Lakers vs. Warriors: What to watch in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Las Vegas with two preseason games remaining and several questions still unanswered before opening night.

Tuesday’s matchup against the Warriors at T-Mobile Arena offers another opportunity to evaluate their revamped roster.

The Lakers, who are 2-1 in the preseason, look to build off of Thursday’s win over the Kings while addressing the mistakes that kept that game close.

With the regular season approaching, here are three things to watch.

Will Walker Kessler make his debut?

Kessler’s availability remains the biggest question entering Tuesday.

The center returned to full participation in practice Sunday after a left pinkie injury limited his work throughout camp and sidelined him for the first three preseason games. JJ Redick has not committed to playing him against Golden State.

If Kessler is available, the focus will be on his timing alongside Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. His screens and rolls should give both guards another way to pressure the defense, creating decisions between stopping the ball, covering the rim and staying attached to shooters.

Defensively, watch how he works behind the Lakers’ aggressive perimeter defenders. Their pressure becomes more useful when someone can cover the space behind them. Kessler’s positioning and communication will be just as revealing as any blocked shots.

Even a limited appearance would provide valuable game repetitions for a combination L.A. expects to lean on.

Who strengthens his case to start?

Dončić, Reaves and Kessler are set to start when healthy. The other two spots remain open.

Quentin Grimes, Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Lakers’ other wings have opportunities to show how they complement that trio. Injuries have interrupted the evaluation for Redick, making the available combinations Tuesday worth watching.

Grimes has made the strongest case with his ability to contribute on both ends. LaRavia has continued to impress during the preseason, while Mamukelashvili’s passing and offensive versatility offer Redick another option.

The evaluation goes beyond who scores the most. Watch who moves into open space when Dončić draws help, makes quick decisions after receiving the ball and handles difficult defensive assignments.

Those possessions could help determine which combination gives the starters the best balance.

Can the Lakers finish possessions?

The Lakers allowed 20 offensive rebounds and committed 24 turnovers against Sacramento on Thursday. Both areas need improvement, regardless of who plays Tuesday.

Their defensive activity has been encouraging, but forcing a difficult shot means little if the opponent gets another attempt. Guards and wings must help finish possessions by finding bodies and pursuing rebounds.

Against Golden State, communication away from the ball will also matter. The Lakers need to pressure without losing track of cutters or leaving teammates scrambling to cover