Devers is under contract with the team for the next eight years. He has plenty of time to turn it around and make a huge impact in San Francisco’s lineup.

46. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 147 G, .295/.367/.502, 24 HR, 90 RBI, 139 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

Freeman continues to age like a fine wine, posting productive seasons well into his mid-thirties. While he has never had the same sheer power as some of the other names on this list, he more than makes up for it with his all-around abilities.

The nine-time All-Star hasn’t batted under .280 in a season since 2012 and has reached at least 20 homers in every full season over the last decade.

He belted another clutch home run in the World Series for the second time in as many years in 2025. He launched a walk-off shot in the bottom of the 18th inning to secure a critical Game 3 win for the Dodgers.

Freeman being ranked this high on such a loaded list at his age is a testament to how he has fought off Father Time to round out a Hall of Fame career.

47. Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels

2025 Stats: 128 G, .257/.319/.474, 26 HR, 26 SB, 62 RBI, 116 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR

After being drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Neto made his major league debut less than one year later, appearing in 89 games as a rookie in 2023 for the Angels.

The 25-year-old’s true breakout campaign happened in his second year of action, putting up 3.5 fWAR while roping 34 doubles, 23 home runs, and stealing 30 bags.

While missing more than 30 games due to injury in 2025, Neto still passed 3 fWAR, hit 29 doubles, 26 home runs, nearly stole 30 bags again (26 SB), and also increased his OPS by 30 plus points, just south of an .800 OPS.

Some defensive metrics like OAA and FRV don’t favor Neto as much, leaning more in the negative, but the shortstop has put up back-to-back 10 plus DRS seasons at a premier position.

Playing the premier position of shortstop and being a far above average hitter, Neto is a super valuable piece to the Angels and their future success. The potential for a young shortstop like Neto is super high and while he may already be a top ten shortstop in the game, he could easily put himself into top five conversations with a couple strong seasons.

48. Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

2025 Stats: 125 G, .304/.363/.477, 17 HR, 20 SB, 62 RBI, 135 wRC+, 5.7 fWAR

Jeremy Peña would have fit right in with our honorable mentions over his first three seasons, when he averaged just under 3.0 fWAR per year. In 2025, he took a massive step forward.

From 2022-24, Peña hit just well enough to let his glove do the talking. This past year, he led all AL shortstops in on-base percentage and wRC+. The result was his first All-Star appearance and a fair number of down-ballot MVP votes.

If we were confident Peña could reproduce that performance, he’d be higher on this list (though, honestly, only by a few spots). The problem is that there wasn’t enough of a change in his plate discipline or batted ball data to suggest he will remain one of the best offensive shortstops in the league. Still, sitting between Willy Adames and Mookie Betts on any list isn’t a bad way to enter your age-28 season…

49. Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

2025 Stats: 13 GS, 61.2 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 2.50 FIP, 14.30 K/9, 2.92 BB/9

Here are Cole Ragans’ ranks among starters with a minimum of 60 innings pitched in 2025:

K%: 1st

K-BB%: 1st

SIERA: 1st

xERA: 4th

FIP: 3rd

xFIP: 1st

Ragans was utterly dominant once he returned from his rotator cuff injury. The stuff was elite; he struck out more hitters on a rate basis than anybody. His changeup produced a 50%(!!!) whiff rate while the expected batting average of his four main offerings averaged at .192 against.

Health is the only reason keeping him from being second on this list, and it should surprise no one if he takes over the #1 spot in 2027, assuming health and Tarik Skubal departing Detroit in free agency.

50. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Stats: 140 G, .309/.399/.560, 32 HR, 106 RBI, 11.8% BB%, 18.9% K%, 166 wRC+, 5.2 fWAR

Following two lackluster seasons in 2023 and 2024, Springer’s time as a productive hitter appeared to be over. That changed in 2025, when he revived his career by posting a career-high 166 wRC+.

Springer’s full-time transition to DH occurred mid-season and, similar to Yelich, kept him healthy and productive at the plate.

On top of a strong regular season, his postseason pedigree was once again on display in October. Springer hit .284 overall in the postseason, including three home runs in the ALCS against Seattle. He was integral in Toronto’s success in winning the American League pennant.

The UConn product enters the final season of his six-year, $150 million deal that he inked prior to the 2021 season.

51. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

2025 Stats: 30 GS, 172 2/3 IP, 2.97 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 3.64 FIP, 9.64 K/9, 1.93 BB/9

When Jacob deGrom first signed his five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers back in 2023, the one concern that surrounded him was his injury history and whether the team would get a fully healthy season out of him. In 2025, deGrom delivered, dominating in an injury-free campaign.

The 2025 season marked the first year since 2019 that deGrom had thrown 100 or more innings, which shows just how impressive this season was for the right-hander. At age 37, deGrom earned his first All-Star nod and top 10 finish in the Cy Young race since 2021.

With deGrom seemingly having much more in the tank than it previously appeared, the Rangers are now looking at a potential cornerstone for their rotation for the next few years. His resurgence not only validated their investment but also silenced doubt as to whether or not he’d ever be the same dominant pitcher he once was again.

52. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

2025 Stats: 126 G, .264/.327/.551, 35 HR, 83 RBI, 24 SB, 136 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

For the first time since 2017, the baseball gods blessed us with more than 125 games from Buxton.

His response? A meager 136 wRC+ with 35 homers and 5.0 fWAR. He also got back into the running game, swiping 24 bags and emerging as the game’s third most valuable baserunner by baserunning runs on FanGraphs.

Buxton has maintained, for the most part, that he’s a Minnesota Twin through and through. While perhaps the league and its national audience might prefer him in a bigger market, it’s fantastic for Minnesota fans that he’s shaping up to be a lifer.

53. Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

2025 Stats: 31 GS, 185.1 IP, 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 3.14 FIP, 10.00 K/9, 2.77 BB/9

If there’s one thing the Houston Astros consistently excel at, it’s developing talented starting pitchers at seemingly every opportunity. This success has continued with right-hander Hunter Brown, as he solidified himself as one of the game’s best arms in 2025.

Last year, Hunter Brown was one of only four starting pitchers to post an ERA+ over 170, joining an elite club that featured multiple Cy Young winners. Not only this, but Brown’s ERA of 2.43 ranked third in baseball, finishing above talented arms such as Garrett Crochet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more.

Brown’s four-seamer recorded an astonishing Run Value of 16, a number that only 13 pitchers were able to reach in 2025. Finishing third in AL Cy Young voting last season, Brown has a legitimate chance to repeat his dominance in 2026.

54. Alex Bregman, Chicago Cubs

2025 Stats: 114 G, 18 HR, 62 RBI, 1 SB, .273/.360/.462, 125 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

This is where the real fun begins. The top five amongst modern third baseman is just brimming with talent, and when Riley finds a way to consistently be “on”, we’ll be dealing with one hell of a top six. Ditto for Garcia if he can put up two outstanding seasons in a row.

Starting off our top five is Mr. Consistency himself in Alex Bregman. He’s another one who will be suiting up for a new team come 2026, and this time he’s going to try the NL out for the first time in his career.

Bregman debuted in 2026 with the Houston Astros and became one of the best players they’ve ever had over the course of a nine-year stretch there. He made a pair of All-Star Games, won a Gold Glove, earned two World Series rings, and a Silver Slugger all before he made a one-year stop on the Boston Red Sox last year. There, he made the third All-Star Game of his career and remained an offensive force, posting his highest single-season OPS (.821) since all the way back in 2019.

The way Bregman is able to pair a steadily productive bat with defensive chops that have remained solid as he enters and continues into his 30s makes him a shoo-in for at least a top-five spot on our rankings.

55. Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals

2025 Stats: 160 G, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 23 SB, .286/.351/.449, 121 wRC+, 5.6 fWAR

Maikel Garcia had one heck of a breakout in 2025, setting new career-highs in basically every single category you can think of outside of stolen bases. The 25-year-old earned a long-term deal with the Royals in December after making the All-Star Game, earning a Gold Glove, and finishing 14th in AL MVP voting.

Garcia is a threat to leave the yard anywhere between 15 and 20 times a year, steal 20-30 bases a year, and play some of the best defensive third base we’ll see around the league. This is a player who has the potential to shoot up these rankings come this time next year, but it’ll be immensely helpful for him to repeat his 2025 performance in ’26, that way we’ll have more than just one year of sample size to go off of.

Either way, it seems like Garcia is right on the cusp of turning into something special.

56. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

2025 Stats: 156 G, 693 PA, .272/.330/.374, 11 HR, 21 SB, 56 RBI, 99 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

Steven Kwan is no stranger to this list. His player profile might not be for all baseball fans, but there’s no denying the value he brings to the Guardians on a yearly basis.

It was a down year for Kwan in 2025, and he still finished with 3.2 fWAR. It wasn’t his most prolific year in the batting average department, hitting .272, but he still managed to put up double-digit homers while tying his career high in stolen bases (21).

Moreover, Kwan earned the second All-Star nod of his career in 2025, and he has won a Gold Glove Award in each of his four seasons in MLB.

It feels reasonable to say that 2025 was his floor — a .270-ish hitter who can hit 10-plus homers and steal 20-plus bases, all while playing elite defense. Alternatively, 2024 was a glimpse of what his ceiling could look like — a near-.300 hitter who has some additional power to tap into.

Though Kwan might not put up the most gaudy exit velocities, the combination of his disciplined approach and his exceptional bat-to-ball skills may be second to none in MLB. He’s easily a top-15 corner outfielder in the game.

57. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

2025 Stats: 157 G, .247/.287/.481, 31 HR, 91 RBI, 35 SB, 109 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

It was a real tale of two halves last year for Crow-Armstrong, who quite literally led the National League in fWAR at the All-Star Break.

Through his first 95 games, the youngster slashed .265/.302/.544 with 4.6 fWAR and 25 home runs. Unfortunately, it all came unglued after that. In his final 62 games, he slashed just .216/.262/.372 with six home runs.

Overall, it was still a wildly successful season for the soon-to-be 24-year-old, who finished 15th among qualified position players in fWAR. Especially following up his rookie campaign, in which he was elite defensively but overall disappointing at the dish. Year three for him could promise big things, especially on a Cubs team shaping up for another playoff push.

58. Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

2025 Stats: 25 GS, 131 IP, 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 3.35 FIP, 11.89 K/9, 2.13 BB/9

The Mariners right-hander is fast becoming one of the most dominant arms in the game. However, last year he missed several starts to injury.

That said, he still posted a 3.44 ERA, a career-high 11.89 strikeouts-per-nine, and a career-high 26.5% strikeout-to-walk rate.

The 28-year-old’s splitter is ridiculous and elevates his arsenal to another level. In 2025, opponents hit just .119 against it with a whiff rate of 50.4 percent. Believe it or not, that’s not the best splitter he’s had. In 2024, opponents hit .104 with a 50.0% whiff rate on it.

His curveball is also elite, and his fastball stays incredibly effective. It’s no surprise the Mariners have one of, if not the best staff in all of Major League Baseball, seeing as he’s not their Ace.

59. Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 71 G, .292/.396/.463, 8 HR, 32 RBI, 4 SB, 140 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR

Not everyone figures out the majors right away. In fact, most players don’t. Roman Anthony is not most players.

