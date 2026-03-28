Wooden Award Flashback: Dawn Staley enters the conversation for greatest coaches of all-time

The John R. Wooden Award will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary this season. Leading up to the award ceremony on April 10, 2026, The Sporting Tribune in partnership with the Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club will highlight past winners of the Wooden Award and the Legends of Coaching Award.



Dawn Staley isn’t just one of the greatest women’s coaches ever, the 2023 Wooden Legends of Coaching Award recipient has built a résumé and influence that places her in the all-time coaching conversation, period.

During her time at the University of South Carolina, Staley has built a dynasty with multiple NCAA National Championships, numerous Final Fours, consistent No. 1 rankings and a sustained dominance in the SEC.

Her teams don’t just win, they control games defensively, rebound relentlessly, and dictate tempo. It’s become an identity that is unmistakable.

Before Staley, South Carolina wasn’t a historic power.

But under the direction of the three-time NCAA Tournament champion, the Gamecocks have transformed from a competitive program into a national powerhouse.

She turned South Carolina into a premier recruiting destination, as she created a culture players want to be part of at a higher level.

Very few coaches – men or women – have elevated a program as dramatically as Staley.

And as times changed, Staley did too, evolving from a defensive-minded coach to one who adapts. She’s embraced elite post-play eras, had guard-dominant teams, created depth-driven rotations and used transition-heavy pressure for success.

Staley traditionally wins with different types of rosters, a hallmark of truly elite coaches.

Her growth as a player at every level, including winning an Olympic gold medal as a player three times, helped her maturation process as a coach.

She coached USA Basketball and won Olympic gold as a coach in 2020, not to mention being a WNBA Hall of Fame player.

Her credibility is undeniably generational, as she’s influenced the game as a player, mentor, and architect.

Staley’s influence goes beyond the court, too, as she maintains a powerful voice on equity in sports. She’s been an advocate for women’s basketball visibility and has been a mentor to future Black women coaches.

Staley helped elevate the national spotlight on the women’s game and her presence commands respect across both men’s and women’s basketball circles.

When discussing the greatest coaches across both men and women – names like Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Mike Krzyzewski, John Wooden – Staley has etched herself into the conversation because she’s combined championships, cultural transformation, player development, modern recruiting dominance and sustained excellence.

Bottom line is Dawn Staley isn’t only successful on the court, she’s been foundational to the modern growth of women’s basketball, having influenced the sport culturally in a way very few coaches ever have.