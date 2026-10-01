Lakers name Derrin Horton as PA announcer, succeeding late great Lawrence Tanter

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers named Derrin Horton their new public address announcer Thursday, appointing the veteran sports broadcaster to succeed the late Lawrence Tanter beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Horton will make his debut Oct. 8 when the Lakers host the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena.

The #Lakers are adding Derrin Horton as the team’s new PA announcer, succeeding the late legendary Lawrence Tanter. pic.twitter.com/zVNJ2EbtYY — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) October 1, 2026

Tanter held the role for 43 seasons, providing a familiar voice across generations of players and fans. Horton now takes on a position closely associated with one of the franchise’s longest-serving figures.

In announcing the hire, the Lakers said Horton will bring his own perspective to the job while honoring Tanter’s legacy.

Horton arrives with more than 35 years of sports broadcasting experience, having worked as an anchor, reporter, host and play-by-play announcer for local and national outlets.

A seven-time Emmy Award winner, Horton has been based in Southern California for more than 25 years. The New York native graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in 1991.

Horton’s first assignment will come on Oct. 8 when the Lakers take on the Kings in their first home game of the preseadon, giving fans their first opportunity to hear the new announcer before the regular season.

The transition carries particular meaning following Tanter’s death shortly after his retirement. His unmistakable delivery became a staple and part of the Lakers’ home atmosphere during more than four decades behind the microphone.

OTHER NEWS

The Lakers are continuing to expand their front office, with former NBA guard Pooh Jeter set to become the team’s director of scouting, according to a Thursday report from ESPN’s Andscape, who first reported the news.

Jeter most recently worked as a player development coach for the Portland Trail Blazers while also serving as an assistant general manager for their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

His reported hiring follows the additions of assistant general managers Eric Amsler and Rohan Ramadas this offseason. Amsler’s responsibilities include scouting, draft preparation and player evaluation, while Ramadas focuses on salary cap matters, analytics and strategy.

Coach JJ Redick said Wednesday that the expanded staff is allowing the Lakers to put player development plans into practice that he said was a lack of manpower.

“The biggest change for us is probably Rohan and that side of things with data, strategy and analytics,” Redick said.

“There’s some cool stuff we’re rolling out for player development, some stuff that, frankly, we — Rob and I — envisioned two years ago and just didn’t have the manpower to do it. I think it’ll be really beneficial for the players.”