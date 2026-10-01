Ranking the Top 10 Worst NBA Contracts Right Now

NBA Worst Contract Rankings

Cap Traps and Money Pits: Power Ranking the 10 Most Toxic Contracts in the NBA

Welcome to the second-apron jungle, where a single signature on a max extension can put an entire franchise in a financial chokehold. Under the NBA’s brutal Collective Bargaining Agreement—where the 2026-27 salary cap sits at $164.96 million and the feared second apron threshold kicks in at $221.69 million—handing out max money isn't just a victory lap for past performance. It is a high-wire tightrope walk without a safety net.

Miscalculate a player’s aging curve, overlook a nagging medical red flag, or force a clunky on-court fit, and that former savior turns into an immovable $50 million to $70 million annual anchor overnight. Crossing that second tax apron now triggers immediate trade restrictions, freezes future first-round draft picks seven years out, and strips away mid-level exceptions entirely. Suddenly, general managers aren't just trying to build a championship contender—they are playing high-stakes cap gymnastics just to keep their roster from becoming completely paralyzed.

To figure out who is causing the absolute worst financial headaches in the league, we audited cap sheets across all 30 teams, weighing eye-watering annual average values (AAV), player option landmines, and second-apron tax penalties.

Here is the definitive ranking of the 10 worst, most restrictive contracts in the NBA right now.