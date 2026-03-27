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NCAAB - WOMENS · 4 hours ago

LSU’s Grace Knox brings Las Vegas roots and Southern Cal success to Sweet 16

W.G. Ramirez

Host · Writer

LSU freshman reserve Grace Knox was recruited out of California powerhouse Etiwanda High School, where she starred during her junior and senior seasons.

But her roots begin in Las Vegas, where she started her high-school career at Spring Valley High School before transferring to Centennial High School, where she never had a chance to play for the nationally acclaimed Bulldogs.

Knox, who will take the court Friday night with LSU against Duke in the Sweet 16, led Spring Valley in both points (13.9) and rebounds (9.8) per game while guiding the Grizzlies to the Class 5A semifinal as a freshman.

A back fracture would keep her from playing for Centennial, and ahead of her junior year, she transferred to Etiwanda in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Behind nearly 17 points and 12 rebounds per game in two seasons, the 6-foot-2 forward helped Etiwanda win back-to-back CIF Open Division state championships in 2024 and 2025.

It’s no surprise Knox, who was unavailable for comment from Sacramento, wears a tattoo on her left arm that says: “Strength and knowledge are the blessings we gain from the obstacles we overcome."

Knox, who has started 11 games for the Tigers this season and has been a key reserve during their postseason run, is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for LSU this season.

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