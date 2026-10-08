Ranking the Top 10 Coaches in the NBA Right Now: Preseason Edition

10. Charles Lee
While the Hornets have struggled for most of their existence, hiring Charles Lee as head coach in 2024 has been a bright spot in the last couple of years. At just 41, Lee is an up-and-coming offensive guru.
Charles Lee NBA Coaching Profile
- Team: Charlotte Hornets
- Career Record: 63-101
- Record With Hornets: 63-101
- Last Season Record: 44-38
- Last Season Finish: 3rd in Southeast | Missed Playoffs
In the second half of the 2026 season, the Hornets were a top-three offense in the league, with the big three of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller having the best offensive rating of any three-man group. Lee played to his personnel’s strengths beautifully, using guard-to-guard screening actions, off-ball movement, and a green light for his stars, constantly weaponizing his roster's elite shooting. While the defense struggled, the elite offensive system led the Hornets to their most successful season in several years.
Lee will certainly have to adjust his philosophy after losing their engine in LaMelo Ball. We're not concerned, as Lee has shown enough coaching brilliance that it’s safe to say the Hornets' offense will find a way to stay elite.