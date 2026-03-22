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MLB · 1 hour ago

Ryan Johnson Earns Opening Day Spot as Angels Weigh Rotation Options

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. — Right-hander Ryan Johnson’s impressive spring performance has earned him a place on the Los Angeles Angels’ Opening Day roster, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. While the 25-year-old has done enough to break camp with the club, his exact role remains unsettled as the team continues to sort through its pitching plans.

Johnson entered camp competing for a spot at the back end of the rotation, going head-to-head with fellow right-hander Jack Kochanowicz. Both pitchers made compelling cases, and now it appears the Angels could find room for each of them on the pitching staff. Whether that means one opens in the bullpen or both slot into starting roles, may depend on the health and performance of others in the rotation.

One key factor influencing those decisions is the status of Grayson Rodriguez, who is currently dealing with an elbow issue. Rodriguez, acquired in a trade that sent outfielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles, was expected to be a significant piece of the Angels’ rotation this season. His arrival brought high expectations, given his pedigree as a former top prospect and his potential to anchor the staff.

Despite the concern, there are some encouraging signs. Rodriguez was able to play catch on Thursday, suggesting the injury may not be severe enough to require a prolonged shutdown. Still, the Angels are likely to proceed cautiously, especially this early in the season. His availability for Opening Day remains uncertain, and a stint on the injured list is still a possibility if his condition does not improve in the coming days.

Additionally, Alek Manoah’s struggles this spring have further complicated the Angels’ rotation outlook. With multiple question marks surrounding the pitching staff, the team may opt for flexibility rather than locking into a rigid five-man rotation immediately. That approach could open the door for both Johnson and Kochanowicz to see time as starters, at least in the early part of the season.

For Johnson, simply making the roster is a significant milestone and a testament to his development. Now, the next step will be proving he can translate that spring success into meaningful contributions at the big-league level, wherever he is called upon to pitch.

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