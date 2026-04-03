The Top 20 Teams in World Baseball Classic History: 20 to 11

16. 2026 Italy
- Record: 5-1
- Result: Lost to Venezuela in Semifinals
- Run Differential: +21
Key Performers:
- Dante Nori (LF): 8-for-20, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 SB, 1.185 OPS
- Vinnie Pasquantino (1B): 4-for-22, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 7 BB, .970 OPS
- Andrew Fischer (3B): 5-for-14, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1.152 OPS
- Aaron Nola (RHP): 2 GS, 9.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 K
- Dylan DeLucia (RHP): 2 G (1 GS), 7.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K
- Greg Weissert (RHP): 3 G, 3.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 SV
While Italy has had some level of World Baseball Classic success before, particularly during a surprising second-round run in 2013, 2026 may very well go down as the year that put Italian baseball on the map.
Under the guidance of manager and former Yankee catcher Francisco Cervelli, Italy assembled a team loaded with emerging MLB talent. The core of Jac Caglianone, Dante Nori, Kyle Teel and Jacob Marsee may look even better when we look back in a couple of years, but they already proved plenty capable of hanging with the WBC’s best teams.
The lone offensive returner from 2023 was captain Vinnie Pasquantino, the de facto veteran of the team at just 28 years old and the unquestioned emotional leader of the team.
After each Italian home run, Pasquantino would pour a cup of espresso for the player after they circled the bases before kissing them on each cheek.
https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/2030376650618089725?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The espresso machine was fired up early and often during the tournament’s first two contests, as Italy pounded Great Britain and Brazil for 15 runs on 24 hits, but their true breakout game came in an undefeated showdown against the United States.
Early home runs by Kyle Teel and Sam Antonacci knocked United States starter Nolan McLean out early, and they would break the game wide open with five more runs against the U.S’s bullpen.
Meanwhile, veteran Michael Lorenzen held the Americans scoreless through 4.2 terrific innings, and though the Americans would rally back against the Italian bullpen, Greg Weissert would strike out Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge to close out a stunning 8-6 victory.
The Cinderella story would continue the very next day against Mexico, as the first-ever three-homer game in WBC history by Pasquantino highlighted a 9-1 rout that sent Italy to the quarterfinals.
The two-day layoff did little to cool off the Italian bats. They knocked out Puerto Rican ace Seth Lugo in the first inning, scoring four runs before the second out was even recorded. Four more runs and another Weissert save would follow, clinching Italy a spot in their first-ever semifinals.
By the time they arrived in Miami, it had become clear that Italy could hang with anybody, but it was fair to categorize them as underdogs against a deeper and more experienced Venezuelan team.
Like they had all tournament, however, the Italians would go toe-to-toe with the eventual champions, even taking a 2-1 lead into the late innings, but were unable to slow them all night.
Venezuela would take a 4-2 lead in the seventh on three straight two-out RBI singles, and the trio of Eduard Bastardo, Andrés Machado and Danny Palencia shut the door on Italy’s memorable run in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Though Italy should have an even better team next time around as their star players enter their prime, the 2026 squad will go down as one of the best underdog stories in tournament history, making it unquestionably worthy of a spot on this list.