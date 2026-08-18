TST Best Bets: August 18, 2026

After a 5-11 stretch that began to raise eyebrows across Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers dismantled the Colorado Rockies last night at Coors Field. The Dodgers’ offense led by Shohei Ohtani put up 11 runs on 14 hits. Ohtani dominated at the plate with four hits, four runs, three RBI and two home runs.

Blake Snell dominated through six innings in his second game back from his elbow injury. The southpaw gave up one run on two hits while striking out five.

The Rockies scored a handful of runs in the ninth on Dodgers’ closer Edwin Diaz. After signing a 3-year, $69 million deal this offseason, DIaz was expected to shut the door on close games. However, a midseason elbow surgery forced him to miss two months. Since then, his ERA his fluctuated, sporting an uncharacteristically high 15.88 ERA through seven appearances in August.

Ryan Feltner is projected to take the mound for the Rockies tonight against Los Angeles. Feltner has an ERA of 6.05 in his last four starts against the Dodgers dating back to June 19, 2024. Feltner faced the Dodgers on April 18 this year, giving up two runs in 5.2 innings.

The Dodgers’ projected starter is Eric Lauer. Lauer already faced the Rockies twice this season, giving up four runs in 12 innings to the tune of a 3.33 ERA.

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First Pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total Bases

Rundown: Freeman is 6-for-14 in his career against Feltner, with a double and a triple. He also has four walks and a hit-by-pitch. In 19 plate appearances against Feltner, Freeman has reached base 11 times. That’s an on-base percentage of .579, which is just absurd. Freeman was also 3-for-5 with two doubles last night, so riding the hot hand is a good idea here.

Second Pick: Eric Lauer over 16.5 outs recorded

Rundown: To complete this bet a pitcher needs to go at-least 5.2 innings. Lauer completed six innings in his last three appearances against the Rockies. He’s also reached that mark in three of his last five games, with the latest being his longest outing. He threw 6.1 innings against the Kansas City Royals and allowed one run.