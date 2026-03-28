Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAB - WOMENS · 2 hours ago

Wooden Award Flashback: Dawn Staley enters the conversation for greatest coaches of all-time

W.G. Ramirez

Host · Writer

The John R. Wooden Award will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary this season. Leading up to the award ceremony on April 10, 2026, The Sporting Tribune in partnership with the Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club will highlight past winners of the Wooden Award and the Legends of Coaching Award.

Dawn Staley isn’t just one of the greatest women’s coaches ever, the 2023 Wooden Legends of Coaching Award recipient has built a résumé and influence that places her in the all-time coaching conversation, period.

During her time at the University of South Carolina, Staley has built a dynasty with multiple NCAA National Championships, numerous Final Fours, consistent No. 1 rankings and a sustained dominance in the SEC.

Her teams don’t just win, they control games defensively, rebound relentlessly, and dictate tempo. It’s become an identity that is unmistakable.

Before Staley, South Carolina wasn’t a historic power.

But under the direction of the three-time NCAA Tournament champion, the Gamecocks have transformed from a competitive program into a national powerhouse.

She turned South Carolina into a premier recruiting destination, as she created a culture players want to be part of at a higher level.

Very few coaches – men or women – have elevated a program as dramatically as Staley.

And as times changed, Staley did too, evolving from a defensive-minded coach to one who adapts. She’s embraced elite post-play eras, had guard-dominant teams, created depth-driven rotations and used transition-heavy pressure for success.

Staley traditionally wins with different types of rosters, a hallmark of truly elite coaches.

Her growth as a player at every level, including winning an Olympic gold medal as a player three times, helped her maturation process as a coach.

She coached USA Basketball and won Olympic gold as a coach in 2020, not to mention being a WNBA Hall of Fame player.

Her credibility is undeniably generational, as she’s influenced the game as a player, mentor, and architect.

Staley’s influence goes beyond the court, too, as she maintains a powerful voice on equity in sports. She’s been an advocate for women’s basketball visibility and has been a mentor to future Black women coaches.

Staley helped elevate the national spotlight on the women’s game and her presence commands respect across both men’s and women’s basketball circles.

When discussing the greatest coaches across both men and women – names like Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Mike Krzyzewski, John Wooden – Staley has etched herself into the conversation because she’s combined championships, cultural transformation, player development, modern recruiting dominance and sustained excellence.

Bottom line is Dawn Staley isn’t only successful on the court, she’s been foundational to the modern growth of women’s basketball, having influenced the sport culturally in a way very few coaches ever have.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$7.4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$185.5M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.7M
Live

2026 World Series Winner

Who will win the 2026 MLB World Series?

$5.5M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 28 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SAS

SAS

-18.5

-1900

O 226.5

MIL

MIL

+18.5

+1567

U 226.5

Mar 28 5:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

+3.5

+117

O 222.5

MIN

MIN

-3.5

-127

U 222.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 3 days ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 5 days ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 3 weeks ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?