Wooden Award Flashback: Aliyah Boston leads Gamecocks to Glory

The John R. Wooden Award will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary this season. Leading up to the award ceremony on April 10, 2026, The Sporting Tribune in partnership with the Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club will highlight past winners of the Wooden Award and the Legends of Coaching Award.

Moving to Massachusetts at age 12, Aliyah Boston had the capability to pursue better basketball opportunities, and it paid off. Working her way up at Worcester Academy, Boston became one of the top recruits in the country and it caught the eye of Dawn Staley. Boston soon became a part of the system at South Carolina.

Her impact was felt immediately as she instantly became one of the best players in the SEC. She averaged a double-double and anchored the Gamecocks’ defense. All within her first year she was named National Freshman of the Year (ESPN, USBWA, WBCA), SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and All-SEC First Team.

The defensive dominance she showcased is what marked what ended up being the centerpiece season of her collegiate legacy. Boston swept nearly every major national award including: NCAA champion, NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, AP National Player of the Year, Naismith Player of the Year, Wade Trophy, Honda Award, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and the Wooden Award.

Senior year she continued to collect accolades and is still one of the most decorated players in SEC history to date, with four straight All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team selections. She led the Gamecocks to three Final Fours and one national title. Across 138 games at South Carolina she averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 54.6% field goal shooting.

“I’m going to put everybody in the bright light,” Boston told South Carolina reporter J. Scott Parker. “Somebody wins and somebody loses, but we’re all putting our hearts into it.”

Boston was selected number one overall by the Indiana Fever in 2023 and was unanimously WNBA Rookie of the Year while also being a WNBA All-Star and part of the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

By 2025 she had become the Fever’s most reliable interior presence. She averaged 15 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 53.8% shooting. Her partnership with Caitlin Clark became the key to Indiana’s rebuild amid the league’s looming salary-cap challenges.