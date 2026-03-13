WBC 2026 Pool B Recap: Italy Stuns the Field as USA Scrapes Into Quarterfinals

The Houston Gauntlet: Pool B Recap

Drama, Upsets, and Espresso-Fueled Heroics

Before the high-stakes quarterfinals kick off tonight, Friday, March 13, we look back at the chaotic and enthralling opening round in Houston. Pool B was billed as a showdown between North American powerhouses, but it was Team Italy that stole the show, sipping espresso and rewriting history along the way.

From Team USA’s narrow escape to Brazil’s feel-good power surge and Mexico’s heartbreaking exit, the action inside Daikin Park proved that in the World Baseball Classic, no lead is safe and no underdog is too small.

Here is everything you need to know about how Pool B was won.