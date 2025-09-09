College Basketball 2025 Transfer Portal Big Board Rankings 1-130
The SportsGrid College Basketball Transfer Portal Big Board is powered by lead college basketball analyst, Dave Connelly, who ranks the transfer portal's most impactful players for the 2025-26 season.
129. Sebastian Mack, Missouri
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: UCLA (Big Ten) --> New Team: Missouri (SEC)
It’s no surprise to see Sebastian Mack head for the door at UCLA. After a productive freshman season where he started in 30 of 33 games for the Bruins, Mack was sent to the bench for the 2024-25 season, where he ultimately saw fewer minutes and less productivity. He now heads east to play at Missouri, where he will need to improve a bit on his lackluster shooting splits to make a real impact for the Tigers.
128. Nana Owusu-Anane, Grand Canyon
Height: 6-8 Weight: 220
Position: Small Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Brown (Ivy) --> New Team: Grand Canyon (WAC)
Grand Canyon and head coach Bryce Drew have been able to find hidden gems via the portal over the years, and this feels no different. Brown transfer Nana Owusu-Anane has been largely overshadowed throughout his career due to Kino Lilly’s dominance at the program. Still, he was a focal point of the team’s defense and a reliable second option in the scoring department. Coming off an injury and a decommitment from SMU in the offseason, NOA will undoubtedly be an effective piece for Grand Canyon.
127. Jacari White, Virginia
Height: 6-3 Weight: 170
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: North Dakota State (Summit) --> New Team: Virginia (ACC)
One thing we know about Virginia head coach Ryan Odom is that his teams operate at their peak when they have efficient shooters on the court. North Dakota State transfer Jacari White will bring just that to the Cavaliers in 2025-26, a career 41 percent three-point shooter who is also coming off knocking down 85.2 percent of his free throws last season. Also a member of the Summit League All-Defense Team in 2024-25, he will be a centerpiece in Virginia’s backcourt next year.
126. Elijah Price, Nevada
Height: 6-9 Weight: 195
Position: Power Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Fresno State (MWC) --> New Team: Nevada (MW
We have to keep Elijah Price at this lower ranking until we see more from him, but there is loads of untapped potential within his game. With just one season of collegiate experience under his belt, Price displayed his slashing archetype and length at Fresno State, quickly solidifying his spot in the team’s starting lineup. A second-year leap here could make Price a hidden gem in Nevada’s frontcourt next season.
125. TK Simpkins, Oregon
Height: 6-4 Weight: 170
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Elon (CAA) --> New Team: Oregon (Big Ten)
An integral part of Elon’s “core four” last season that averaged at least 15 points per game, TK Simpkins is an intriguing mid-major prospect that could make a quick impact at Oregon in 2025-26. Simpkins displayed his sharpshooting by knocking down 58 triples on a 37 percent clip. He also plays some underrated defense, averaging over a steal per contest in 2024-25.
124. Nick Pringle, Arkansas
Height: 6-9 Weight: 220
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: South Carolina (SEC) --> New Team: Arkansas (SEC)
A collegiate career that spans back to 2020, Nick Pringle will finally conclude his time in college hoops at his third SEC stop in Arkansas. The 6’9” forward has steadily improved over the course of time and has the chance to be a real contributor for the Razorbacks this season. John Calipari will love Pringle for the stability he will bring to the frontcourt rotation. With 102 games in the SEC under his belt, there is nothing that this senior hasn’t seen at the high-major level.
123. Elijah Saunders, Maryland
Height: 6-8 Weight: 240
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Virginia (ACC) --> New Team: Maryland (Big Ten)
A product of both San Diego State and Virginia, you know you are going to get two things from Elijah Saunders: Elite effort and hard-nose defense. His elite size makes him a nuisance in the paint, specifically in the post and on the glass. He can also step out and knock down threes, making him one of the more versatile forwards in the portal. He should be ready to make an immediate impact at Maryland in 2025-26.
122. Jordan Marsh, USC
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185
Position: Point Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: UNC Asheville (Big South) --> New Team: USC (Big Ten)
Jordan Marsh is a perfect example of why fit can be more important than anything else in basketball. After making a minimal impact at Appalachian State in his freshman season, Marsh made a lateral transfer to UNC Asheville. It was there that he completely broke out in 2024-25, averaging nearly 19 points per game and taking home Big South Newcomer of the Year. He’ll look to make an impact similarly at USC for his junior campaign.
121. Terrance Arceneaux, North Carolina State
Height: 6-5 Weight: 195
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Houston (Big 12) --> New Team: North Carolina State (ACC)
Despite only starting seven games across 85 appearances at Houston, Terrance Arceneaux was a pivotal piece off the bench for the Cougars throughout the past three seasons. His length and scoring ability out of the backcourt make him an intriguing breakout prospect for the upcoming season, as he is expected to take on a bigger role at North Carolina State under Will Wade.
120. Frankie Collins, Vanderbilt
The SportsGrid College Basketball Transfer Portal Big Board is powered by lead college basketball analyst, Dave Connelly, who ranks the transfer portal's most impactful players for the 2025-26 season.
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185
Position: Point Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: TCU (Big 12) --> New Team: Vanderbilt (SEC)
Frankie Collins is going to provide Vanderbilt with a veteran lead with over 100 games under his belt and one of the most tenacious defenders in the country. A former Pac-12 All-Defense selection in 2023-24, Collins led the conference with 2.6 steals per game. We expect him to provide that same defensive spark for the Commodores this season.
119. Nick Dorn, Indiana
Height: 6-7 Weight: 200
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Elon (CAA) --> New Team: Indiana (Big Ten)
The shooting splits may not paint the picture, but Nick Dorn is elite at knocking down difficult shots. At Elon, he displayed an uncanny ability to knock down high-level jump shots both off the dribble and catch-and-shoot. He will need to be more efficient with his shot selection and conversion rates to make a serious impact at Indiana, but the talent is evident on the tape.
118. Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami
Height: 6-11 Weight: 250
Position: Center | Class: Junior
Former Team: TCU (Big 12) --> New Team: Miami (ACC)
There is no massive ceiling for Ernest Udeh, a big man who strictly mans the paint and has largely been the same player through his first three seasons. That being said, his floor is incredibly high because he will provide a monstrous rebounder with efficient shooting around the rim every single night, a great addition to Miami for first-year head coach Jai Lucas.
117. Simeon Wilcher, Texas
Height: 6-4 Weight: 180
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: St. John's (Big East) --> New Team: Texas (Big 12)
It was exciting to watch Simeon Wilcher grow into a meaningful role at St. John’s last season after seeing minimal playing time in his freshman campaign, yet trusting in head coach Rick Pitino and returning for his sophomore season. He’s now cashing in via the portal and will likely be an immediate contributor at Texas next season.
116. Sam Alexis, Indiana
Height: 6-9 Weight: 190
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Florida (SEC) --> New Team: Indiana (Big Ten)
Indiana has been desperate to instill a winning culture in its program for a long time. What better way to do that than to bring a national champion into your roster? Sam Alexis may have only seen 12 minutes per game with the Gators. Still, he has proven his elite interior defense and capable scoring ability in the past during his time with Chattanooga.
115. Malachi Smith, UConn
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170
Position: Point Guard | Class: Redshirt-Junior
Former Team: Dayton (A-10) --> New Team: UConn (Big )
Pass-first point guards are becoming harder to come by in the modern era of college basketball, but Malachi Smith is bucking that trend. The Bronx native has averaged over five assists in every healthy season of his career, and can also put it in the basket when his number is called. If he could improve a bit more as a scorer ahead of his final collegiate season, UConn could have a steal on its hands.
114. Ezra Ausar, USC
Height: 6-8 Weight: 235
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Utah (Big 12) --> New Team: USC (Big Ten)
You don’t often see players go from the mid-major level to the Big 12 and make the seamless transition that Ezra Ausar made. All of his counting stats increased year over year, despite making the leap from East Carolina to Utah, showcasing his offseason work ethic and development at the high-major level. USC needed some interior presence last season, and Ausar should bring it to them in 2025-26.
113. Josh Pascarelli, Colorado State
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Marist (MAAC) --> New Team: Colorado State (MWC)
Josh Pascarelli made an instant impact at Marist back in 2023-24 during his freshman season, quickly inserting himself in the starting lineup with his smooth stroke and feel for the game. He stepped up his game even further last season, earning First Team All-MAAC honors and leading the program to 20 wins for the first time since the 2006-07 season. He should start at Colorado State and help head coach Niko Medved stretch the floor.
