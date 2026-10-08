Ranking the Top 10 Coaches in the NBA Right Now: Preseason Edition

Who's in Your Top 10?

There is no perfect way to rank NBA coaches. People value different things when evaluating coaching, and there are so many factors to consider. Talent matters, situations matter, and even the best coach in the league can only do so much with the roster he is given.

What separates the coaches on this list is their ability to consistently get the most out of their teams, whether that means developing young players, adjusting in the playoffs, or managing a locker room full of stars. Plenty of great coaches are in the league, but heading into this season, these 10 have done the most to earn their place near the top.

Did I "snub" anyone from your top 10? Which coach is too high on my list? Anyone too low? What rising coach can crack this top 10 by next season or maybe sooner?

Let us know in the comments!