Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 4 hours ago

NBA 2025-26 Top 20 Power Rankings and Finals Odds Preview

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


NBA training camps are underway, and the countdown to tip-off is on.

Here are my current power rankings for the 2025-26 season, covering teams 1-20, along with Finals odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Why They’re Here: Defending champs with an untouched young core (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams) all extended long-term; historic point differential last season and elite defense make them favorites to repeat.

Finals Odds: +210

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Why They’re Here: East’s top seed last year with 64 wins; Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley lead a balanced squad that added Lonzo Ball for depth; poised for a deep run if defense takes another step forward.

Finals Odds: +650

3. Houston Rockets

Why They’re Here: Massive leap with Kevin Durant’s addition to the young core (Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson); second in the West last year, now with elite scoring and rebounding to challenge OKC.

Finals Odds: +1600

4. Denver Nuggets

Why They’re Here: Nikola Jokic anchors a title contender; offseason additions like Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas boost depth and paint scoring after pushing OKC to seven games in the playoffs.

Finals Odds: +750

5. New York Knicks

Why They’re Here: Conference Finals appearance last year; new coach Mike Brown could unlock more offense from Jalen Brunson and company, with additions like Jordan Clarkson adding some punch off the bench.

Finals Odds: +1000

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Why They’re Here: Back-to-back Conference Finals appearances; Anthony Edwards’s growth makes them legitimate threats, with strong clutch play and a stable core intact.

Finals Odds: +2000

7. Orlando Magic 

Why They’re Here: Elite defense (top-three last two years) gets offensive boost from the addition of Desmond Bane; Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner form a rising duo eyeing a top-four East seed.

Finals Odds: +1800

8. Los Angeles Lakers 

Why They’re Here: Luka DoncicLeBron James pairing, plus Deandre Ayton addition; 50 wins last year signal contender status if health holds in a reloaded West.

Finals Odds: +1400

9. Los Angeles Clippers

Why They’re Here: Deepest roster in the league with veterans like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and new adds (Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul); best defense in quite some time, but age is a concern.

Finals Odds: +1900

10. Golden State Warriors

Why They’re Here: Stephen CurryJimmy ButlerDraymond Green trio shone post-trade; substantial on-off differentials and potential youth steps keep them in the playoff mix.

Finals Odds: +3000

11. Atlanta Hawks

Why They’re Here: Trae Young surrounded by length and defense via Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, and Dyson Daniels; top shot quality last year; upside is high if health cooperates.

Finals Odds: +2700

12. San Antonio Spurs

Why They’re Here: Victor Wembanyama enters Year 3 flanked by De’Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle; playoff return expected if depth holds.

Finals Odds: +6000

13. Detroit Pistons

Why They’re Here: Cade Cunningham’s All-NBA breakout fueled last year’s playoff return; young talent like Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren point to 50-win potential. 

Finals Odds: +3300

14. Milwaukee Bucks

Why They’re Here: Giannis AntetokounmpoMyles Turner frontcourt fits well; backcourt questions linger, but playoff streak should continue.

Finals Odds: +5000

15. Dallas Mavericks

Why They’re Here: No.1 overall pick Cooper Flagg joins forces with Anthony Davis; Kyrie Irving’s ACL recovery tempers expectations.

Finals Odds: +4000

16. Memphis Grizzlies

Why They’re Here: Ja MorantJaren Jackson Jr. core, retooled with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and picks; health is key after first-round exit.

Finals Odds: +12500

17. Miami Heat

Why They’re Here: Norman Powell’s addition improves roster fit after early exits; game’s top head coach in Erik Spoelstra.

Finals Odds: +20000

18. Philadelphia 76ers

Why They’re Here: Joel EmbiidPaul George duo plagued by injuries; health questions drop them despite talent.

Finals Odds: +4000

19. Boston Celtics

Why They’re Here: Jayson Tatum (Achilles) injury creates gap year; traded vets for salary relief, eyeing future bounce-back.

Finals Odds: +3300

20. Indiana Pacers

Why They’re Here: Tyrese Haliburton‘s Achilles injury signals rebuild mode after Finals run; Myles Turner’s departure hurts.

Finals Odds: +10000

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Ranking the 10 Coolest NBA Players Right Now: Style & Swagger

NBA · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

NBA 2025-26 Preseason Power Rankings and Finals Odds (1-15)

NBA · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

Carton Hands LeBron James the “Narcissism & Egotism Award”

NBA · 20 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NBA 2k26 Global Release: The Top 10 Current Player Ratings

NBA · 27 days ago

Paul Connor

Bleacher Report Ranks the 10 Best European Players in NBA History

NBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor

Ranking the 10 Best Remaining NBA Free Agents of 2025

NBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor

Best Performance From Each NBA Lottery Pick In Summer League

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady

2025 NBA Summer League Player: 10 Worst Player Performances

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady

Bleacher Report Ranks the Top 10 NBA Players Ever, With One Major Snub

NBA · 3 months ago

Paul Connor

Ranking the 10 Best Remaining NBA Free Agents in 2025

NBA · 3 months ago

Paul Connor