112. B.J. Omot, Minnesota
Height: 6-8 Weight: 175
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: California (Big Ten) --> New Team: Minnesota (Big Ten)
Even the most tuned-in college hoops fans might not immediately recognize this name alongside others on the list. BJ Omot turned heads at North Dakota, where he exceeded expectations across his first two collegiate seasons before transferring to California to join Mark Madsen’s rebuild. That stint was cut short after just four games due to a wrist injury. Now back in his home state with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Omot brings a 6’8” frame, length, shooting touch, and fluid athleticism that make him a sleeper prospect with breakout potential if the fit clicks.
111. Myles Rice, Maryland
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175
Position: Point Guard | Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Former Team: Indiana (Big Ten) --> New Team: Maryland (Big Ten)
It was an underwhelming sophomore season for Myles Rice, who had such a promising season with Washington State the year prior. He was inside our top ten in last season’s portal rankings, and he has taken quite the tumble after his stint at Indiana in 2024-25. If this is a better fit at Maryland, we could see him exploding onto the scene again.
110. Rashad King, LSU
Height: 6-6 Weight: 198
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Northeastern (CAA) --> New Team: LSU (SEC)
An All-CAA First-Team selection in 2024-25, Rashad King displayed an incredibly natural ability to finish through contact at the rim via his speed and athleticism. He will seriously need to improve his shooting off the dribble if he wants to see real minutes at LSU. The junior had a lowly 31 effective field goal percentage last season, falling in the eighth percentile among qualifying players.
109. Jamichael Stillwell, UCF
Height: 6-8 Weight: 225
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Milwaukee (HLC) --> New Team: UCF (Big 12)
Jamichael Stillwell is already a well-traveled man at just 22 years old. Born and raised in Atlanta, he attended high school in Fort Wayne before heading to Kansas to play JUCO for his first two years of eligibility.
After leading the Horizon in rebounds per game (10.7) with Milwaukee last season, he now heads to UCF to cap off a winding high school and college road.
108. Marquel Sutton, LSU
Height: 6-7 Weight: 205
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: Omaha (SLC) --> New Team: LSU (SEC)
Marquel Sutton had one of the most accomplished seasons among any players in the country in 2024-25. After staying loyal to Omaha for three years despite the temptations of the transfer portal, Sutton became the Summit Player of the Year and helped lead the Mavericks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
His reward is one final collegiate season at LSU, where he can continue to show off his elite scoring ability at the sport’s highest level.
107. Matas Vokietaitis, Texas
Height: 7-0 Weight: 245
Position: Center | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Florida Atlantic (AAC) --> New Team: Texas (SEC)
A four-star recruit out of Lithuania, there was plenty of excitement about Matas Vokietaitis’s arrival at FAU last summer. He lived up to the billing, averaging double-digits and converting 68 percent of his shots. Texas awaits, where Vokietaitis will need to diversify his skillset a bit more if he wants to flourish in the vaunted SEC.
The biggest weakness we see in Vokietaitis’s game that could hinder him at the next level is his lack of vision. A simple double-team in the post could force him into some trouble if he is unable to find the open man.
106. Kyan Evans, Colorado State
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175
Position: Point Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Colorado State (MWC) --> New Team: North Carolina (ACC)
One of the most exciting leaps for any point guard in the nation came from Kyan Evans at Colorado State last season. After being the ninth guy in the rotation in 2023-24, Evans chose to stick it out with head coach Niko Medved and the Rams, earning a starting spot and becoming a double-digit scorer in 2024-25.
He will look to continue furthering his development with a blue-chip program at the University of North Carolina.
105. Payton Sparks, Undecided
Height: 6-9 Weight: 240
Position: Center | Class: Senior
Former Team: Ball State (MAC) --> New Team: Undecided
A somewhat undersized center at just 6’9”, Payton Sparks makes himself a nuisance in the paint with elite positioning and footwork. After two successful seasons at Ball State to start his career, followed by a failed stint at Indiana in 2023-24, Sparks returned to dominating the paint in the MAC with the Cardinals last year.
It’s relatively late in the offseason for Sparks to not have a home yet, so there should be some curiosity about whether his plan remains to stay in college for the 2025-26 season.
104. Blake Harper, Creighton
Height: 6-5 Weight: 210
Position: Small Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Howard (MEAC) --> New Team: Creighton (Big East)
Blake Harper showed out in one of the best freshman campaigns in the entire country last season, winning MEAC Player of the Year and leading the conference with 19.5 points per game. There truly isn’t much he can’t do on the court. He can stroke it from deep, back defenders down to the rim, and take it to the rack whenever he sees a lane.
If he can handle the leap from the MEAC to the Big East, Harper could lead Creighton to some exciting heights next season.
103. Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech
Height: 6-8 Weight: 240
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: West Virginia (Big 12) --> New Team: Virginia Tech (ACC)
After a quiet season at Illinois in 2023-24, Amani Hansberry seemed to find himself more at home at West Virginia last season. His height and size allow him to bang down low with ease, while he spent the previous offseason developing an impressive outside jumper, which enabled him to increase his three-pointers from four as a freshman to 35 as a sophomore.
His in-state transfer to Virginia Tech should allow him even more playing time going forward.
102. Baba Miller, Cincinnati
Height: 6-11 Weight: 204
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: FAU (AAC) --> New Team: Cincinnati (Big 12)
A raw prospect with loads of potential that has made some NBA Draft noise throughout his three years in college, Baba Miller has the size, jump shot, and athleticism of an elite basketball player. It’s a mystery why it hasn’t quite translated into a breakout season between two years at Florida State and a season at Florida Atlantic.
Still, perhaps Cincinnati can unlock his potential in 2025-26.
101. Tre Holloman, North Carolina State
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Michigan State (Big Ten) --> New Team: North Carolina State (ACC)
Tre Holloman has been one of the premier backup point guards at the power conference level for a few seasons now. The Minnesota native has slowly built into a bigger role over his three seasons in East Lansing and is now ready for a new challenge to cap off his collegiate career.
It’s too early to tell if he’ll be starting at North Carolina State next season, but he’ll be making an impact with the ball in his hands regardless of his spot in the rotation.
100. Isaiah Coleman, Oklahoma State
Height: 6-5 Weight: 186
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Seton Hall (Big East) --> New Team: Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway desperately needed someone to step up in the team’s backcourt last season, and Isaiah Coleman did just that. After seeing fewer than 20 minutes per game as a freshman in 2023-24, Coleman became a mainstay starter, averaging over 33 minutes per contest last season. While his efficiency dipped, he demonstrated that he is capable of being a power conference starter with the potential to become a star at the collegiate level.
99. Kanon Catchings, Georgia
Height: 6-9 Weight: 190
Position: Power Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: BYU (Big 12) --> New Team: Georgia (SEC)
The massive influx of talent via recruitment and the transfer portal at BYU means somebody is going to be left behind, and Kanon Catchings realized that could be him. After a solid freshman season in which he started nearly half of BYU’s games, Catchings proved that he is a capable scorer at all three levels, boasting a rare combination of elite athleticism and a solid jump shot.
If he is given a chance at some serious workload at Georgia, he could quickly become a stud in the SEC.
98. Cooper Schwieger, Wake Forest
Height: 6-9 Weight: 210
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Valparaiso (MVC) --> New Team: Wake Forest (ACC)
A classic stretch four, it’s no surprise that Cooper Schwieger caught the eye of high-major programs the second he hit the transfer portal. The underclassman has displayed a beautiful shooting stroke for his size, a knack for rebounding, and elite shot-blocking skills during his two seasons at Valparaiso.
Expect him to be the second coming of Andrew Carr for the Demon Deacons in 2025-26.
97. Elyjah Freeman, Auburn
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200
Position: Small Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Lincoln Memorial (DII) --> New Team: Auburn (SEC)
Our first non-Division I transfer to make the list is Elyjah Freeman, who sneaks his way inside the top 100. Freeman's Division II highlights from a season ago make him look like a Harlem Globetrotter, throwing down thunderous dunks and knocking down triples with ease. It’s worth wondering if someone can handle a leap as vast as Division II to the SEC, but Freeman’s overall skillset makes him look like a promising prospect.
96. Ven-Allen Lubin, USC
Height: 6-8 Weight: 226
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: North Carolina (ACC) --> New Team: USC (Big Ten)
It’s now a fourth school in as many seasons for Ven-Allen Lubin, a former top-70 recruit out of high school who has struggled to find a home in his collegiate career. After having a lackluster freshman year at Notre Dame, VAL found some success at Vanderbilt, carving out a role as a starter. He struggled to leave his mark in an underwhelming North Carolina frontcourt last season, but finds himself with a similar opportunity at USC in 2025-26.
