TST Images: Air Force defeats SDSU, 83-76, in Las Vegas

Air Force Falcons yell in celebration after defeating the number one seed San Diego State Aztecs in a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Air Force Falcons, Sunday March 8, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Air Force Falcons yell in celebration after defeating the number one seed San Diego State Aztecs in a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Air Force Falcons, Sunday March 8, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.