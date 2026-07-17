TST Best Bets: July 17, 2026

The second half of the MLB season gets underway Friday with one of the sport’s premier rivalries, as the Dodgers travel to Yankee Stadium for a three-game showdown between two of baseball’s biggest brands. While the Yankees look to prove they can hang with the defending champions despite Aaron Judge’s absence, the Dodgers enter the series with the best record in baseball.

In the WNBA, the Indiana Fever return home looking to continue their push up the standings against a struggling Seattle Storm team. With Caitlin Clark back healthy and Indiana beginning to find its rhythm in the second half, the Fever have a chance to take care of business against one of the league's worst teams.

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First Pick: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – Under 9 runs

Rundown: While this series could very well be a World Series preview, neither team entered the All-Star break playing its best baseball.

The Dodgers were swept in a three-game series by the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out the first half, though they were without Shohei Ohtani, while the Yankees entered the break on a four-game winning streak after going a dreadful 2-11 in the 13 games prior.

There should be some rust to shake off for both teams coming out of the break, which is why we're backing the under.

The Dodgers are 4-6 to the over in their last 10 games, while the Yankees are 3-7, and with Gerrit Cole on the mound, expect another low-scoring game.

Second Pick: Indiana Fever -9.5 over Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to the action Wednesday, July 15, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-75. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to the action Wednesday, July 15, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-75.

Rundown: While the Fever are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, this spread still feels too short given the gap between Indiana and Seattle.

The Storm rank 13th in offensive rating and 14th in points per game this season, and their defense has slipped recently, allowing strong offensive outings against both the Sky and Mystics, two of the league's other weakest scoring teams.

Against a Fever squad that has graded out as one of the WNBA's best offenses by virtually every advanced metric this season, expect Clark and company to bounce back in a big way. After Wednesday's disappointing loss, Indiana is unlikely to overlook an overmatched Seattle team.