Lakers vs. Warriors: Kessler’s debut, Reaves’ big night and second-half struggles

LAS VEGAS — Walker Kessler was nervous before his first game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Once he got on the floor Tuesday, he gave them an encouraging look at what their new center can provide.

Kessler finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 16 minutes during the Lakers’ 101-89 preseason loss to the Warriors at T-Mobile Arena.

Austin Reaves led the way with 28 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes while Luka Dončić rested. The Lakers built a 20-point lead before their offense stalled, committing 29 turnovers and falling to 2-2 in the preseason.

Sandro Mamukelashvili continued his strong preseason with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Quentin Grimes contributed nine points and six assists.

Kessler brings a ‘relentless’ approach

After missing the first three exhibitions with a jammed left pinkie, Kessler quickly contributed around the basket.

He collected a defensive rebound early, scored his first basket off a pass from Reaves and later added a powerful two-handed putback dunk.

“It was a lot of fun being out there again. It’s been so long,” Kessler said. “Before the game I was actually pretty nervous, but getting out there and just playing with the guys, it was a blast.”

His activity reflected a message he and coach JJ Redick established for the season: Be relentless.

For Kessler, that means pursuing rebounds, running the floor and staying consistently involved on both ends.

“JJ and I talked, and that’s what we came up with this year: relentless,” Kessler said. “And for me, that means just crashing every time, trying to be a presence in the paint, outside, run [and] play hard. Don’t take plays off on the offensive, defensive end. So, that’s gonna be my goal for this year.”

Redick saw that approach translate during Kessler’s first-half minutes.

“I think he’s a great fit for our team,” Redick said. “I thought he did a nice job of running the floor, crashing, had some terrific rebounds in traffic, protected the rim. Just [a] really, really good first half from him.”

Kessler did not play after halftime.

His debut demonstrated how his finishing and rebounding can help, but his minutes alongside Dončić will have to wait.

Reaves takes charge without Dončić

With Dončić (rest) out with a non-injury, Reaves handled the primary scoring and playmaking responsibilities, shooting 10 of 18 from the field and four of seven from 3-point range.

He helped the Lakers establish control before halftime, creating his own opportunities while developing an early connection with Kessler. The center’s movement toward the basket gave Reaves a target and forced Golden State to account for both players.

“He was really good in the minutes he had,” Reaves said. “He’s gonna continue to get better every single game.”

Reaves’ production was encouraging in his second preseason appearance. His seven turnovers, however, also contributed to a problem that continued as the Lakers changed lineups.

Second-half struggles erase the lead

The Lakers outscored Golden State 63-50 in the first half and extended their advantage to 20 early in the third quarter.

But they didn't sustain it.

The Warriors would go on to outscore L.A. 51-26 in the second half, turning a double-digit deficit into a 12-point victory.

With Kessler finished for the night and Reaves playing limited minutes after the break, the Lakers struggled to organize their offense. They scored just 13 points in each of the final two quarters.

Golden State generated 26 points off L.A.’s 30 turnovers, repeatedly benefiting from possessions surrendered before the Lakers could get a shot. L.A. also finished nine of 34 from beyond the arc.

Friday’s preseason finale against Denver at Crypto.com Arena offers one more opportunity to improve that execution before the Lakers host Golden State in the regular-season opener.