95. Jalen Jackson, Butler
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Purdue Fort Wayne (Horizon) --> New Team: Butler (Big East)
The leading scorer in the Horizon League, Jalen Jackson, put his entire bag on display in 2024-25. The Fort Wayne native led his hometown school to its second-most conference wins in program history and showed off his downhill speed and overall scoring ability.
If he can get back to the sharpshooting efficiency he displayed in 2023-24, Jackson could become a reliable scorer for Butler this season.
94. Jacob Cofie, USC
Height: 6-10 Weight: 232
Position: Power Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Virginia (ACC) --> New Team: USC (Big Ten)
Jacob Cofie flew under the radar in 2024, overshadowed by a disappointing season for Virginia, but his upside was hard to miss. The athletic big man showed off rare fluidity for his size—handling the ball in space, stepping out to shoot, and running the floor with ease.
With three years of eligibility remaining and a versatile skill set that fits today’s game, Cofie enters the transfer portal as a high-ceiling prospect. If he takes the next step this offseason, don’t be surprised if he skyrockets up these rankings a year from now.
93. Kennard Davis, BYU
Height: 6-6 Weight: 204
Position: Small Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Southern Illinois (MVC) --> New Team: BYU (Big 12)
Kennard Davis made one of the most impressive year-to-year jumps in the country, going from an afterthought to a breakout star seemingly overnight. As a freshman at Southern Illinois, he was a minimal contributor, averaging just 4.2 points per game. But in his sophomore season, Davis exploded for 16.3 points per contest while improving his shooting percentages across the board—no small feat with an expanded workload. That kind of leap speaks volumes about his work ethic and upside, and it positions him to be a real factor in BYU’s Big 12 rotation from day one.
92. Oziyah Sellers, St. John's
The SportsGrid College Basketball Transfer Portal Big Board is powered by lead college basketball analyst, Dave Connelly, who ranks the transfer portal's most impactful players for the 2025-26 season.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 185
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Stanford (ACC) --> New Team: St. John’s (Big East)
St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino knew he needed to go out and get some shooting, so that’s exactly what he did here. Oziyah Sellers has been a stellar sharpshooter out west for two seasons now between his time at USC and Stanford, knocking down 41 percent of his triples dating back to the 2023-24 season. The floor spacing and quick scoring that come with that elite level of shooting are precisely what the Johnnies were missing last season. It also gives Sellers an immediate path to playing time if he can replicate those numbers.
91. Tayton Conerway, Indiana
Height: 6-3 Weight: 186
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Troy (Sun Belt) --> New Team: Indiana (Big Ten)
One of the top two-way stars from the mid-major ranks, Tayton Conerway is going to be an awesome fit at Indiana for his final collegiate season. Not only does he stuff the stat sheet on the offensive end with 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, but he also dominates on defense as the back-to-back steals leader in the Sun Belt for the previous two seasons. There must be a Robin to Tucker DeVries’s Batman at Assembly Hall this season, and Conerway could be that guy.
90. James Scott, Ole Miss
Height: 6-11 Weight: 210
Position: Center | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Louisville (ACC) --> New Team: Ole Miss (SEC)
The adjustment from the CAA to the power conference level after transferring from Charleston to Louisville was no problem for James Scott, who improved across the board in his sophomore campaign. His elite efficiency saw him finish atop the ACC in two-point percentage at nearly 80 percent, but his massive struggles at the free-throw line severely hindered his playing time and usage. If he could even get his hit rate at the charity stripe into the 60s, it would do a world of good for his potential.
89. Dug McDaniel, Memphis
Height: 5-11 Weight: 160
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Kansas State (Big 12) --> New Team: Memphis (AAC)
Similar to teammate Brendan Hausen, Dug McDaniel was eager to leave Manhattan after a lackluster season at Kansas State, where all his statistics plummeted compared to his time at Michigan. While his stock may be a bit down this offseason, McDaniel has proven in the past that he can be a key contributor at the power conference level. Penny Hardaway has shown he can get the best out of his guards, and we expect the same when McDaniel suits up for the Tigers.
88. Brendan Hausen, Iowa
Height: 6-4 Weight: 205
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Kansas State (Big 12) --> New Team: Iowa (Big 10)
After transferring into Kansas State from Villanova and partaking in a largely underwhelming season in the Little Apple, Brendan Hausen is off to another program seeking a better fit. We believe he found one at Iowa, a school that has prioritized spot-up shooting for the better part of this century. He’ll need to improve on his overall shotmaking, though, if he wants to become a go-to scorer for the Hawkeyes.
87. Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU
Height: 6-5 Weight: 185
Position: Point Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Jacksonville State (CUSA) --> New Team: SMU (AAC)
After averaging just shy of double figures across three Division I seasons, Jaron Pierre Jr. went off the radar after redshirting the 2023-24 season at Wichita State. He then burst onto the scene at Jacksonville State last year, winning Conference USA Player of the Year honors. We believe Pierre has the potential to be an absolute stud at SMU and a potential All-Conference player in the ACC.
86. Quimari Peterson, Washington
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175
Position: Point Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: East Tennessee State (SEC) --> New Team: Washington (Big Ten)
One of the elite mid-major scorers in the country last season, Quimari Peterson, averaged just shy of 20 points per game, largely due to shooting over 42 percent from beyond the arc on the year. With just one year of eligibility remaining, Peterson will give Washington’s backcourt a solid boost and should contend for a starting spot to open the season.
85. Christoph Tilly, Ohio State
Height: 7-0 | Weight: 225
Position: Center | Class: Junior
Former Team: Santa Clara (WCC) --> New Team: Ohio State (Big Ten)
One of the most intriguing seven-footers at the mid-major level in the portal, Christoph Tilly has really blossomed across his three seasons at Santa Clara. The most integral improvement in Tilly’s game last season that made him a serious offensive threat was his development as a three-point shooter. He knocked down 17 of 54 triples last year, something that clearly intrigued Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes.
84. Jayden Epps, Mississippi State
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Georgetown (Big East) --> New Team: Mississippi State (SEC)
Jayden Epps was thrown into the fire immediately, both at Illinois and Georgetown. Because of this, Epps is already a 1,000-point scorer at the power conference level in just three years of college, making him an experienced scorer that Chris Jans and Mississippi State will be delighted to add to their backcourt as a mentor to Josh Hubbard.
83. Isaiah Swope, Arkansas
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Saint Louis (Atlantic 10) --> New Team: Arkansas (SEC)
Like a few others, Isaiah Swope followed Josh Schertz to Saint Louis from Indiana State last offseason. He now moves on to his fourth school in four years, providing a reliable three-point shooter with a solid frame despite his lack of height. Swope should be able to help Arkansas space the floor with some sharpshooting, an area where they mightily struggled in 2024-25.
82. Malique Ewin, Arkansas
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 220
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Florida State (ACC) --> New Team: Arkansas (SEC)
It’s four schools in four seasons for Malique Ewin, who has taken a unique journey to reach Arkansas. After failing to meaningfully crack the rotation at Ole Miss his freshman year, Ewin headed to South Plains CC in Texas to dominate. After doing so, his return to Division I at Florida State showed a much-improved player, averaging 14.4 points per game. He led the ACC at 60 percent from the floor on the season, and we’re sure head coach John Calipari will welcome that level of efficiency into his offense next season.
81. Jeremiah Wilkinson, Georgia
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 230
Position: Point Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: California (ACC) --> New Team: Georgia (SEC)
What a freshman campaign for Jeremiah Wilkinson, one of few bright spots for the Golden Bears in a dim season. Even as a top 100 recruit out of high school, Wilkinson blew past expectations in his debut collegiate season, which led to him heading to take on the SEC ranks with Georgia in 2025-26. With Silas Demary off to UConn and other backcourt pieces graduating, Wilkinson may quickly become the leading contributor out of the backcourt for the Bulldogs.
80. AJ Brown, Florida
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 195
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Ohio (MAC) --> New Team: Florida (SEC)
AJ Brown’s broad frame and smooth offensive game make him a perfect guard to replace Alijah Martin at Florida in 2025-26. He is not afraid to attack the rim - a place he did 62 percent of his scoring last season - and he often gets to blow by defenders since they are face-guarding him for being a 39 percent three-point shooter. Expect Brown to flourish under Todd Golden in Gainesville for the next two seasons.
