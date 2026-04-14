2026 NBA Playoff Bracket: Predicting Every Series Winner And Total Games

The Boston Celtics will eliminate the New York Knicks in six games, as their 120.0 Offensive Rating proves to be too much for the Knicks' defense to contain over a long series. Jaylen Brown will average nearly 27 PPG in this round, acting as the primary scoring engine while Jayson Tatum provides elite secondary playmaking and key buckets. Boston's spacing, featuring multiple shooters, will force Karl-Anthony Towns to defend on the perimeter.

The Knicks will keep the series competitive through their rebounding (45.6 RPG), led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, but they lack the cohesion to match Boston's bursts. Jalen Brunson will handle the bulk of the scoring for New York, but he will face tough defenders in Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. Boston’s experience in late-game execution will be the deciding factor in Game 6.