College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#151-#225)
Grant White
Host · Writer
225. Honor Huff
Previous Team: Chattanooga Mocs
2025 Commitment: West Virginia Mountaineers
Honor Huff is coming off a dominant campaign with the Chattanooga Mocs. As a junior, Huff averaged 15.2 points per game, falling slightly from his previous season average of 17.4 points per game. He will be deployed as the prime scoring agent for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
151. CJ Hines
Previous Team: Alabama State Hornets
2025 Commitment: Temple Owls
Since landing with the Alabama State Hornets ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, CJ Hines has been one of the team's premier scorers. The guard is coming off his best season yet, in which he averaged 14.1 points per game on 41.8% shooting. Expect Hines to be a constant in the Temple Owls' backcourt next season.
152. Jeremiah Williams
Previous Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2025 Commitment: Georgetown Hoyas
A solid two-way point guard, Jeremiah Williams will exhaust his final season of eligibility with the Georgetown Hoyas. Williams started his collegiate career with a two-year stint on the Temple Owls. He followed that up by spending the next two seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. But Williams has one year left to play after appearing in just 12 games in 2023-24 and burning a redshirt campaign.
153. Austin Swartz
Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
2025 Commitment: Creighton Bluejays
The Creighton Bluejays have landed a new piece to their backcourt, bringing in freshman guard Austin Swartz. The North Carolina native spent his first season with the Miami Hurricanes, playing primarily in a reserve role. Swartz started just seven games, with a sub-optimal 37.7% field goal percentage and 5.9 points per game. Time will tell if he can improve his outlook with the Bluejays.
154. Chris Johnson
Previous Team: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
2025 Commitment: UCF Knights
Once a sought-after prospect, Chris Johnson spent his freshman season with the Texas Longhorns. After failing to earn significant playing time, he elected to test his hand with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last season. But after appearing in three games and totaling 32 points, Johnson was back in the transfer portal. This time landing with the UCF Knights.
155. Melvin Council Jr.
Previous Team: St. Bonaventure Bonnies
2025 Commitment: Kansas Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks obviously liked what they saw with Melvin Council. Over his last two seasons with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, the 6'4" guard has averaged 14.8 points per game and played over 37 minutes per game last season. That's the type of profile that features well in Kansas' backcourt. If you weren't familiar with Council before, you should get used to hearing his name next year.
156. Elijah Saunders
Previous Team: Virginia Cavaliers
2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins
With one season of eligibility remaining, Elijah Saunders is on the move. The 6'8'' forward was a regular for the Virginia Cavaliers, starting 26 of 29 games last season and averaging 10.4 points per game. Saunders's next stop takes him to the Maryland Terrapins.
157. Vyctorius Miller
Previous Team: LSU Tigers
2025 Commitment: Oklahoma State Cowboys
The LSU Tigers will look like an entirely different basketball team next season. Vyctorius Miller was another Tigers' player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. Miller is off to the Big 12, joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the 2025-26 season.
158. Sebastian Mack
Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
2025 Commitment: Missouri Tigers
Sebastian Mack's time with the UCLA Bruins has come to an end. Mack started 30 of 33 games as a freshman, but came off the bench almost exclusively in 2024-25. He entered the transfer portal and committed to the Missouri Tigers for his junior season.
159. Divine Ugochukwu
Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
2025 Commitment: Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans will have a new point guard calling the shots next season. After a moderately successful freshman campaign with the Miami Hurricanes, Divine Ugochukwu elected to enter the transfer portal and committed to Michigan State. Ugochukwu will be looking to improve his 5.9/1.3/2.3 stat line from last season.
160. Sadraque NgaNga
Previous Team: San Jose State Spartans
2025 Commitment: San Jose State Spartans
After further consideration, Sadraque NgaNga has withdrawn from the transfer portal and re-committed to the San Jose State Spartans. The big man has split his first three seasons with three different teams. However, his best season came in 2024-25 with the Spartans, when he averaged 6.8 points per game.
161. Jamai Felt
Previous Team: Bowling Green Falcons
2025 Commitment: Temple Owls
Count Jamai Felt as one of the latest recruits for the Temple Owls. The big man is coming off a somewhat impressive freshman campaign. While he averaged only 5.7 points per game, Felt shot 64.2% from the field and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game.
162. Bradley Ezewiro
Previous Team: UAB Blazers
2025 Commitment: San Diego Toreros
Bradley Ezewiro is already leaving his fourth team four years into his collegiate career. The big man burned his redshirt season with LSU, making stops in Georgetown and Saint Louis, before concluding his junior season with the UAB Blazers. Ezewiro had a modest showing, averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but could see his profile grow with the San Diego Toreros in 2025-26.
