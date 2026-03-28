No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Duke Preview: matchups, how to watch, what to look out for

SACRAMENTO – The stage is set in Sacramento and No. 1-seeded UCLA will face off against No. 3-seeded Duke Sunday for a chance to advance to the Final Four and take one step closer to NCAA glory.

The two teams have faced off once before this season on Nov. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas during the Player’s Era Championship, a game that ended 30 points in UCLA’s favor 89-59. But, November was a long time ago and UCLA head coach Cori Close knows that neither she nor her team can be complacent.

“These are two completely different teams.. credit to them [Duke]. They’ve done a marvelous job with their team and how they’re playing right now and the connectivity that they’re playing with," Close said during a media availability. “I think we’re a lot different and better too. It’s going to be a matter of who can play to their identity best."

How the Blue Devils and Bruins got here

The Blue Devils are coming into Sunday’s game riding a serious momentum high after a thrilling Sweet 16 upset against LSU on Friday that went right down to the wire and ended with a buzzer-beater from senior guard Ashlon Jackson.

Understandably, it was tough for the Blue Devils to get some sleep after one of the most thrilling games of the entire season, but with one day in between games to rest and recuperate, they’ll be sure to head into Sunday at full strength against their toughest challenge yet in the dominant Bruins, who advanced after a 24-point takedown of Minnesota on Friday.

UCLA pulled off that lopsided score despite not having senior guard Lauren Betts in the lineup, nor did the Bruins have Big Ten All-Freshman forward Sienna Betts, who was still out with injury. Duke now has to face an UCLA lineup at full strength and Lawson is mindful of what she needs to do to prepare her team for that.

Preparing for a battle

“Without both of them [Betts sisters], they kicked our butts. I mean, it wasn’t close," Lawson said during a media availability. “So, we’re mindful of how much better we have to play just to be in the game. We’re focused on putting together a game plan against one of the best teams in the country… They’ve got it all. So, we’re excited for the challenge."

UCLA C Lauren Betts (51) scores over two defenders during an NCAA basketball game against the Michigan Wolverans, Wednesday January 1st, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

UCLA’s biggest problem will naturally be Duke sophomore forward Toby Fournier. The 6’2 forward leads the Blue Devils in average points, rebounds and blocks and she’ll be one of the few players in the NCAA that has both the size and the mobility to give the typically physically dominant Bruins some trouble.

Freshman center Arianna Roberson and junior forward forward Jordan Wood, both 6’4, are two more players that Duke can use to throw size at the Bruins in an attempt to slow them down.

Those three could each be put on Lauren Betts duty, but the Bruins can counter with the likes of graduate forward Angela Dugalic, Sienna Betts or sophomore forward Amanda Muse.

Either way, it’s shaping up to be a deeply physical battle on Sunday.

“We knew we had to play small against against Minnesota," Close said. “I think we’re going to have to play a lot bigger. And it’s going to be much more of a rebounding match and a slug fest with their inside players and then chasing around their incredible guards."

How to watch

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time: Noon PDT

Location: Sacramento, CA

Venue: Golden 1 Center

TV: ABC