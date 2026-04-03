The Top 20 Teams in World Baseball Classic History: 20 to 11

11. 2023 United States

Record: 5-2

Result: Lost Title Game to Japan

Run Differential: +23

Key Performers:

Trea Turner (SS): 9-for-23, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 1.483 OPS

Nolan Arenado (3B): 10-for-26, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI, 1.025 OPS

Kyle Schwarber (DH): 3-for-14, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB, 1.093 OPS

Lance Lynn (RHP): 2 GS, 9.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Adam Wainwright (RHP): 2 GS, 8 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 5 K

Ryan Pressly (RHP): 3 G, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 SV

​This US roster looked a lot like many of their teams from the first five WBCs: a stacked lineup (though admittedly missing quite a few stars), a deep and versatile lineup, and an underwhelming rotation.

Still, this team looked every bit as good on paper as the 2017 champions, particularly with still-in-their-prime MVPs Mookie Betts and Mike Trout setting the tone at the top of the order.

​Their pool play performance perhaps got a little too close for comfort, as they were routed by Mexico and barely squeaked out against Colombia, but they proved their mettle in the quarterfinals against Venezuela.

​In a back-and-forth contest against a roster loaded with MLB stars, the U.S hung tough despite a pair of home runs by Luis Arráez and a meltdown by reliever Daniel Bard, putting them in position to take the late lead on a Trea Turner grand slam.

https://twitter.com/dailymlbdingers/status/1937133542108213726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

​The U.S’s best hitter during the WBC, Turner, would hit two more home runs in a 14-2 rout over an overmatched Cuban team in the semifinals. That set up a title game matchup against Japan, where the pitching disparity between the two nations was on full display.

​While the U.S was forced to piece together a staff of Merrill Kelly, Kyle Freeland and four other one-inning relievers, Japan countered with one high-voltage arm after another.

​A titanic Kyle Schwarber homer off Yu Darvish in the eighth inning would cut the lead to one, but tournament MVP Shohei Ohtani would have one more signature moment, recording the last four outs and striking out then-teammate Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title.

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