79. JaKobe Coles, Undecided
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 230
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: Grand Canyon (WAC) --> New Team: Undecided
Like many others on this list, JaKobe Coles likely needs a miracle NCAA ruling in order to receive an additional year of eligibility. After transferring down to Grand Canyon from TCU, Coles is looking for a new home after starting all 34 games and reaching the NCAA Tournament with the Antelopes in 2024-25. He shot above 50 percent from the floor and scored 14.4 points per game.
78. Noah Williamson, Alabama
Height: 7-0 | Weight: 244
Position: Center | Class: Junior
Former Team: Bucknell (Patriot League) --> New Team: Alabama (SEC)
Noah Williamson has loads of upside. He could be the hidden gem of this list as a Latvian seven-footer who has displayed an ability to stroke it from deep on occasion. He spent three years budding into a star at Bucknell and is now ready to take the step to the power conference level. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the gauntlet of the SEC in his senior campaign at Alabama.
77. Isaiah Hawthorne, Undecided
Our College Basketball Transfer Portal Rankings are powered by SportsGrid's lead college basketball analyst, Dave Connelly.
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 205
Position: Small Forward | Class: Redshirt-Senior
Former Team: Northern Colorado --> New Team: Undecided
After four seasons at San Francisco, Isaiah Hawthorne took a chance on a down-transfer to Northern Colorado for a chance at more playing time. He got exactly that and took full advantage, becoming the Bears’ leading scorer and finally getting a chance to display his stretch skillset, knocking down 39 percent of triples as a 6’8” forward. He’ll need a waiver for another year of eligibility, which may be attainable after only playing seven games in 2021-22.
76. Jaeden Zackery, Undecided
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200
Position: Point Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Clemson --> New Team: Undecided
With Jaeden Zackery, you know exactly what you are going to get—a veteran with 136 games of Division I experience and four seasons where he has averaged double-digit scoring. After being a leader for Boston College up until the 2023-24 season, he spent the previous campaign at Clemson, earning some NCAA Tournament experience with the Tigers. Despite having played for four years at the Division I level, Zackery is seeking a fifth year of eligibility since he competed at the JUCO level, pending an NCAA lawsuit.
75. Trent McLaughlin, Undecided
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Northern Arizona --> New Team: Undecided
The nation’s second-leading scorer in 2024-25, Trent McLaughlin’s story is one of patience and hard work. The Arizona native started his career all the way across the country at Central Connecticut State, seeing just over 20 minutes of playing time per game. A return to his home state came for his sophomore campaign, joining Northern Arizona and taking on a similar role. He has spent the past three seasons becoming one of the most lethal scorers in the country, and his game is prepared for any level of college basketball in 2025-26.
74. Taye Fields, Undecided
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 212
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: North Alabama --> New Team: Undecided
A dominant force at the Division II level for Missouri Western over three seasons, Taye Fields took that experience to North Alabama for his senior season, where he became an immediate contributor. Two facets of his game will intrigue high-major programs: his efficiency and his tenacious defense. The 6’4” guard shot 53.5 percent from the field, while notching 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He is a two-way stud in the making, wherever he ends up.
73. Abdi Bashir Jr., Kansas State
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 160
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Monmouth --> New Team: Kansas State
Don’t let the 38 percent shooting from the floor fool you. Abdi Bashir Jr. was one of the best bucket-getters in the country last season, but was forced into numerous difficult shots on any given night due to a lacking supporting cast at Monmouth. His length, smooth jumpshot, and knack for getting open looks make him a really fun watch and a player that Kansas State fans should be excited to watch next season.
72. Tre Donaldson, Miami
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 195
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Michigan (Big Ten) --> New Team: Miami (ACC)
Tre Donaldson found his stride in the 2024-25 season with Michigan, breaking out after spending two years as a role player under Bruce Pearl at Auburn. The Florida native capitalized on his career-best campaign in Ann Arbor and is now heading back to his home state to suit up for Miami. Under first-year head coach Jai Lucas, Donaldson joins a Hurricanes program known for developing top-tier guard talent.
71. Tyler McGhie, Undecided
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 195
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: UC San Diego (Big West) --> New Team: Undecided
While Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones drew most of the spotlight for UC San Diego’s dominant run last season, it wasn’t until the NCAA Tournament clash with Michigan, where ATJ missed significant stretches, that another key contributor emerged. Tyler McGhie rose to the occasion, delivering a standout performance with 25 points and nine rebounds in the loss. His effort showcased not only his scoring prowess but also his potential to take on a lead role at his next stop.
70. Rylan Griffen, Texas A&M
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 180
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Kansas (Big 12) --> New Team: Texas A&M (SEC)
Rylan Griffen saw his production dip during a disappointing stint at Kansas, a season that fell short of individual and collective expectations for the Jayhawks. The roster never quite found its rhythm, resulting in underwhelming performances across the board. Looking ahead, Griffen is set to return to familiar territory in the SEC, joining Texas A&M. With a strong chance to secure a starting role, he’s well-positioned to see his numbers rebound in the upcoming season.
69. Malik Thomas, Virginia
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: San Francisco (WCC) --> New Team: Virginia (ACC)
Malik Thomas made the most of his 2024-25 campaign at San Francisco, delivering a true breakout year. One underrated strategy players are starting to capitalize on in the transfer portal era is dropping down to the mid-major ranks to reboot their careers. Thomas followed that path after beginning his college journey at USC, using the opportunity to shine in a bigger role. Now, after proving himself at the mid-major level, he’s preparing for a return to the power conference spotlight.
68. Taylor Bol Bowen , Alabama
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 195
Position: Small Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Florida State (ACC) --> New Team: Alabama (SEC)
Taylor Bol Bowen finds himself ranked here more as a long-term upside play than a finished product. Coming out of high school as a top-75 recruit, Bowen stepped into a starting role at Florida State last season and held his own. The freshman forward demonstrated promise as a floor-spacer, connecting on 41% of his attempts from beyond the arc. While his college résumé is still limited in scope, his ability to stretch defenses at his size hints at intriguing potential—especially if he can handle a larger offensive workload moving forward.
67. Treysen Eaglestaff, West Virginia
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: North Dakota (Summit League) --> New Team: West Virginia (Big 12)
This is an exciting story you rarely see from the transfer portal. A native of Bismarck, Treysen Eaglestaff was a largely unknown, unranked prospect out of high school. The 6’6” guard chose to stay local and take one of just two Division I offers he had to play at North Dakota, where he has balled out for the past three seasons, including a 51-point outing against South Dakota State and a 40-piece against Alabama. The small-town stud now gets his shot at the big time with West Virginia as Ross Hodge looks to get the program back to relevancy.
66. Denzel Aberdeen, Kentucky
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 189
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Florida (SEC) --> New Team: Kentucky (SEC)
Even when you win a national championship, it can be difficult to retain talent in today’s world of college hoops. Just ask Todd Golden and Florida, who lost one of their top talents off the bench in Denzel Aberdeen this offseason to Kentucky, where you’d expect him to find some more minutes as he won’t be behind the likes of Walter Clayton and Alijah Martin in the backcourt.
65. Tre White, Kansas
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 210
Position: Small Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Illinois (Big Ten) --> New Team: Kansas (Big 12)
Now on his fourth program in as many seasons at the Division I level, Tre White has made an impact everywhere he has been. Averaging double figures on 48 percent shooting throughout his career, he has proven that he can be counted on to protect the basketball and score at an efficient clip. This is a strong pickup for Kansas, which desperately needs some stability after losing so much talent in the offseason.
64. Mouhamed Dioubate, Kentucky
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 215
Position: Small Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Alabama (SEC) --> New Team: Kentucky (SEC)
After seeing fewer than eight minutes per game in his freshman season, Alabama’s Mouhamed Dioubate made the mature decision to stay at Alabama for his sophomore year, and it paid off in dividends. The Queens native saw his playing time double, and he made the most of it, averaging the third-most points per 40 minutes on the team. He’s got some competition for frontcourt minutes at Kentucky next season, but he’ll surely have a meaningful role with the Wildcats.
63. Gabriel Pozzato, Xavier
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 180
Position: Small Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Evansville (MVC) --> New Team: Xavier (Big East)
The NBA Academy continues to produce elite talent from all around the globe, and Gabriel Pozzato is just the next in line to continue the trend. The Italian freshman finished second on the team in scoring and minutes, immediately jumping into a massive role for the Purple Aces in his debut collegiate season. At 6’7” with a pretty stroke, there is plenty of upside to Pozzato’s game as he acclimates to life at the power conference level.
