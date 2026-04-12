Padres’ offense unleashed with nine run outing against Rockies

Things are starting to fall into places for the San Diego Padres.

Not only did they capture their four consecutive victory and win the series during their 9-5 win on Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, but they did it firing on all cylinders at the plate.

The offense finished with a season-high nine runs scored and have hit a home run in five straight games. They have now homered eight times in the last five games after only having five in their first 10 games of the season.

It did take the offense a bit to get going and after facing a four run deficit by the bottom of the third inning when Padres starting Germán Márquez gave up three long balls to Edouard Julien and a pair to Mickey Moniak. Both of Moniak’s home runs came on Márquez four-seam fastball, the first located in the zone but away and the second going right down broadway.

That four run deficit flipped a switch for the Padres during the bottom of the third inning when left fielder Ramón Laureano generated a seven pitch walk. Fernando Tatis Jr., who made his first major league start at second base, churned out a single and Jackson Merrill grounded into a RBI force out.

Moments later, Manny Machado stepped in the box and turned one the other way on a 3-0 hitter’s count for a two-run homer to make it 4-3.

They offense continued to rake in the next inning, starting with a double to center by Miguel Andujar and a walk by Freddy Fermin. With two-out in the frame, Laureano unloaded on a 87 mph changeup down the middle for a three-run homer to give the Padres the lead.

During the sixth inning, the tacked on another three runs with a Tatis Jr. bases loaded walk and a two RBI ground ball double by Merrill to make it 9-4.

This is the type of night that makes poor starting pitching not the end-all be-all. It may not be be something they want moving forward, but it shows that they can have explosive outings when needed.

Márquez, on 86 pitches, went five innings and allowed four runs, four hits with five strikeouts. The right-hander was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who went an inning and a third.

This story will be updated at a later time.