We knew what Anthony could be before he debuted. Still, no one could have expected him to be that player right away. By fWAR, Anthony was a nearly a top-20 corner outfielder in 2025, and he only played 71 games. On a per-game basis, only three corner outfielders were more productive: Aaron Judge, Corbin Carroll, and Fernando Tatis Jr. Anthony’s 140 wRC+ ranked fourth (min. 300 PA), trailing only Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Juan Soto.

On top of all that, Anthony still has room for improvement in 2026. He’s only 21 after all. We were promised game-changing raw power, but he only hit eight home runs with a .171 ISO in his rookie campaign. And while he stole 21 bases in the minor leagues in 2024, he only swiped four as a major leaguer in 2025.

60. Nick Kurtz, Athletics

2025 Stats: 117 G, .290/.383/.619, 36 HR, 86 RBI, 170 wRC+, 4.6 fWAR

Kurtz comes off one of the most impressive offensive rookie seasons we’ve ever seen. He finished 12th in American League MVP balloting despite not debuting until April 23, nearly a month after the season had begun.

Kurtz would have joined Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge as just one of three qualified players with an OPS north of 1.000 in 2025 if he had enough plate appearances. He also showed just how well-rounded a hitter he is, batting .290 and walking 12.9% of the time to go along with his 36 homers.

Four of those 36 home runs came in one game against the Astros, as Kurtz became the youngest player in baseball history with four long balls in a single game.

The Athletics wasted no time in calling up the fourth overall pick from 2024, and now he looks to be a franchise cornerstone – a player who can be the face of the club as they try to endear themselves to a new crop of fans in Las Vegas.

61. Dylan Cease, Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 168 IP, 4.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3.56 FIP, 11.52 K/9, 3.80 BB/9

Cease is arguably the game’s biggest wild card, having never stacked elite seasons on top of each other. At least not from a run prevention standpoint. Since 2022, he’s had two sub-3.5 ERAs and two higher than 4.5.

He’s one of the game’s best strikeout artists, racking up the most by almost 100 since 2022. That does come at the expense of also being the leader in walks.

There’s no denying his talent is among the game’s best, especially if you work in the Blue Jays front office. They’re banking on the dam eventually breaking positively for Cease. Barring a dramatic regression in stuff, that seems like a worthwhile bet.

62. Max Fried, New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 195 1/3 IP, 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 3.07 FIP, 8.71 K/9, 2.35 BB/9

Any rumors of Fried’s demise were wildly overstated entering Year 1 in the Bronx.

After battling injuries, including a bout with left elbow neuritis in 2024, the left-hander entered his inaugural season with the Yankees with some question marks. Add in the injuries New York had in its rotation to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, there was added pressure on his arm.

He met the moment, and then some, in 2025.

In a season he tied for fourth in innings, Fried made a career-high 32 starts, netted his second-best fWAR, and posted a career-high for strikeouts with 189. Additionally, he won a career-high (and league-leading) 19 decisions while finishing top five in Cy Young voting for the third time.

Can he repeat that in Year 2 with the Yankees? Time will tell. But there will be similar pressure on him to repeat it, as New York is still rife with injuries entering 2026.

63. Bo Bichette, New York Mets

2025 Stats: 125 G, 139 G, .311/.357/.483, 18 HR, 94 RBI, 134 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

The 2026 season is going to be interesting for Bo Bichette for multiple reasons. One, the first time he takes an at-bat, it’ll be the first of his career on a team other than the Blue Jays. Two, the first time he takes the field on defense, it’ll be the first time he’s ever played the hot corner at the big league level.

Even without knowing how he’ll perform at third base (his weak throwing arm and questionable range suggests that it may not be pretty to start with), we were comfortable throwing him on this list, just based off of track record.

Over the last few years, Bichette has led the AL in hits and turned in a batting average north of .300 twice, while sporting an OPS above .800 in every full year of his career. Yes, his 2024 was a dumpster fire, but the way he bounced back this past season and got red-hot in the World Series deserves some praise. We know what Bichette can do with the bat when he’s on his A-game, and the most recent ABs we’ve seen from him have shown that his prime isn’t ending anytime soon.

64. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 162 G, .272/.366/.484, 29 HR, 95 RBI, 136 wRC+, 4.7 fWAR

Olson played in all 162 games for Atlanta for the fourth consecutive season in 2025. Since being traded to the Braves, the slugger has yet to miss a single game.

Olson bounced back after a down year by his standards in 2024, putting together another strong season and continuing to be one of the premier power bats in all of baseball.

For the second consecutive season, Olson smacked 29 long balls. It’s probably safe to say that he won’t ever again reach the ridiculous 54-homer mark he posted in 2023. However, Olson led the National League in doubles with 41, showing that even with fewer home runs, he remains an extra-base-hit machine.

He also took home the Gold Glove Award at season’s end for the third time in his career. If the Braves are going to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season, Olson will have to be key on both sides of the ball.

65. Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Stats: 71 G, .238/.284/.548, 20 HR, 55 RBI, 2 SB, 123 wRC+, 2.2 fWAR

Varsho is arguably the best bang-for-your-buck outfielder in the sport. While he doesn’t hit for a high average or reach base at an elite level, he makes the most of his contact.

Since getting to Toronto, he’s clubbed 20 homers twice and 18 in 2024. Last year was an outlier in ISO (.310), but 20 homers and elite defense in 71 games is getting you on some lists. Pacing-wise, he performed to the level of a 4.6 fWAR player prorated to a 150-game sample.

In a deep lineup, that power-over-hit profile is immensely valuable to the Blue Jays. Oh, and it helps that he’s also one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport.

66. Brent Rooker, Athletics

2025 Stats: 162 G, .262/.335/.479, 30 HR, 89 RBI, 9.3% BB%, 22.2% K%, 122 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

Rooker was one of just six players to appear in every game for their team last year as he put together his third consecutive productive season.

