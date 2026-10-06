Lakers new identity arrives with both hands around your neck in preseason win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– Everybody wants to watch a man doubt himself.

It's the oldest sport there is, older than basketball, older than the gymnasiums they build to contain it — the quiet, patient pleasure of watching a franchise wonder if it has ruined its future. The Lakers have been that show for months. The hamstring that ended Luka Dončić season in March. The whispers about his conditioning. The trade that gutted the roster and the draft picks that followed, the questions stacked like unpaid bills: Is he healthy? Is he serious? Is any of this real?

Monday night at Golden 1 Center, the Lakers offered their first answer.

Not with a speech. With a steal.

Sacramento caught a shot-clock violation on the opening possession — eight seconds of swarming, switching, suffocating pressure — and Dončić raised both fists toward the bench, grinning like a man who had just been let out of a room he'd been locked in since spring.

Lakers 127, Kings 103. Preseason, sure. Meaningless, maybe. But identity?

Identity is never meaningless.

"I missed it a lot," Dončić said. "Basketball is one of the best things in my life. It's been five, six months, I think. Being back, being competitive, it's just a lot of fun for me."

He looked like a man making up for lost time. 13 points in the first quarter alone, nine free throw attempts in the half, eight made, 21 points in 16 minutes on 5-of-11 shooting, plus two steals, before the lead grew fat enough to shut him down for the night.

At one point he took a knee to the quad and stayed in, because of course he did — he wasn't leaving this for anything.

But here's the thing about this game, the thing that matters more than Luka's box score: the Lakers were building something on the other end.

Something with teeth.

Four steals in the first quarter. 27 — forced turnovers for the game, 16 in the first half alone, leading to 24 fast-break points.

This team averaged 8.5 steals per game last season. They nearly doubled it in one exhibition.

Bronny James dove on the floor. Adou Thiero picked up full court. Quentin Grimes bodied ball handlers. And at the head of it, the two offseason additions who changed the temperature of the entire building: Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams.

With 13 points, a perfect 3-of-3 from three, one steal, and defense so disruptive the coaches showed a halftime clip of him guarding the ball full court just to make a point, Williams — 6-foot-9, who signed for the minimum, and was nearly out of the league a year ago — was the best player on the floor for stretches.

The point being: watch what happens next. The clip showed Dončić energy rising to match. Thybulle followed suit.

"You don't wanna be the only guy out there that's not being physical, not picking up full, not being a pest," Williams said. "Coming in, I knew that I saw that the team could use that, someone who could pick up full and could guard the main ball handler and really set the tone on that end. I try to just focus on that every possession."

A pest. He said it himself. The Lakers spent the offseason collecting pests the way other teams collect shooters — Thybulle, Williams, Thiero, Grimes — and Monday night they swarmed together for the first time.

JJ Redick has a name for it: the "line of confrontation."

He said it's the first time in his tenure he's had multiple players capable of handling that responsibility.

"The defense carried over," Redick said. "I know it's a preseason game, but the first time since 2000 the Lakers have done that. Clearly that disruption that we talked about carried over."

Since 2000. Let that sit. The organization has waited a generation for a defense worth naming.

And the offense? Simple, sharp, almost rude in its efficiency. Twenty made threes on 43% shooting — nine of the 11 players who attempted one made one, eight hit multiple.

28 assists––the ball never stuck. Dončić, the man who's been accused of dribbling the air out of the ball, moved it decisively — attack, spray, relocate.

You may have a good shot, but you can make an extra pass for a great shot, and that's the gospel Redick has been preaching.

"Not having it stick," Redick called it.

Against a Sacramento defense that has every intention of being terrible again this season, the Lakers carved layups, free throws and corner threes — the holy trinity of shot diet.

The kids held up their end.

Cameron Carr, the 24th pick, looked like he'd been in the league for years — 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, 3-of-7 from deep, zero hesitation, one banked three that he'll claim he called.

Kevon Looney, the forgotten man of the dynasty years, grabbed nine rebounds, four offensive, and made every right decision.

Jake LaRavia posted a team-best plus-27.

"Everybody buying in, everybody doing their job to the best of their abilities and just playing hard," Carr said. "It's a little sloppy. We got a lot of things to clean up on and we will."

He was nervous, he admitted. "It's real. It's human."

Human. There's that word.

Because that's what Monday was, underneath the schemes and the stats — a reminder that these players are human beings who spent the summer listening to the world speculate about their worth, their bodies, their future.

Every steal was an argument; every turnover forced was a rebuttal.

Williams, whose career was supposed to be over, understood the stakes better than anyone. That's why he picked up full court on a meaningless October Monday in Sacramento.

What you see in watching Williams work is: if you're not a top player, do what you do best –– play defense and hit the open shot. He picked up full court—that can take a lot out of you—and then got to his spots and knocked down open jumpers. That's why the Lakers were successful.

Dončić noticed. Dončić, whose joy is the engine of this operation, whose joy was what everyone questioned.

"Especially with Matisse and Ziaire, just that beginning of the game, the start — that's contagious for everybody," Dončić said. "How they started the game, it was inspirational."

Six months of doubt. Six months of watching the basketball world wonder if the Lakers had traded their soul for a broken superstar. Six months of questions about weight, about effort, about whether the whole grand experiment would collapse under its own ambition.

One preseason game doesn't answer any of it. The Kings are a speed bump. The Warriors wait until Tuesday, then the real work begins Oct. 21 against Golden State when it counts.

But identity? Identity shows up early. It showed up Monday as a shot-clock violation, a raised fist, and a defense that hunted instead of waited.

The Lakers have been many things over the years — glamorous, infuriating, dynastic, lost. On Monday, for the first time in a long time, they were something new.

They were pests.

And they looked like they were having the time of their lives.