Straight Talk: Yamamoto steadies rocky start, turns in rock-solid performance

"Straight Talk" is a regular feature in which The Sporting Tribune's John E. Gibson offers a full translation of media availability with Dodgers Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. He will also help translate when Clippers star Rui Hachimura and L.A. Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida are asked questions in Japanese.

The job of interpreters in the heat of the moment is difficult without the ability to write down questions and answers and re-hear responses for proper context. That's where John comes in to help. John currently works as a Japanese-English interpreter and covered pro baseball in Japan for about 20 years. His experience as a sports reporter includes stints at The Orange County Register, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, The Redlands Daily Facts, The Yomiuri Shimbun’s English newspaper in Tokyo and The Epoch Times.

"Mentally, I was very calm." Yoshinobu Yamamoto (W (14-8), 7.0 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 91 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 4-0 win over the Reds. pic.twitter.com/83gvk5LxQO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 16, 2026

CINCINNATI — Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-8) started the game by issuing a pair of walks but finished the night with seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 shutout of the host Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Yamamoto surrendered just one hit and only the two walks, while fanning seven for the victory.

Q: Yoshi, when you look at how the first two batters of this game went – the two walks – how were you able to get back on track after just that mound meeting with Hunter (Feduccia) as well as Mookie Betts?

Yamamoto: At the start, I wasn’t able to get a good feel for things, and didn’t have a good feel for the depth, so that led to falling behind in the count. But because I stayed calm, I was able to focus on my pitching form and keep getting outs.

Q: What did Hunter or Mookie say to you in that mound visit immediately after the two walks?

Yamamoto: Well, they asked me things like, “How are you doing? and it was a good time to take a moment. And then we talked about what we were going to throw next – that’s how we used that time.

Q: What was the mechanical adjustment you made after the first two batters?

Yamamoto: Nah, I didn’t really change that much at all. I just turned up the level of concentration and pitched.

Q: When you watch (Tarik) Scubal junk seven scoreless last night, what does that do for you, going into your start?

Yamamoto: Yes, he pitched great yesterday. So, for me I was able to go into the game with positive images in my mind. I think I was able to pitch confidently and aggressively.

Q: As we’re getting down to your last few weeks of the regular season, is it going to be about maintaining the success through or is there anything you want to even sharpen before we get to the postseason?

Yamamoto: Well, my stuff has been good and condition-wise, I don’t have anywhere on my body that feels like it’s a problem. So I just want to remain unchanged – appreciate the fact that I can pitch, go out and practice hard to get ready to perform to the best of my ability in October.

Q: This has been your first road trip without having Shohei (Ohtani) around. As a Dodger, I’m curious what that experience has been like to be away from someone is here all the time.

Yamamoto: Yes, well, someone I converse with a lot is not around. And Roki (Sasaki) doesn’t really talk to me.