While 2025 was a step back from a monstrous 2024, when Rooker finished tenth in American League MVP voting and earned a Silver Slugger-He still led the A’s with 164 hits and was one of only three American League players to hit 40 doubles.

After a rocky start to his big-league career, Rooker has found a home with the A’s. He is one of many players that general manager David Frost has locked up long-term. The 31-year-old won’t hit free agency until after the 2030 season.

67. Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

2025 Stats: 33 GS, 176 2/3 IP, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 3.64 FIP, 10.39 K/9, 3.36 BB/9

For what feels like the first time in his career, Peralta gets to pitch without the pressure of feeling like a trade chip. Having been dealt to the New York Mets this offseason, the former Milwaukee Brewers ace faces a new pressure in 2026.

That pressure is pitching in one of the sports world’s biggest markets: New York.

Stuff-wise, there’s no reason to expect him to come up short. Production-wise, he’s got enough of a track record to expect him to thrive. Especially after anchoring an inexperienced Brewers staff that made the National League Championship Series in 2025.

Last year, Peralta posted the seventh-best qualified starter ERA at 2.70. He also ranked tied for 17th in FIP and tied for 14th in fWAR despite coming in a 24th-place tie in innings pitched.

68. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

2025 Stats: 131 G, .270/.308/.463, 21 HR, 78 RBI, 21 SB, 111 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

What Jackson Chourio has shown across his first two seasons in the big leagues has been quite impressive.

As a 20-year-old in 2024, Chourio hit 21 homers and stole 22 bases while finishing 10th among all MLB outfielders in fWAR (3.9). He also ranked just outside the top 10 percent of the league in outs above average (+6) and ended with +12 defensive runs saved between left and right field that year.

2025 was more of the same from an overall production standpoint for Chourio, though it left some disappointed considering the sky-high expectations he had heading into his age-21 season. He still managed 21 homers and 21 stolen bases, but his defense took a step back (+3 OAA, -4 DRS), and his walk rate dipped to just 5.1%.

It was still a 2.9 fWAR season from Chourio, but fans know he has more potential to tap into. He checks in at No. 8 on this list for now, which is still respectable for the soon-to-be 22-year-old, but there is room for him to move up on this list should he take the step forward many believe he is capable of in 2026.

69. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 157 G, 696 PA, .256/.332/.442, 16 HR, 84 RBI, 111 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

Jarren Duran is just a year removed from finishing as one of the best overall players in Major League Baseball in 2024, where his 6.8 fWAR ranked only behind Judge and Soto among outfielders. He came down to earth a bit in 2025, but even his “down” year was still almost a four-win season.

In 2025, Duran slashed a respectable .256/.332/.442 to go with 16 homers and 24 stolen bases. But once the calendar turned to July, he looked much more like the 2024 version of himself.

From July 1 through the end of the regular season, Duran posted a 130 wRC+ and .842 OPS, which was over 100 points greater than his OPS prior to that date.

Likewise, Duran’s splits were glaring in 2025. Against righties, Duran posted a 133 wRC+ and .852 OPS. When facing lefties, those marks dropped to a 61 wRC+ and .600 OPS. His struggles against southpaws greatly bogged down his year-end output and will be an area to improve upon heading into his age-29 season.

Still, his overall numbers come season’s end in 2025, combined with his sensational 2024 campaign, were good enough to make him a top-10 corner outfielder heading into 2026.

70. Brendan Donovan, Seattle Mariners

2025 Stats: 118 G, .287/.353/.422, 32 2B, 10 HR, 50 RBI, 64 R, 3 SB, 8.2 BB%, 119 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

There’s a reason there’s a strong market for Donovan as a trade target this offseason.

Since becoming a big leaguer in 2022, the left-handed hitter has a career slash line of .282/.361/.411 and a 119 wRC+. In that span, he’s tied for 17th in batting average and tied for 13th in on-base percentage.

Donovan’s glove is steady wherever you put him. While his Cardinals teams have only made it to one postseason during his career, he’s the exact type of player a contending team wants.

71. Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

2025 Stats: 151 G, .245/.326/.478, 32 HR, 103 RBI, 5 SB, 123 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

Since coming over to MLB, Seiya Suzuki has done nothing but rake. Across four seasons with the Cubs, Suzuki is hitting .269 with a 127 wRC+ and .818 OPS. He’s also coming off a stellar 2025 season in which he launched a career-high 31 homers and drove in a career-high 103 runs.

Suzuki is a good bet for 20-plus homers, a walk rate north of 10%, and a strikeout rate in the mid-20s, all while posting solid contact metrics for a player with his type of power potential. All that said, Suzuki brings no value with his glove, which greatly limits his upside from an overall WAR standpoint.

His bat is as sure as many of the names on this list, but he’s essentially a lock to finish with negative outs above average and defensive runs saved in a corner outfield spot. He’s also expected to get even more outfield reps in 2026 with Kyle Tucker no longer in the picture, which could hurt his value rather than help.

72. Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

2025 Stats: 156 G, 18 HR, 81 RBI, 24 SB, .288/.359/.435, 124 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Brice Turang was as productive as any other second baseman in MLB last season. What’s holding him out of our top three is that he had never played like that before.

To some of our voters, the former top-100 prospect’s breakout season was just the beginning, and they’re expecting even more from the 26-year-old going forward; three of our panelists ranked him as the second-best player at his position. However, the rest of our voters placed him either fourth or fifth.

Speaking for myself, I need to see more from Turang before I’m fully convinced he’s put his first two major league seasons behind him. From 2023-24, he produced a .631 OPS and 77 wRC+ in 292 games, with consistently low exit velocities and a lot of trouble making quality contact in the air.