62. Nate Johnson, Kansas State
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 204
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Akron (MAC) --> New Team: Kansas State (Big 12)
Experience, toughness, and all-around impact are the best words to describe former Akron guard Nate Johnson. The Ohio native helped lead the Zips to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments over the past two seasons,
Our only area of concern comes with his level of production against high-major programs. In two games against Creighton and Arizona in March Madness, he had just 19 points on 4-of-16 from the field and four assists across 62 minutes of playing time.
61. Kam Williams, Kentucky
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Tulane (AAC) --> New Team: Kentucky (SEC)
A 6’8” freshman guard averaging over nine points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field? Those don’t exactly grow on trees, so we understand why Kentucky decided to get involved with Kam Williams. The former Tulane standout is also a tenacious defender, averaging more than a block and a steal per outing. Don’t be surprised if Williams’s game takes a serious leap this offseason and he quickly locks up a starting spot.
60. Naithan George, Syracuse
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Georgia Tech (ACC) --> New Team: Syracuse (ACC)
After a promising freshman campaign in 2023-24, Naithan George really blossomed into the floor general role at Georgia Tech. The sophomore averaged nearly two more assists per game in his second season at 6.5, which led the entire ACC. He possesses a level of playmaking that has not been on Syracuse’s campus since Tyler Ennis in the early 2010s. Time will tell if George’s playmaking ability will aid the Orange in their effort to vastly improve their offense going forward.
59. Jalil Bethea, Alabama
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Miami (ACC) --> New Team: Alabama (SEC)
Jalil Bethea’s lofty ranking here is largely based on being a top ten recruit out of high school in 2024. His freshman season left a bit to be desired, but he did show flashes at Miami, specifically in a February game against Syracuse, where he had 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The upside is certainly there, and there may not be a better head coach in the country to tap into a guard’s potential than Nate Oats.
58. KJ Lewis, Georgetown
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 205
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Arizona (Big 12) --> New Team: Georgetown (Big East)
After a pair of seasons in Tucson, Arizona’s sixth man is on the move via the portal. KJ Lewis was a sparkplug for the Wildcats on numerous occasions across his 73 appearances for the program. If he wants to become a reliable starter and first-option scorer at Georgetown, he must improve on his shooting from distance, an element of his game that is simply non-existent at this point.
57. Obi Agbim, Baylor
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 180
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: Wyoming (Mountain West) --> New Team: Baylor (Big 12)
Baylor has landed a major backcourt boost from the transfer portal with the addition of Obi Agbim, who will join the Bears for a sixth season of college basketball. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard arrives in Waco after an impressive debut Division I campaign at Wyoming, where he led the Cowboys in scoring with 17.6 points per game. Agbim showcased elite shooting efficiency, knocking down 46.9% from the field and a scorching 43.7% from beyond the arc on 6.3 three-point attempts per game. His scoring prowess and perimeter accuracy quickly made him one of the most sought-after guards in the portal. A native of Aurora, Colorado, Agbim brings veteran poise, playmaking ability (3.4 APG), and a proven scoring punch to a Baylor team looking to reload for another deep run in the Big 12 and beyond. His transition from the Mountain West to one of the nation's toughest conferences will be a storyline to watch in 2025–26.
56. Jason Edwards, Providence
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Vanderbilt (SEC) --> New Team: Providence (Big East)
Jason Edwards made an effortless leap from North Texas to Vanderbilt, replicating nearly identical numbers in his only season with each squad. As a backcourt specialist, he excels at creating his own shot, using crafty footwork to attack the rim and stroke from deep. Under Providence’s new head coach, Kim English, Edwards is positioned to refine his scoring arsenal and reach new heights.
55. Tae Davis, Oklahoma
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 204
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Notre Dame (ACC) --> New Team: Oklahoma (SEC)
In just two seasons, Tae Davis has gone from barely cracking the rotation at Seton Hall to becoming the alpha at Notre Dame. The Indianapolis native has done well to develop an outside jumper since he entered the collegiate ranks, something that will serve him well at Oklahoma. The Sooners lacked a lengthy frontcourt scorer last season, so we assume head coach Porter Moser is thrilled ot have received Davis’s commitment for the 2025-26 season.
54. AJ Storr, Ole Miss
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 217
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Kansas (Big 12) --> New Team: Ole Miss (SEC)
AJ Storr’s journey illustrates that even blue-chip transfers can hit stumbling blocks. After a standout 2023–24 campaign at Wisconsin—where he was a Big Ten force—Storr entered the transfer portal as one of the most sought-after additions. However, his move to Kansas last season yielded just 15.7 minutes per game and a modest 6.1 PPG, leaving his role unclear. Storr’s talent is undeniable, but success now hinges on whether Ole Miss better aligns with his skill set than his stint in Lawrence did.
53. Mackenzie Mgbako, Texas A&M
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 217
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Indiana (Big Ten) --> New Team: Texas A&M (SEC)
A consensus top-ten recruit, Mackenzie Mgbako possesses the kind of upside that has evaluators buzzing. His five 20-point outings in 2024–25 showcase his scoring talent, yet his inconsistency—evidenced by 13 single-digit games—underscores the area he must shore up. Should Mgbako find greater steadiness with Texas A&M, he has the potential to emerge as the program’s cornerstone.
52. Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: North Carolina (ACC) --> New Team: Michigan (Big Ten)
Following a modest freshman year at Chapel Hill, Elliot Cadeau emerged as a driving force in North Carolina’s backcourt during the 2024–25 season. He boosted his production in every category and logged starts in all 37 games for the Tar Heels. As a playmaking guard with clear upside—especially after demonstrating offseason scoring gains—Cadeau figures to be Dusty May’s primary floor general moving forward.
51. Jaland Lowe, Kentucky
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 170
Position: Point Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Pittsburgh (ACC) --> New Team: Kentucky (SEC)
After Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington departed from Pittsburgh last offseason, it left the runway clear for Jaland Lowe to become the alpha for the Panthers. He grasped that role with both hands last season, leading the team with 16.8 points per game. A career sub-40% shooter from the field, he will need to work on his efficiency if he wants to see a similar workload at Kentucky under Mark Pope.
50. Nick Boyd, Wisconsin
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 170
Position: Point Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: San Diego State (Mountain West) --> New Team: Wisconsin (Big Ten)
It’s rare to see a guard with Final Four starting experience hit the transfer portal, but that’s exactly what Nick Boyd offered this offseason. After emerging at FAU, Boyd made a successful leap to San Diego State, leading the Aztecs in scoring and assists. Now headed to Wisconsin, his veteran presence and reliable playmaking should significantly elevate the Badgers’ ceiling in 2025-26.
49. Reed Bailey, Indiana
Height: 6-11 | Weight: 210
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Davidson (Atlantic 10) --> New Team: Indiana (Big Ten)
Reed Bailey is a bona fide bucket-getter in every sense of the term. The First-Team All-Atlantic 10 selection can post up, get to the rim, catch and shoot, and much more to reach his 18.8 points per game. He spent three years developing into a star player at Davidson, and we’re sure he will be a stud at Indiana in whatever role head coach Darian DeVries puts him in.
48. Aday Mara, Michigan
Height: 7-3 | Weight: 240
Position: Center | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: UCLA (Big Ten) --> New Team: Michigan (Big Ten)
Aday Mara appears to be on the cusp of a breakout in his college career—he just needs the right mentor to unlock his potential. Michigan head coach Dusty May could be the ideal fit, especially after successfully developing big men like Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin during the 2024-25 season. Mara brings intriguing physical tools and natural ability to the table, but sharpening his motor and refining his coordination will be key to making a meaningful impact with the Wolverines.
47. Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 205
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Cincinnati (Big 12) --> New Team: St. John’s (Big East)
With more than 100 college games across three seasons, Dillon Mitchell arrives as a seasoned, dependable contributor ready to make an immediate impact. Once ranked among the nation’s top five high school prospects, Mitchell adds a valuable blend of athleticism and grit to the St. John’s frontcourt—qualities that align perfectly with Rick Pitino’s demanding style and expectations.
46. Michael Rataj, Baylor
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 215
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Oregon State (WCC) --> New Team: Baylor (Big 12)
Germany native Michael Rataj seamlessly stepped into the alpha role for Oregon State after being a role-playing starter for two seasons. The most impressive part is that despite his increased minutes and workload, his shooting splits still increased from his sophomore season. It’s worth monitoring how Rataj handles the step up in competition from the WCC as he makes his way into Big 12 play with Baylor in 2025-26.
