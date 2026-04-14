Play-In Pressure: Top 10 NBA Stars Primed To Survive The 2026 Elimination Gauntlet

Stephen Curry enters the tournament as the most dangerous shooter in history, but his ranking at No. 9 is an acknowledgment of his limited availability and physical status. Curry has appeared in only 43 games this season due to a nagging knee injury (a bone bruise) that sidelined him for the majority of the second half of the campaign. Before his injury, he was producing All-NBA numbers with 27.2 PPG and a league-leading 4.4 three-pointers made per game, but he only recently returned to the lineup (Apr. 2).

The critical factor for Curry’s one-game impact is the strict minutes restriction imposed by Steve Kerr. Kerr admitted that the Warriors were running out of games to ramp him up and they will not take any chances with his long-term safety. In a single-game elimination against the LA Clippers, Curry will likely play a limited role (estimated 20-30 minutes), focusing on providing spacing and gravitational pull rather than carrying the full offensive load.