Then again, if Turang can increase his bat speed some more and continue refining his swing decisions, he could absolutely be at the top of this list a year from now.

73. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

2025 Stats: 90 G, .220/.307/.366, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 91 wRC+, 2 FRV, 1.2 fWAR

The past two years for Rutschman have been lost to either injuries or struggles when on the field. Last year, especially, was a lost one; he had the worst season of his young career.

The switch-hitter is still a positive behind the dish. In 2025, he was in the 67th percentile for fielding run value and the 76th percentile for framing. While his offense sputtered, he remained one of the best bat-to-ball guys in the league. He was 94th percentile for whiff rate and 88th percentile for chase, while also being comfortably above average at avoiding strike three and accepting ball four.

He sustained his production against fastballs from 2024, but his performance against secondaries tanked. Against breaking pitches, he hit .213 with a .286 wOBA. Even worse, against offspeed, he hit .150 with a .212 wOBA.

Rutschman is only two years removed from a 126 wRC+ and 5.5 fWAR campaign. He followed that up with a .300/.351/.479 slash with 15 homers in his first 77 games in 2024. The talent is still in there; he’s just got to stay on the field to realize it.

74. Framber Valdez, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 31 GS, 192 IP, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 3.37 FIP, 8.77 K/9, 3.19 BB/9

Don’t let the offseason waiting game fool you, Valdez is as steady as they come in this game. The newest Detroit Tiger is dominant, but not in the way we’re used to seeing nowadays.

Even though he fell off a cliff in August, he was having his best season through July.

Valdez isn’t the kind of arm regularly striking out double-digit batters. However, he lives for making opposing hitters look foolish. In his entire career, the southpaw’s worst groundball rate is 54.2% in 2023. Among starters with at least 500 innings since he debuted in 2018, he has a five-percent lead over second place on the leaderboard with a 62.1% groundball rate.

Joining a rotation with the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner, the pressure isn’t nearly as levied on Valdez going into his age-32 season. As a result, the Tigers are well-positioned to win the AL Central for the first time since 2014.

75. Ben Rice, New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 138 G, .255/.337/.499, 26 HR, 65 RBI, 133 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

Rice was a pleasant surprise for the Yankees last year following a lackluster rookie campaign. The former 12th-round pick provided substantial production atop New York’s lineup.

Rice’s batted-ball data jumped off the page, as he posted a 92nd-percentile barrel rate, 95th-percentile average exit velocity and 97th-percentile hard-hit rate. It’s easy to see where his 26 home run breakout came from.

Now an established big leaguer, Rice has the chance to turn even more heads in 2026. He is the perfect left-handed power complement to Aaron Judge.

76. Jesus Luzardo, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 183 2/3 IP, 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 2.90 FIP, 10.58 K/9, 2.79 BB/9

Back to the Phillies, Luzardo had a very good season despite a high-ish earned run average. In his first year in Philadelphia, it was one of runs for the 28-year-old. In his first 11 starts, he had a 2.15 ERA; 8.04 in his next 10; 2.84 in his final 11.

Overall, he finished sixth among MLB pitchers in fWAR, fourth in K/9, and sixth in FIP. Unfortunately, because of that middle stretch, he finished 28th in ERA. If he can find some consistency wire-to-wire, he can definitely climb these rankings. Until then, he’ll have to settle at 18th.

77. Shea Langeliers, Athletics

2025 Stats: 123 G, .277/.325/.536, 31 HR, 72 RBI, 132 wRC+, -2 FRV, 3.9 fWAR

We always knew Langeliers had pop, but he added batted ball success to the power in 2025.

In 123 games, he had career-highs in wRC+, average, on-base, slugging, defensive value, and stolen bases. He finished with his second-most runs batted in, even though he saw a 27-PA reduction in opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Moving to Sacramento did wonders for his production, but so did simply making more contact. While his 6.9% walk rate was a regression from his career-high in 2024, he saw a 7.5% reduction in strikeout rate. More contact doesn’t always equate to more success, but it certainly did in 2025 for Langeliers.

78. Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs

2025 Stats: 155 G, .261/.343/.523, 34 HR, 90 RBI, 140 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

Busch became a star in 2025 with the Cubs, posting ridiculous numbers across the board and eventually settling in as Chicago’s everyday leadoff hitter.

He set new career highs in just about every major statistical category en route to a 16th-place finish in National League MVP voting. Busch lived up to the top-prospect pedigree that he carried prior to being dealt to the Cubs.

Busch continued to prove his worth in October by smacking four home runs in Chicago’s eight postseason games. The 28-year-old slugger looks to be a potential cornerstone for the Cubs to build around for years to come.

79. James Wood, Washington Nationals

2025 Stats: 157 G, 689 PA, .256/.350/.475, 31 HR, 94 RBI, 127 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

Coming in just outside the top 10 is 23-year-old James Wood. Wood, who stands at 6-foot-7, has freakish talent with the ability to get some swings off that few in the league could match.

2025 was Wood’s first full year in the majors, and he did a lot of things exceptionally well. Thanks to his 95th-percentile bat speed, Wood generated a hard-hit rate of 56.3% (98th percentile), a barrel rate of 16.3% (94th percentile), and an average exit velocity of 94.3 mph (98th percentile).

That loud contact resulted in 31 homers and 38 doubles, putting Wood on the map as one of the game’s best up-and-coming power threats.

There were noticeable shortcomings in his game, though. Most notably, Wood led MLB in strikeouts last season with 221. That’s the most strikeouts by a hitter in a single season since Adam Dunn in 2012 (222) and the third most in a single season in MLB history.