45. KeShawn Murphy, Auburn
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 245
Position: Small Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Mississippi State (SEC) --> New Team: Auburn (SEC)
Something you rarely see in today’s world of college sports, KeShawn Murphy played the waiting game at Mississippi State. He built trust with head coach Chris Jans, which ultimately led to the most playing time and production for the junior he had seen in his career in 2024-25. Murphy has great size, soft hands, and excellent footwork. If he can stretch his game beyond around the rim and start knocking down free throws a bit more, he could be a great pickup for Auburn.
44. Derrion Reid, Oklahoma
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 200
Position: Small Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Alabama (SEC) --> New Team: Oklahoma (SEC)
A five-star recruit out of high school, freshman Derrion Reid was a solid part of Alabama’s rotation in 2024-25, reaching double-figures on six different occasions as a steady contributor off the bench and a spot starter at times. The ranking here relies on some improvement and a potential breakout campaign for Reid, who is off to Norman to join Porter Moser at Oklahoma and likely take on a more prominent role.
43. Pharrel Payne, Maryland
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 230
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Texas A&M (SEC) --> New Team: Maryland (Big Ten)
Pharrel Payne continues his Big Ten journey, landing at his third school in as many seasons after previously transferring from Minnesota to Texas A&M. Last season at College Station, Payne produced numbers nearly identical to his time with the Golden Gophers. He now heads to Maryland, reuniting with coach Buzz Williams, and is expected to provide similar contributions in the post for the Terrapins during the 2025-26 campaign.
42. Alvaro Folgueiras, Iowa
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 215
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Robert Morris (NEC) --> New Team: Iowa (Big Ten)
Alvaro Folgueiras got his time in the spotlight this season as the native of Spain put up a double-double against Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, a game Robert Morris led with under seven minutes remaining. Not only can Folgueiras score down low as a big, but he’s an excellent shooter at 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in his sophomore campaign. His efficiency from the floor led him to the highest effective field goal percentage in the conference, and he’ll undoubtedly bring a similar scoring level to Iowa in 2025-26.
41. Nijel Pack, Oklahoma
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 205
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Miami (ACC) --> New Team: Oklahoma (SEC)
While Nijel Pack’s game truly is what it is after five seasons of college basketball, he will bring experience to his next destination. Pack will likely receive a sixth year of eligibility due to a medical redshirt after his season was cut short due to a foot injury back in December. He is a reliable starter and an immediate team leader on the court for Porter Moser at Oklahoma.
40. Zvonimir Ivisic, Illinois
Height: 7-2 | Weight: 220
Position: Center | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Arkansas (SEC) --> New Team: Illinois (Big Ten)
The Balkan Bloc is ready to rumble in 2025-26, and Zvonimir Ivisic is preparing to be literally at the center of it all. After following John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas last offseason, Ivisic is joining a multitude of Balkan native players, including his twin brother Tomislav, at Illinois next season. If he can work on his motor skills and put on a bit more muscle in the offseason, Ivisic could make a serious leap in his junior campaign.
39. Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 240
Position: Small Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: UCF (Big 12) --> New Team: Auburn (SEC)
Keyshawn Hall’s talent easily slots him into the top 20 in this year’s transfer portal. Our concern, which has followed him from UNLV to George Mason and, most recently, at UCF, is the question of his character. Hall is often seen moping around the court, complaining, and being selfish when the ball is in his hands. If Bruce Pearl can get his attitude under control, Hall is an incredible pickup that will surely help Auburn push for another SEC title and Final Four.
38. LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 235
Position: Small Forward | Class: Redshirt-Sophomore
Former Team: Washington State (WCC) --> New Team: Texas Tech (Big 12)
Now on his third school in three years, LeJuan Watts is finally leaving the state of Washington after stints at Eastern Washington and Washington State. Texas Tech has come calling, a hefty step up from Big Sky play in just 18 months. Given his Swiss Army Knife ability, Watts’s combination of size, strength, and mobility makes us think he will be just fine competing in the Big 12. The small forward shot 42 percent from beyond the arc, hauled in 6.7 rebounds, and dished out 4.4 assists per game in 2024-25.
37. Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 205
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Sam Houston State (C-USA) --> New Team: Indiana (Big Ten)
If Lamar Wilkerson can shoot at the same clip he did at Sam Houston State, Indiana could quickly become a serious threat in the Big Ten in 2025-26. The senior shooting guard led the entire Conference USA in three-point percentage at a scorching 45 percent clip, doing so via volume as well at nearly eight attempts per outing. He doesn’t lack frame either, at 6’4” and 205 lbs, more than enough to succeed at shooting guard at the high-major level.
36. Henri Veesaar
Height: 7-0 | Weight: 235
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Arizona (Big 12) --> New Team: North Carolina (ACC)
Arizona desperately needed a big man presence to replace Oumar Ballo in order to succeed last season, and Henri Veesaar provided exactly that. The junior stepped up in a big way, averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on just 20 minutes of action per game. His game certainly still needs some polishing, but he will be able to fill a frontcourt void that haunted North Carolina for the majority of last season.
35. Nick Davidson, Clemson
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 23
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Nevada (Mountain West) --> New Team: Clemson (ACC)
One of the more underrated players in college basketball, two-time All-MWC selection Nick Davidson is ready to take on the power conference ranks. The California native echoes the skillset of former Clemson guard PJ Hall, now a member of the Denver Nuggets. He is an all-around hooper who has size, a great ability to maneuver around the open court, and the dog mentality that should make him a vital part of the Tigers’ upcoming season.
34. Desmond Claude, Washington
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: USC (Big Ten) --> New Team: Washington (Big Ten)
It was a bit of an underwhelming season for Desmond Claude and USC in 2024-25, finishing below .500 on the year and falling well short of expectations. The former Xavier guard is now onto his third program is as many years, but did show some improvement in his shooting during his junior season. Claude will stay in the Big Ten and suit up for the Huskies this season.
33. Dailyn Swain, Texas
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 185
Position: Small Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Xavier (Big East) --> New Team: Texas (SEC)
Dailyn Swain has opted to follow head coach Sean Miller on his move from Xavier to Texas, where the Longhorns should be a competitive bunch in the Big 12. He was a consistent scorer for the Musketeers towards the end of the season, reaching double-digits in 13 of the final 16 games. That included a 27-point outburst in their NCAA Tournament defeat to Illinois. With Miller’s familiarity and skill set, expect him to see plenty of workload in Austin.
32. Pop Isaacs, Texas A&M
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 170
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Creighton (Big East) --> New Team: Texas A&M (SEC)
One of the biggest unanswered questions from last season is just how far Creighton could have gone if Pop Isaacs hadn’t suffered a season-ending hip injury in early December. His athleticism, energy, and scoring punch were sorely missed, leaving a gap in the Bluejay backcourt that was never fully replaced. Now healthy, Isaacs heads to Texas A&M. He will be a force in the Aggies backcourt.
31. Zeke Mayo, Undecided
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 179
Position: Point Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Kansas (Big 12) --> New Team: Undecided
Zeke Mayo has joined the group of players suing the NCAA in hopes of securing an extra year of eligibility. While it remains uncertain whether he’ll be granted another season, there’s no doubt he’ll be highly sought-after if he is. Mayo’s combination of efficient three-level scoring, tireless motor, and ability to handle heavy minutes would make him an immediate asset to nearly any roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
30. Joson Sanon, St. John's
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 194
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Arizona State (Big 12) --> New Team: St. John’s (Big East)
After struggling with perimeter shooting last season, St. John’s wasted no time bolstering its backcourt, landing former five-star talent Joson Sanon. A lethal off-the-dribble shooter, Sanon brings much-needed range and playmaking to a Red Storm offense that sorely missed it during their NCAA Tournament loss to Arkansas. Look for Sanon to play a major role as a key floor-spacer in Rick Pitino’s rotation next season.
29. Wesley Yates, Washington
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: USC (Big Ten) --> New Team: Washington (Big Ten)
Wesley Yates brings a fearless scoring mentality that stands out in the transfer portal. Known for attacking the lane with purpose, releasing his jumper with lightning speed, and showcasing creativity at the rim, Yates established himself as the team’s second-leading scorer. His efficiency matched his aggression, hitting 48% from the field and an impressive 44% from three. If he continues to elevate his game in year two, Yates has the tools to emerge as a dark horse All-American contender.
