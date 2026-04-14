2026 NBA Playoff Bracket: Predicting Every Series Winner And Total Games

The No. 7 Seed Path: Philadelphia And Phoenix Secure Spots
How The 76ers And Suns Will Weather The Play-In Storm
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The Philadelphia 76ers (45-37) will claim the Eastern Conference No. 7 seed with a gutsy victory over the Orlando Magic on April 14. Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey is the best player in the Play-In round, despite a right finger injury. This survival priced at 52% at Kalshi allows the Sixers to enter the bracket with a win over the Orlando Magic. The "prize" of a first-round date with the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics comes next.
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In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns (45-37) are a better team than the Portland Trail Blazers. Devin Booker will serve as the Suns' elite closer to outlast a surprising Portland team led by breakout star Deni Avdija. The Suns leveraged their top-ten scoring defense (111.4 PPG allowed) to control the tempo, ensuring they avoided the volatility of an elimination game. At 52% implied probability to get the win over Portland, we're taking the Suns.
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Kalshi prediction markets correctly identify the veteran's poise and superstar guard as the differentiator, with both the 76ers and Suns entering as market favorites to secure their spots. The path to the seventh seed for these franchises was defined by mid-season injury waves and the relentless parity of the 2026 campaign.