He also finished with -7 OAA in 2025, putting him in the bottom six percent of MLB. That’s following a 2024 season where Wood finished with -7 DRS and -5 OAA in just 79 games. Frankly, his defensive deficiencies are surprising given how athletic and speedy he is.

The sheer power is there, and it’s easy to envision his MVP-upside down the line as he gets older. But there are areas Wood will need to clean up in order for him to become a top-10 corner outfielder in 2026.

80. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

2025 Stats: 159 G, 645 PA, .244/.300/.417, 24 HR, 77 RBI, 84 R, 20 SB

Throughout his career, Dansby Swanson has consistently been a very good MLB shortstop, producing consistent results year in and year out. This continued in 2025, as Swanson posted a 20/20 season, posted a 99 wRC+, and racked up 3.3 fWAR. Also, he put up another fantastic defensive season at arguably the most valuable position in the sport.

Unfortunately, despite such a sound season overall, Swanson falls just short of being included on this list as a result of the sheer amount of talent in the division.

81. Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 145 G, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 4 SB, .256/.358/.387, 113 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

Gleyber Torres has never been known for his glove or his wheels, but at his best, the man can really hit. Through the first half of 2025, he slashed .281/.387/.425 with a 131 wRC+. His .385 xwOBA was one of the best in the American League.

Unfortunately for Torres, his performance dropped way off in the second half, and he ended up accepting a one-year contract in free agency for a second year in a row.

Torres had surgery to fix a sports hernia in October that he claimed was affecting his play post-All-Star break. If the hernia was indeed the reason for his second-half struggles, and if he gets back to hitting the way he did at the beginning of 2025, he could be the best offensive second baseman in the American League.

However, Torres has been less than consistent over his eight MLB seasons. He should be much better than he was when he playing through the hernia, but that doesn’t mean his pre-hernia performance was any more reflective of his true talent.

Torres finished 2025 with a 113 wRC+, right in line with his career 114 wRC+. That’s the level of production I expect from him again in 2026.

82. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

2025 Stats: 155 G, 26 HR, 77 RBI, 10 SB, .265/.329/.442, 113 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR

If Jose Altuve continues on the downward trajectory he’s been on for the last couple of years, this ranking could end up looking far too bullish. Yet, I’m not ready to rule out a career renaissance from the greatest second baseman of the 21st century.

Altuve’s 113 wRC+ last year was his lowest since 2020 and his worst in a full season since 2013. New career-highs in fly ball rate and pull rate helped him slug 26 home runs, despite a career-worst average exit velocity. There’s no question he was taking advantage of the Crawford Boxes, but that’s fine – he’ll get to play half his games in Daikin Park again in 2026.

The bigger problem was that his batting average on balls in play plummeted. Altuve hit a lot of popups, a lot of double play balls, and all told, his wOBA and xwOBA on balls in play (in other words, batted balls that weren’t home runs) were both the worst of any full season of his career.

Sometimes, worse results on balls in play are just due to bad luck. Other times, the culprit is poor-quality contact.

So, can Altuve make better contact in 2026? One reason for optimism is that he recorded two of the three hardest-hit batted balls of his career this past year, a pair of 110-mph liners.

Indeed, poor swing decisions, rather than declining strength, seemed to be the primary source of his struggles. Hopefully, that’s something he’s been working to fix over the winter.

83. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

2025 Stats: 30 GS, 171 IP, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 3.74 FIP, 10.21 K/9, 2.05 BB/9

Joe Ryan has been the definition of consistency ever since he made his MLB debut in 2021. In 641.1 career innings, he’s pitched to a 3.79 ERA, 3.36 xERA, 3.74 FIP, and 3.49 SIERA while producing elite ratios (27.6 K%/5.7 BB%/21.9% K-BB%).

Ryan’s deep repertoire of six pitches, paired with elite control and command and the ability to miss bats, gives him a tremendous mix of both floor and ceiling. In 2025, he logged the most innings of his career (171) and appeared to fatigue a little bit down the stretch as he struggled to close out his year in September.

Heading into 2026, he’ll be asked to anchor a Twins pitching staff that’ll be without Pablo Lopez for the entirety of the season. Ryan will be looking to keep doing what he’s doing, knowing that the possibility of him finishing the year in a different uniform is a strong one.

84. Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

2025 Stats: 60 G, 61.2 IP, 2.63 ERA, 2.23 FIP, 0.91 WHIP, 15.18 K/9, 4.09 BB/9

Overpowering is an understatement. Mason Miller, AKA “The Reaper” comes at you with a 103-104 mph fastball that never seems to let up at all.

Post-trade to San Diego, he allowed two runs in 23⅓ innings. What’s even more insane is that he held hitters to 4-for-65 with 42 strikeouts and zero extra-base hits after allowing a two-run home run to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in one of his first appearances with the team.

The top 25 MLB hitters by OPS since 2024 are just 2-for-42 against him with 24 strikeouts. The strikeout rate places him in historic territory, and his home-run suppression during his San Diego stretch suggests maturation beyond pure velocity.

When healthy, no reliever combines strikeout volume, intimidation and damage prevention at Miller’s level. He enters 2026 as the clear No. 1 on this list.

85. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 157 G, 655 PA, .258/.313/.493, 36 HR, 111 RBI, 121 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

Riley Greene is nearly the opposite of Steven Kwan in terms of player profile. Greene has nuclear power but grades out as a below-average defender and has one of the highest strikeout rates in Major League Baseball.

With that power potential comes a much higher ceiling, however, which is why Greene comes in one spot higher than Kwan on this list.

After a modest first two years in MLB, Greene broke out in 2024 to the tune of a 134 wRC+ and 3.9 fWAR. He took another step forward at the plate in 2025, launching a career-high 36 homers, driving in a career-high 111 runs, and posting a .493 slugging percentage that was sixth among qualified MLB outfielders.

