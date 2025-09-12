Carton Hands LeBron James the “Narcissism & Egotism Award”

‌



Craig Carton opened his show by joking about his love for awards season, the Oscars, Grammys, Tonys, and Emmys. From there, he introduced another recurring “honor”: the LeBron James Award, given weekly to the athlete who best embodies LeBron’s defining traits, narcissism and egotism.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

This week’s winner? None other than LeBron James himself. Carton explained that during Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, LeBron put on a Hall of Fame jacket, a move Carton called both arrogant and disrespectful to those already enshrined. While LeBron is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Carton argued that wearing the jacket prematurely crosses the line.

He added that Chris Paul, another future Hall of Famer, hasn’t tried anything similar because he’s still active and not yet inducted. Carton dismissed the idea that being part of the celebrated Redeem Team counts as Hall of Fame credentials, insisting that no one should wear the jacket until they’ve officially been voted in.

In his words, LeBron may be destined for Springfield, but in Carton’s eyes, he just secured yet another award, this time for narcissism and egotism.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.