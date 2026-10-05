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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers at Kings: What to Watch

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers get their first look at their rebuilt roster in game action Monday, traveling to Sacramento to take on the Kings to open the preseason.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Golden 1 Center.

After a competitive opening week of training camp, coach JJ Redick can begin evaluating a roster that has nine new faces and multiple young prospects who will get a ton of playing time, including rookie first rounder Cameron Carr.

So here are some things to look out for after a long summer of waiting for Lakers hoops.

Who starts at small forward and power forward?

With Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are locks in the starting unit, the two remaining spots at small forward and power forward are among the biggest storylines entering the preseason.

Monday’s lineup could offer the first indication of which combinations Redick wants to examine alongside that trio.

Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle give the Lakers perimeter options with different offensive and defensive strengths. At power forward, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt offer additional possibilities. Maybe even Williams at the four.

Redick needs a pairing that complements his primary creators while providing enough size, rebounding and defensive versatility.

Starting Monday would give a player an early opportunity to demonstrate that fit. It would not necessarily mean the competition is settled, especially as Redick experiments throughout the preseason.

How Kessler changes the interior + his 3-point impact

Kessler’s arrival gives the Lakers a new presence around the basket, and his influence should extend beyond blocks and dunks.

Defensively, watch how Sacramento approaches the paint when he's on the floor. Forcing a ballhandler to pull up, pass out or abandon a drive can be valuable even when Kessler never touches the ball.

His positioning will also matter. The Lakers need him to challenge shots while remaining connected to his assignment, then finish possessions on the glass.

Offensively, we know what Kessler brings as a pick-and-roll partner inside, but look for Kessler to expand his range and get attempts from 3, as he's shown in training camp putting in extra shots after practice on corner 3s.

Can the Bench Generate Its Own Offense?

Collin Sexton’s ability to push the pace and attack the basket gives the Lakers another source of offense when their leading creators rest.

The opener offers a chance to see whether that aggression produces opportunities for the entire second unit. Getting into the paint matters, but so does recognizing when to finish and when to find a teammate.

Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht also have opportunities to show how they can contribute within those groups and compete for that roster spot as L.A. sits with 16 guaranteed contracts.

The Lakers have spent training camp emphasizing competition, physicality and a commitment to becoming one of the league’s toughest defensive teams. 

Monday offers the first chance to see that approach against an opponent.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 5 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

+1.5

+100

O 47.5

New Orleans Saints logo

NO

-1.5

-118

U 47.5

Final
Browns covered +2.5, O 37.5
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

24

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

27

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