College Basketball 2025 Transfer Portal Big Board Rankings 1-130

109. Jamichael Stillwell, UCF

Height: 6-8 Weight: 225

Position: Power Forward | Class: Junior

Former Team: Milwaukee (HLC) --> New Team: UCF (Big 12)

Jamichael Stillwell is already a well-traveled man at just 22 years old. Born and raised in Atlanta, he attended high school in Fort Wayne before heading to Kansas to play JUCO for his first two years of eligibility.

After leading the Horizon in rebounds per game (10.7) with Milwaukee last season, he now heads to UCF to cap off a winding high school and college road.