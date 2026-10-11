Sunday Lakers Report: Kessler returns to full practice, starting lineup still unsettled

The Lakers have two preseason games left to see how their rebuilt roster fits together and Sunday brought them closer to getting their starting center back.

Walker Kessler fully participated in practice for the first time since the opening two days of training camp.

A jammed left pinkie finger, injured while attempting to block a shot against the backboard in practice, has kept him out of the team’s first three preseason games.

His return gives Los Angeles an opportunity to begin answering questions that have carried through camp:

How will its perimeter pressure work with Kessler behind it, and who will be the two players who make the starting unit next to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves in the starting lineup?

Neither answer is settled just yet.

But with the regular season approaching, the Lakers have another piece available for evaluation.

Kessler returns, but the debut remains uncertain.

Kessler described the restrictions on his participation as precautionary and offered an encouraging assessment after Sunday’s practice.

“It feels good,” Kessler said. “Fully went today in practice, felt great.”

That does not guarantee an appearance Tuesday against the Warriors in Las Vegas. JJ Redick said the team would evaluate Kessler’s response before deciding whether he would play.

“A lot can happen in 48 hours,” Redick said. “We’ll be smart with it. See how he feels [Monday]. But not willing to commit to him playing Tuesday or not. He’ll get some live play at some point this week.”

Friday’s home matchup against Denver is the Lakers’ preseason finale.

For Kessler, the anticipation extends beyond joining a new team. He played only five games last season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

“I’m ready to play, but I trust the staff and I trust the trainers, the coaches and front office, you know?” Kessler said. “So yeah, just listening to them right now.”

The remaining preseason schedule offers limited game time to establish chemistry. Getting through a full practice is progress, but how Kessler feels afterward will help determine the next step.

Defensive pressure awaits its anchor

The Lakers are 2-1 this preseason without Kessler, who has been watching the perimeter defenders tasked with helping him protect the paint.

“Our wing defenders … Matisse [Thybulle] and Ziaire [Williams] and Q [Quentin Grimes] and even Jake [LaRavia] are just great on-ball defenders,” Kessler said. “And I mean Luka [Doncic] and AR [Austin Reaves] are great off-ball, very smart players.”

His return should provide a fuller look at how that group functions defensively. Pressure on the ball can disrupt an offense, but the Lakers also need timely help when opponents get past the first defender.

Kessler’s presence adds an option at the rim. The next task is establishing the positioning and communication that allow the guards, wings and center to work together.

Two starting spots remain open

Injuries have also complicated Redick’s lineup decisions. Along with Kessler’s finger injury, Williams has dealt with a left foot contusion and Collin Sexton with a right lower leg issue.

Dončić, Reaves and Kessler are the obvious starters. The other two positions remain undecided.

“I would say we’ve certainly seen glimpses of the things we like,” Redick said. “It’s hard because we’ve just been a little disjointed with the guys being banged up, so there’s nothing definitive yet.”

For the final two preseason games, availability will shape how much Redick can learn about those combinations. Individual performances matter, but so does seeing which players complement the three established starters.

Reaves expressed confidence in the options.

“I show up and play regardless,” Reaves said. “I think we have a lot of guys that could start … Regardless of who we roll out there, we have high confidence in [them].”