That said, only two players in MLB struck out over 200 times in 2025: Riley Greene (201) and James Wood (221). If he can trim down on the swing-and-miss even slightly, there’s room for Greene to grow as a hitter at just 25 years old.

86. Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 152 G, 656 PA, .272/.334/.480, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 125 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR

Cody Bellinger was one of the more difficult players to rank on this list due to the volatile nature of his year-to-year production.

On the one hand, he’s coming off a 2025 campaign where he was one of the better outfielders in baseball. On top of playing exceptional defense, he ended the year hitting north of .270 to go with 29 homers, 13 steals, and nearly 100 RBI. His 4.9 fWAR in 2025 was the ninth-best mark among all MLB outfielders.

At the same time, we are just one offseason removed from Bellinger being essentially salary dumped by the Chicago Cubs following a 2024 season in which he posted a 108 wRC+ and 2.1 fWAR. That of course came on the heels of a tremendous 2023 season where he had a 135 wRC+ and 4.4 fWAR. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the Cody Bellinger experience.

But baseball is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, and Bellinger was most recently a very productive player for the Yankees. Returning to the Bronx after signing a five-year, $162.5 million contract with New York this offseason, it’s hard to rank him outside the top 10 even with his production being rather unpredictable.

87. Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 156 G, .249/.295/.414, 16 HR, 63 RBI, 20 SB, 91 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

There’s little denying that Rafaela is among the game’s best defenders, regardless of position. The last step in his development is improving swing decisions and maximizing pull-air ability.

Last year, he finished May as one of baseball’s worst hitters, posting a 76 wRC+ across 200 plate appearances. In fact, he was tied for 149th out of 169 qualified hitters in that metric at the time. His defense kept him afloat, as he was still worth one win through May, but it wasn’t until his bat took off that his value soared.

In his final 101 games, he posted 2.8 fWAR while slashing .254/.298/.442. Nothing to write home about, but a league-average hitter with plus-plus-plus center field defense is unmistakably one of the most valuable players in the league.

If he can turn league average into above average, there’s potentially an All-Star roaming center field at Fenway Park for the foreseeable future.

88. Austin Wells, New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 126 G, .219/.275/.436, 21 HR, 71 RBI, 94 wRC+, 11 FRV, 3.0 fWAR

Wells’ offense took a hit in 2025, but he maintained his excellent defense with an increase in volume from his rookie campaign.

Among catchers with at least 250 plate appearances, he was tied for 10th in fWAR with teammate Ben Rice, but ranked fourth in defensive value. His 21 home runs were also tied for sixth with former Yankees farmhand Agustín Ramírez, further emphasizing that the Yankees have one of, if not the best catching development staffs in baseball.

It’ll be curious to see what offense we get from Wells in 2026. If he’s in line with his 2024 self, he has the ability to climb these rankings going into 2027.

89. Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

The biggest issue for Moreno as a big leaguer thus far has been staying on the field. Since 2023, he’s played in just 59.9% of possible regular season games.

He’s been awesome in his limited availability, especially on defense, and he’s blossomed as a hitter since getting to Arizona. Every year he’s been an established MLB catcher, he’s put up at least 2.3 fWAR and 9.7 Def. His power comes and goes, but it showed up in a big way during Arizona’s Cinderella run to a World Series berth in 2023.

He’s a true age-26 all of this upcoming season, so there’s even more room for him to grow. But ultimately, nothing will top simply more availability out of Moreno in 2026.

90. Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 32 GS, 180 2/3 IP, 4.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 3.39 FIP, 10.01 K/9, 1.89 BB/9

Following a seven-year hiatus, Sonny Gray makes his triumphant return to the AL East in new threads. After posting one of the worst seasons of his career with the Yankees in 2018, Gray will now pitch as a member of their rivals, the Red Sox, in 2026.

Gray may only sit at 92 mph with the fastball, but he remains an effective pitcher at age 36 by having great command and getting chase on his breaking balls.

Gray’s excellent command is only a recent development for him – his lowest walk rates have come in each of the past two seasons. These command improvements have also led Gray to the best K-BB% marks of his career over the past two seasons, as well.

At 36, Gray’s very best years are likely behind him, but Boston’s new regime has been innovative in improving pitchers. He should be an impact arm yet again in 2026.

91. Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 135 G, 563 PA, .257/.344/.447, 20 HR, 80 RBI, 70 R, 5 SB

Willson Contreras moved off of catching last season and was as healthy as he’d been in years. Moving to Boston could help his power output and he’ll be hitting in a better lineup that could boost his runs scored and RBI totals. There’s a lot of position players in the mix for the Red Sox, but Contreras’ at-bats are likely the priority at first base.

92. Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2025 Stats: 150 G, .300/.366/..482, 25 HR, 83 RBI, 8.8% BB%, 14.1% K%, 135 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

Diaz was quietly a monster for Tampa Bay in 2025, finishing as one of just seven qualified hitters to bat north of .300. He added a career-best 25 long balls to go with his high average.

He finished inside the top-20 in MVP voting for the third time in four years, and the underlying numbers support the production. Diaz’s average exit velocity of 93.0 mph ranked him in the 94th percentile. His hard-hit% at 52.5% also ranked him in the 94th percentile among qualified hitters.

Tampa Bay picked up Diaz’s club option for 2026, but trade rumors have circulated all offseason. The Rays have never hesitated to move a player if they can get any sort of value in return. Despite his age, Diaz still projects to be a productive hitter as he moves into his mid-30’s

93. Edwin Diaz, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 62 G, 66.1 IP, 1.63 ERA, 2.28 FIP, 0.87 WHIP, 13.30 K/9, 2.85 BB/9

A three-time All-Star, two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year, and one-time Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year, Edwin Díaz’s second best season in a Met uniform saw him allow just 37 hits and a .502 OPS in 66 2025 innings.