163. Anthony Johnson
Previous Team: University of Cumberlands Patriots
2025 Commitment: Arizona State Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils had the most disastrous end to the 2024-25 season, so much so that all of their top players departed the program. ASU can add another win to its transfer portal efforts by nabbing Anthony Johnson from the University of Cumberlands Patriots. Johnson averaged 23.6 points per game, scoring that is desperately needed in the desert.
164. Josh Omojafo
Previous Team: Robert Morris Colonials
2025 Commitment: South Florida Bulls
Josh Omojafo showed true game-changing potential down the stretch this season. The shooting guard went north of 24 points in two Horizon League Tournament games, while also being a primary factor in the NCAA Tournament. That earned him a new opportunity, with Omojafo transferring from Robert Morris to the South Florida Bulls.
165. Augusto Cassia
Previous Team: Butler Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels
Augusto Cassia only made 10 appearances in 2024-25, but he made them count. The power forward shot 66.7% from the field, including 42.9% from distance, illustrating his scoring prowess off the bench for the Butler Bulldogs. He will be more prominent in the Ole Miss Rebels lineup next season.
166. Bobby Durkin
Previous Team: Davidson Wildcats
2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Bobby Durkin is headed west. After two productive seasons with the Davidson Wildcats, Durkin has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the upcoming campaign. The Illinois native saw increases across the board last season, most notably, producing 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
167. Jayden Dawson
Previous Team: Loyola Chicago Ramblers
2025 Commitment: Kansas Jayhawks
Jayden Dawson has earned an invitation from one of the blue blood college basketball programs in the country. The guard will be transferring to the Kansas Jayhawks for his senior season. In three seasons with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, Dawson saw progressively increasing duties, culminating in 13.9 points per game and 32 starts as a junior.
168. Blake Buchanan
Previous Team: Virginia Cavaliers
2025 Commitment: Iowa State Cyclones
Blake Buchanan spent the last two years with the Virginia Cavaliers, never really blossoming into the four-star prospect he was touted as. That necessitated a change of scenery, with the big man signing on with the Iowa State Cyclones for the 2025-26 season. He's hoping to improve on his 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds he averaged as a sophomore.
169. Nick Pringle
Previous Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
2025 Commitment: Arkansas Razorbacks
The Arkansas Razorbacks are reloading for another tournament run. Arkansas lured Nick Pringle from the South Carolina Gamecocks, giving John Calipari another top player to incorporate into his game plans. Pringle has shot 57.2% or better in all four of his collegiate seasons, a trend that should persist into next season.
170. Michael Nwoko
Previous Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers
Michael Nwoko has yet to live up to his full potential, but he is still an intriguing prospect. The Canadian started 32 of 34 games for the Mississippi State Bulldogs last season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. While his scoring potential is untapped, Nwoko checks all the boxes as a defender. Watch him blossom with the LSU Tigers in 2025-26.
171. Frankie Collins
Previous Team: TCU Horned Frogs
2025 Commitment: Vanderbilt Commodores
Frankie Collins will be testing his hand versus SEC competition next season. After burning his freshman season in the Big Ten, Collins has spent the past three seasons in the Big 12. Most recently, he put up 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists with the TCU Horned Frogs. Next up, Collins is off to Tennessee where is signed on with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
172. Dishon Jackson
Previous Team: Iowa State Cyclones
2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers
With one season of eligibility remaining, Dishon Jackson is off to his third program in as many years. The center averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Iowa State Cyclones in 2024-25, both declines from his previous season's totals with the Charlotte 49ers. Jackson will be hoping for a renaissance with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
173. TK Simpkins
Previous Team: Elon Phoenix
2025 Commitment: Oregon Ducks
After two stellar seasons with the Elon Phoenix, TK Simpkins has earned a shot in a Power Five conference. The junior is making the jump to the Big Ten, committing to the Oregon Ducks for next year. There Simpkins will have the chance to improve on his 16.1 points per game he put up last season.
174. Devan Cambridge
Previous Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
2025 Commitment: UCF Knights
Despite starting his college basketball journey in 2019, Devan Cambridge heads into the upcoming campaign for his final season of eligibility. Cambridge has played just 14 combined games over the last two seasons, but is looking to stay on the court with the UCF Knights next season.
175. Kaleb Glenn
Previous Team: FAU Owls
2025 Commitment: Michigan State Spartans
Kaleb Glenn enjoyed a fruitful sophomore season with the FAU Owls. The 6'7'' forward shot 53.1% from the field, including 41.0% from distance, yielding 12.6 points per game while being deployed off the bench. Surely, the Michigan State Spartans will maximize Glenn's usage next season.
176. Papa Amadou Kante
Previous Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers
Papa Amadou Kante entered the transfer portal after his freshman season but has withdrawn his application. The forward put up a modest 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game last season, but wasn't tempted by any other program. Kante will return to the Pittsburgh Panthers for the 2025-26 campaign.