28. Owen Freeman, Creighton
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 230
Position: Power Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Iowa (Big Ten) --> New Team: Creighton (Big East)
Creighton is turning into Iowa West as Owen Freeman joins Josh Dix as the second Hawkeye to transfer to the Bluejays this offseason. It makes sense as both programs love to embrace three-point shooting and offense, but Freeman bucks that trend as a player who makes his living down low via the post, the dribble-drive, and transition. His consistent scoring ability saw him pour in double-digits in all 19 games he played last year, and he’ll be doing more of the same with Creighton in 2025-26.
27. Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati
Height: 7-2 | Weight: 235
Position: Center | Class: Freshman
Former Team: UCF (Big 12) --> New Team: Cincinnati (Big 12)
Moustapha Thiam is one of the top rim protectors from this offseason’s portal. He led the AAC with 2.6 blocks per game and utilizes his footwork and positioning to alter loads of shots each game. Although he shot 50 percent from the floor, you would expect that number to be a touch higher for a player standing at 7’2”. If Wes Miller and Cincinnati can figure out how to polish off his game on the offensive end a bit more, he could have a future as a premier big man in
26. Dedan Thomas, LSU
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185
Position: Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: UNLV (Mountain West) --> New Team: LSU (SEC)
If you seek a scoring floor general with multiple years of eligibility remaining, you are in the right place. Dedan Thomas has been producing at a high level in the Mountain West for two seasons and is ready to step up in competition to the power conference level. LSU and the gauntlet of the SEC will provide plenty of that, and Thomas should be able to bring some relevancy back to the Tigers on the hardwood.
25. Andrej Stojakovic, LSU
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 190
Position: Small Forward | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: California (ACC) --> New Team: LSU (SEC)
Following a strong freshman showing at Stanford in 2023-24, Andrej Stojakovic elevated his game in a big way last season, emerging as one of the ACC’s premier scoring options while playing for Cal. The 6’7” sophomore averaged an impressive 17.9 points per game and delivered three explosive 30-point outings along the way. While there’s still room for growth in terms of efficiency and shooting consistency, his upside remains undeniable. Now heading to Illinois, the son of Peja Stojakovic joins a growing group of former Yugoslavian talents under Brad Underwood’s direction.
24. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 225
Position: Power Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Illinois (Big Ten) --> New Team: Michigan (Big Ten)
Few players on this list have the kind of upside that Morez Johnson brings to the table. The rising sophomore is an explosive athlete with a relentless motor and a physically imposing build—tools that give him serious long-term potential. In 2025, nearly all of his offensive production came around the rim, but expanding his range will be key to unlocking more minutes and impact. Johnson is headed to Michigan to play under new head coach Dusty May, joining what many consider the most impressive transfer haul of the offseason.
23. Rodney Rice, USC
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 198
Position: Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Maryland (Big Ten) --> New Team: USC (Big Ten)
Rodney Rice’s college career got off to a rocky start, appearing in only eight games over two years at Virginia Tech due to injury setbacks. Doubts about his long-term basketball outlook were understandable — until he returned home to Maryland and found his rhythm with the Terrapins in 2024-25. The sophomore emerged as the team’s third-leading scorer, flashing a polished offensive skill set with untapped upside. On April 22, Rice committed to USC, reportedly securing a $3 million NIL deal in the process.
22. Chad Baker-Mazara, USC
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 180
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Auburn (SEC) --> New Team: USC (Big Ten)
It’s hard to believe, but Chad Baker-Mazara enters the 2025-26 season with one final year of college eligibility — even after celebrating his 25th birthday this January. The 6’7” wing brings a wealth of experience with 119 games across three programs: Duquesne, San Diego State, and Auburn. Known for his long frame, quick-trigger shooting, and microwave scoring ability, Baker-Mazara consistently poses a threat on the offensive end. Expect him to play a key role in USC’s attack next season.
21. Silas Demary Jr., Connecticut
CBB Transfer Portals Overall Rankings 150
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 195
Position: Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Georgia (SEC) --> New Team: Connecticut (Big East)
After logging 70 games in the SEC, Silas Demary has transitioned from an intriguing young talent to a seasoned college basketball veteran. Few campaigns in recent memory matched the intensity and difficulty of the SEC’s 2024-25 schedule, a crucible that should serve Demary well as he makes the move to UConn. With his physicality, perimeter shooting, and fearless drives to the rim, Demary brings a versatile toolkit that Dan Hurley will no doubt put to good use in Storrs.
20. Josh Dix, Creighton
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 210
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Iowa (Big Ten) --> New Team: Creighton (Big East)
Few players in college basketball can match the shooting efficiency Josh Dix displayed during his time at Iowa. Over the past two seasons, he quietly became a model of consistency, hitting better than 50% from the field and over 40% from three in both years. Now headed to Creighton, Dix looks like a perfect fit for the Bluejays’ perimeter-heavy system. His ability to score off the dribble or spot up makes him a valuable offensive weapon, and his seamless transition into Creighton’s spacing and tempo should benefit both sides tremendously.
19. Isaac McKneely, Louisville
Top CBB Transfer Portal Commits Ranked
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 195
Position: Combo Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Virginia (ACC) --> New Team: Louisville (ACC)
At first glance, Isaac McKneely’s 14.4 points per game might not jump off the page—but in the context of Virginia’s ultra-slow, methodical offense, his output carries far more weight. As the Cavaliers’ top scorer and one of only two players to average double figures in a transitional season following Tony Bennett’s surprise retirement, McKneely’s role became even more critical. A sharpshooter by nature, the junior led the ACC in three-point percentage and boasts a career 42% mark from beyond the arc. His shooting prowess makes him a high-value weapon in any offensive system, especially one that allows for more pace and space.
18. Malik Reneau, Miami
CBB Transfer Portal Top Available Players
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 233
Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Indiana (Big Ten) --> New Team: Miami (FL) (ACC)
Malik Reneau’s transfer after three years at Indiana turned heads, especially given the rarity of such moves from long-tenured players. His departure likely stems from the program shakeup following Mike Woodson’s dismissal.
After a breakout sophomore year, expectations were sky-high for Reneau heading into 2024-25, but lingering knee issues hampered his production and led to a statistical step back. Despite the dip, his talent remains undeniable. Now headed to Miami, Reneau is poised to play a key role in the Hurricanes’ frontcourt and could thrive in a fresh system with a clean slate.
17. Oscar Cluff, Purdue
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 225
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: South Dakota State (Summit League) --> New Team: Purdue (Big Ten)
While the transfer portal often sparks debate, its value in helping players find the right fit—especially across levels—can’t be overstated. After a solid year at Washington State in 2023–24, Oscar Cluff took a step down to South Dakota State and made the most of it. He emerged as a force in the Summit League, finishing as the conference’s top rebounder and sixth-leading scorer. Now, with his sights set on Purdue, Cluff could be the next dominant big to anchor the Boilermakers in Big Ten play.
16. Adrian Wooley, Louisville
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 180
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Kennesaw State (CUSA) --> New Team: Louisville (ACC)
Adrian Wooley made waves in 2024-25 with one of the most impressive freshman seasons in all of mid-major basketball. Bursting onto the scene in the Atlantic Sun, the dynamic newcomer led his squad in minutes while shooting an outstanding 51.2% from the field. But his impact didn’t stop at scoring — Wooley also contributed 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, showcasing a mature, all-around game well beyond his years. With elite efficiency and versatility already in his bag, Wooley heads to Louisville, where head coach Pat Kelsey will look to unlock his immense upside and mold him into a high-impact ACC contributor.
15. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Ranking the Top Players Who Entered the CBB Transfer Portal
Height: 6-10 | Weight: 225
Position: Power Forward | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Arizona State (Big 12) --> New Team: Kentucky (SEC)
Jayden Quaintance is the kind of frontcourt talent that turns heads—an athletic, face-up forward who attacks the basket with purpose and rebounds with authority. Remarkably, he’s only 17 years old, yet he already possesses the physical traits of a high-level prospect. While his jump shot remains a work in progress, his upside is undeniable. Whether or not he blossoms into a top-five NBA Draft pick, there’s little doubt that Kentucky’s Mark Pope will tap into Quaintance’s versatile skill set and make him a key piece in Lexington for the 2025–26 season.