His fastball regained life, and the slider generated consistent chase. With Los Angeles’ roster depth, his leverage situations should remain high-impact but controlled. It will be interesting to see how Diaz lives up to his gaudy, record-breaking contract in year one with the back-to-back defending champions, as well as dealing with the stress that can come with change of scenery.

Diaz faces a mountain of pressure, but if he can be the guy the Dodgers paid for, he could be the piece to sure up LA’s Death Star and put them over the top as they hunt rarified air with a three-peat.

94. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

2025 Stats: 135 G, .222/.277/.325, 6 HR, 55 RBI, 70 wRC+, 30 FRV, 3.2 fWAR

If the Giants’ backstop could hit, the sky truly would be the limit.

Bailey has earned 4.3 fWAR per 150 games since making his debut in 2023. Since then, he’s fourth among qualifying catchers in that stat.

Twenty-three catchers qualify since 2023 (per FanGraphs), and he’s 23rd in wRC+ and slugging percentage. He’s also bottom five in average, on-base percentage, and isolated power. But he’s truly an all-time defender at the position.

Bailey ranks 55th in defensive value among catchers all-time; that’s out of 658 qualifying catchers. He’s only 1.6 Def away from entering the top 50. This is all while ranking 609th in games played.

So, yes, he’s a bottom-tier hitter in the game, especially for his position, but his defensive prowess is so great that it doesn’t matter; he’s comfortably a top 10 backstop in baseball.

95. Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals

2025 Stats: 107 G, .284/.373/.464, 19 HR, 66 RBI, 9.5% BB%, 18.6% K%, 137 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR

After a promising 72-game showing in 2024, Herrera fully broke out for the Cardinals last season. He led St. Louis with a 137 wRC+, cementing himself as a bat that is here to stay.

The Cardinals find themselves in the midst of a rebuilding period as they enter 2026. Undoubtedly, Herrera, just 25 years old, should be a part of Chaim Bloom’s plan to transition the historic franchise into the next era of Cardinal baseball.

96. Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

2025 Stats: 124 G, .274/.341/.469, 19 HR, 80 RBI, 125 wRC+, 0 FRV, 3.1 fWAR

Baldwin burst onto the scene in 2025, taking home National League Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

The 24-year-old mashed his way through the minor leagues and, after posting a 106 wRC+ in April, he slashed .278/.343/.479 across his final 388 plate appearances. He and Sean Murphy make up one of the best catching duos in baseball, even if one may factor in more as a designated hitter in 2026.

Among catchers with at least 250 plate appearances, Baldwin was fifth in wRC+ and seventh in batting average. He was also fourth in runs batted in and top 10 in home runs.

Defensively, he’s got some work to do in controlling the running game, but he was in the 91st percentile for blocking in his debut campaign.

97. Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 Stats: 156 G, 624 PA, .272/.313/.461, 27 HR, 86 RBI, 74 R, 14 SB

Last year, Andy Pages hit 27 home runs and drove in 86 as part of a loaded Dodgers lineup. The breakout season afforded him a spot in the starting lineup come October, but he went into a miserable slump. Still, when it mattered most, Pages wanted the ball and made a World Series-saving catch for the Dodgers to win his second ring in as many chances in the big leagues.

There’s some reservations about how true that home run number will be going forward and his low OBP does raise some concerns. But, at 25 years old, you could see improvements happening as well.

98. Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia Phillies

2025 Stats: 72 G, 70.0 IP, 2.06 ERA, 2.35 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, 10.29 K/9, 2.44 BB/9

After arriving on the mound after the most electric and most intimidating closing pitcher entrance routine, Jhoan Duran pairs a 100.6 mph average fastball with a 65% ground-ball rate, which is just an uber-rare blend of power and contact control.

After being traded to Philadelphia at the deadline, he struck out 27 and walked just one hitter in 20 innings. This man doesn’t beat himself, and he hardly ever gets beat by a hitter.

On September 11, 2025 against the Mets, Duran made a statement against fellow contenders and NL East rivals, the New York Mets. He sat down Juan Soto, Pete Alonso on 11 pitches, striking out the side on some ugly swings.

99. Trent Grisham, New York Yankees

2025 Stats: 143 G, 581 PA, .235/.348/.464, 34 HR, 74 RBI, 87 R, 3 SB

Trent Grisham hit 34 home runs last season and returns to the Yankees in an attempt to repeat his performance and get a long-term deal in free agency. Grisham hits the ball hard and is great at taking walks but an inconsistent track record has some doubting if he can repeat his performance, or if it was just one magical year.

The good news for the Yankees is that while he may be due for some natural regression offensively, there’s plenty of room for him to get back to being a strong defender in center field, which would help his overall profile.

100. Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays

2025 Stats: 106 G, 422 PA, .316/.393/.489, 14 HR, 59 RBI, 56 R, 0 SB

Jonathan Aranda was an extremely popular breakout pick heading into 2025 because of his ability to hit the stuffing out of the baseball, paired with good plate skills. He certainly made those breakout shouts look smart.

Aranda slashed .316/.393/.489 to go along with 14 homers, 59 RBI, and a 146 wRC+ across 106 games. He surely would’ve reached the 20 home run mark if not for the fractured wrist he sustained in early July when an errant throw to first sent Aranda right into the path of Giancarlo Stanton.

Aranda’s .382 xwOBA (one point better than his wOBA) tells us that nothing about his breakout was a fluke, and that the Rays are banking on the duo of him and Junior Caminero to be serious run producers for them in 2026.

The post Top 100 MLB Players for the 2026 Season appeared first on Just Baseball.