14. Ian Jackson, St. John's
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 185
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: North Carolina (ACC) --> New Team: St. John's (Big East)
Ian Jackson, a five-star talent out of North Carolina, has all the tools of a modern scoring guard—elite shooting touch with flashes of athletic explosiveness. Stuck behind a deep Tar Heel backcourt featuring Elliot Cadeau and R.J. Davis, Jackson struggled to carve out consistent minutes but made the most of his opportunities. The New York native showcased his range by hitting five threes in three games this season, offering a glimpse of what he'll bring to St. John's. Head coach Rick Pitino has mentioned that he would like Jackson to play point guard for the 2025-26 season.
13. Rob Wright, BYU
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Baylor (Big 12) --> New Team: BYU (Big 12)
BYU made a major splash, adding Baylor transfer Robert Wright III to a roster already set to welcome No. 1 high school recruit A.J. Dybantsa. With that duo on board, the Cougars are building a case as a preseason top-five team. Wright, in particular, is poised for a breakout year with a dynamic talent like Dybantsa sharing the floor—setting the stage for one of the most intriguing backcourts in the country.
12. Xaivian Lee, Florida
Ranking the Top Committed CBB Transfer Portal Players
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 171
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Princeton (Ivy League) --> New Team: Florida (SEC)
For the past two seasons, Xaivian Lee has been the engine behind Princeton’s success, helping the Tigers rack up 43 wins even though they’ve missed out on the NCAA Tournament since their Sweet 16 run two years ago. A crafty, ball-dominant guard who thrives as both a scorer and a creator, Lee has the kind of offensive toolkit that can elevate Florida. The Gators are getting a high-IQ playmaker with the potential to be a true difference-maker when used the right way.
11. Tyon Grant-Foster, Gonzaga*
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: Grand Canyon (WAC) --> New Team: Gonzaga (WCC)
Tyon Grant-Foster’s journey through college basketball has been anything but ordinary. Set to turn 26 next March, he’s now searching for his fifth program. A former JuCo standout from Indian Hills, Grant-Foster's time at DePaul was cut short after two frightening collapses—one during a game in November and another during a pickup run months later—that cast serious doubt on his future in the sport.
After receiving medical clearance, he reignited his career at Grand Canyon by way of Kansas, going on to dominate the WAC and lead the conference in scoring in 2023–24. A seasoned scorer with resilience and production to match, Grant-Foster, committed to Gonzaga pending an eligibility waiver from the NCAA for another year of eligibility.
10. Bryce Hopkins, St. John's
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 220
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: Providence (Big East) --> New Team: St. John's (Big East)
In a rare Big East move, Bryce Hopkins is jumping from Providence to St. John’s, reuniting with Rick Pitino for what he hopes is a fresh start. Hopkins was a First-Team All-Big East selection in 2022–23, but injuries have since derailed his momentum. He tore his ACL in January 2024 and appeared in just three games this past season before a bone bruise ended his year early. When healthy, Hopkins is one of the most talented players in the league—but his return to full strength will be key to unlocking a breakout year with the Red Storm.
9. Tucker DeVries, Indiana
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 190
Position: Small Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: West Virginia (Big 12) --> New Team: Indiana (B1G)
Hype surrounded West Virginia heading into the season, with Tucker DeVries and his father, Darian, arriving from Drake after guiding the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. But that excitement was short-lived—Tucker’s season was derailed by a shoulder injury in December, leaving Mountaineer fans wondering what could’ve been. Now, the duo is reuniting at Indiana, where DeVries is expected to showcase his versatile skill set and veteran presence as a key piece for the Hoosiers.
8. Ryan Conwell, Louisville
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Xavier (Big East) --> New Team: Louisville (ACC)
Ryan Conwell is on the move again, heading to his fourth program in four years—but his game perfectly fits today’s style. He thrives either getting to the rim with his quick first step or stretching the floor with his career 39% mark from three-point range. Louisville badly needed a player with his skill set last season, and with Pat Kelsey now at the helm, there’s every reason to believe Conwell’s strengths will be fully unlocked in this new system.
7. Darrion Williams, NC State
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 220
Position: Small Forward | Class: Junior
Former Team: Texas Tech (Big 12) --> New Team: NC State (ACC)
Darrion Williams brings a rare blend of size and versatility to the floor. At 6'6" and 210 pounds, he's built to battle inside, yet his game stretches well beyond the paint—contributing as a rebounder, facilitator, and capable shooter. That said, there’s a bit of a question mark surrounding his efficiency. With a more prominent role this past season, his shooting numbers took a step back from 2023–24. The big question heading into his next chapter at NC Stat: can he shoulder the lead role while maintaining consistency across the board?
6. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Height: 6-9 | Weight: 230
Position: Power Forward | Class: Senior
Former Team: UAB (AAC) --> New Team: Michigan (B1G)
Yaxel Lendeborg has quietly become one of the most productive frontcourt forces in college basketball. A former JuCo standout, he’s piled up double-doubles at UAB, leading the nation with 26 in the 2024–25 season and topping the AAC in rebounding two years running. His elite athleticism, length, and emerging perimeter touch make him a high-major-ready threat. If he bypasses the 2025 NBA Draft, Michigan will have a game-changing presence to anchor its lineup next season.
5. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Maryland (B1G) --> New Team: Tennessee (SEC)
Ja’Kobi Gillespie lived up to the hype after transferring from Belmont, where he was one of the most sought-after names in the portal. He made an immediate impact at Maryland, playing a key role in the Terrapins’ run to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and pushing Florida to the brink.
Known for his smooth shooting stroke and ability to create off the dribble, Gillespie brings a dynamic presence to the backcourt. Now set to return home to Tennessee, he’s expected to step in as the Volunteers’ primary ball-handler for his senior campaign.
4. Boogie Fland, Florida
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210
Position: Point Guard | Class: Freshman
Former Team: Arkansas (SEC) --> New Team: Florida (SEC)
Boogie Fland, the top-rated freshman in our rankings, lived up to expectations during the early stages of his debut season at Arkansas. He served as the team’s primary playmaker, showcasing poise and control from the backcourt before a thumb injury disrupted his momentum midway through the year. Although he made it back in time for the NCAA Tournament, he wasn’t playing at full strength. With a full recovery expected ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Fland is positioned to make one of the most significant sophomore leaps of any player currently in the transfer portal. Florida fans, get ready!
3. Donovan Dent, UCLA
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 170
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: New Mexico (Mountain West) --> New Team: UCLA (B1G)
Donovan Dent has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in the college game, known for his explosive first step and high-level playmaking that consistently keeps defenders guessing. His development at New Mexico has been impressive—elevating from a spark off the bench to earning Mountain West Player of the Year honors. Now headed to UCLA, Dent brings instant impact at the point guard spot. A deep NCAA Tournament run isn't out of the question if the Bruins can build the right supporting cast around him.
2. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 180
Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior
Former Team: Drake (Missouri Valley) --> New Team: Iowa (B1G)
Bennett Stirtz was a force in the Missouri Valley during the 2024–25 season, proving himself as one of the nation’s premier two-way talents. He topped the conference in both scoring (19.2 PPG) and steals (2.1 SPG) while also logging more minutes than any player in Division I—an incredible 1,378.
Stirtz wasn’t just a scorer and defender, though; he consistently filled up the box score with 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per league game. His well-rounded impact on both ends of the floor makes him our top player in the transfer portal, and his arrival at Iowa immediately boosts the Hawkeyes' chances in the Big Ten title race.
1. PJ Haggerty, Kansas State
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 192
Position: Point Guard | Class: Sophomore
Former Team: Memphis (AAC) --> New Team: NC State (ACC)
P.J. Haggerty hit the spring transfer portal as a top-tier target, well aware of the high NIL demand he commanded. After weighing his options, he landed at Kansas State, where he’s expected to make an immediate impact. Haggerty is coming off a strong season in which he posted 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game—numbers he’ll aim to build on as he enters his junior year with the Wildcats.
130. Melvin Council Jr., Kansas
The SportsGrid College Basketball Transfer Portal Big Board is powered by lead college basketball analyst, Dave Connelly, who ranks the transfer portal's most impactful players for the 2025-26 season.
Height: 6-4 Weight: 185
Position: Shooting Guard | Class: Senior
Former Team: St. Bonaventure (A10) --> New Team: Kansas (Big 12)
From playing in arguably the worst conference two seasons ago and now suiting up to play in arguably the best conference in the country, it’s been quite a ride for Melvin Council Jr. After two seasons of JUCO, Council headed to Wagner for the 2023-24 season and immediately dominated. A move to St. Bonaventure last season led to improved shooting splits, more stat-sheet-stuffing, and an endless motor where he averaged over 37 minutes per game. If Council can handle the leap to the Big 12, he could be a real X-factor for Kansas out of the gates.