177. Chas Kelley III
Previous Team: Boston College Eagles
2025 Commitment: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Chas Kelley III is coming off his most productive college season to date. Still, there is more room for improvement for the shooting guard. Kelley appeared in 31 games with 15 starts, both career highs, while averaging 4.4 points per game. An expanded role with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets could help him improve those numbers.
178. Kobe Magee
Previous Team: Drexel Dragons
2025 Commitment: Florida State Seminoles
Count Kobe Magee as one of the top transfers making the jump from mid-major to Power Five this offseason. The junior shooting guard hit 47.2% from the floor last season, including a tidy 43.9% from distance. Magee will get the chance to improve on that with the Florida State Seminoles next season.
179. Nate Kingz
Previous Team: Oregon State Beavers
2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange
Nate Kingz was one of the most efficient scorers in the NCAA this season. The Oregon State Beavers wing shot 50.4% from the floor, including a tidy 44.6% from distance. Predictably, Kingz was able to parlay that success into a bigger opportunity with a more prominent school. He'll be making the cross-country trek, committing to the Syracuse Orange for next season.
180. Mier Panoam
Previous Team: North Dakota Fighting Hawks
2025 Commitment: Xavier Musketeers
A do-it-all point guard, Mier Panoam spent last season leading the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. There, he averaged 13.0 points. 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while also chipping in with the occasional block and steal. While his 22.2% three-point shooting percentage leaves much to be desired, the Xavier Musketeers obviously saw enough positives to lure Panoam to the Big East.
181. John Camden
Previous Team: Delaware Blue Hens
2025 Commitment: California Golden Bears
John Camden seemingly came out of nowhere this year. The redshirt senior went from the Memphis Tigers to the Virginia Tech Hokies, barely seeing any playing time or making any substantive contributions. Then, this past season with the Delaware Blue Hens, Camden put up 16.1 points per game while starting all 36 contests. That was enough to earn interest from another Power Five school, as Camden has joined the California Golden Bears.
182. Duncan Powell
Previous Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
2025 Commitment: Georgetown Hoyas
Duncan Powell will be using his last season of eligibility with the Georgetown Hoyas. The forward put up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2024-25, both of which should continue to trend upward in the Big East. This is Powell's fourth team in as many seasons.
183. Jaylen Carey
Previous Team: Vanderbilt Commodores
2025 Commitment: Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Carey is making the in-state transfer, going from the Vanderbilt Commodores to the Tennessee Volunteers. The forward saw a sharp decrease in efficiency, going from 66.9% shooting as a freshman to 48.8% as a junior. Carey should have no problem improving that with the Vols next year.
184. Tyreek Smith
Previous Team: Memphis Tigers
2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats
Tyreek Smith's journey through the college basketball ranks has been long and winding. But he appears to have reached his final destination.
The Louisiana native joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2020-21, receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a brief stint in Lubbock, Smith quickly moved on to the Oklahoma State Cowboys for two seasons. From there, he joined the SMU Mustangs for the 2023-24 campaign before signing on with the Memphis Tigers. Smith didn't play for the Mustangs, instead transferring to the Kansas State Wildcats following a NIL dispute.
Smith is incredibly efficient from the floor, shooting 60.0% throughout his collegiate career. Still, he is waiting for a starting opportunity, something the Wildcats should accommodate next season.
185. Shahid Muhammad
Previous Team: UMass Minutemen
2025 Commitment: Florida State Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of Shahid Muhammad. The big man was a bench player for the UMass Minutemen last season, compiling 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. Muhammad will be looking for a bigger role with the Seminoles in 2025-26.
186. Solomon Washington
Previous Team: Texas A&M Aggies
2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins
Solomon Washington regressed in 2024-25, failing to produce at the same level he had in his sophomore campaign. The former Texas A&M Aggies big man put up 4.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, decreasing from the 7.4 and 5.7 he put up the previous year. That diminished output reflects his decrease in usage, as Washington went from 20 starts as a sophomore to four starts as a junior. Naturally, Washington sought a bigger role with the Maryland Terrapins.
187. Kevin Overton
Previous Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
2025 Commitment: Auburn Tigers
Kevin Overton's time with the Texas Tech Red Raiders wasn't what he hoped for. After averaging 11.3 points per game as a true freshman with Drake, Overton transferred to Texas Tech before last season. He went from 35 starts to one, with a corresponding decrease in all his metrics. Nevertheless, he should play a more prominent role on the Auburn Tigers throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
188. Jason Jackson
Previous Team: Georgia State Panthers
2025 Commitment: Howard Bison
Jason Jackson's freshman season with the Georgia State Panthers didn't go as planned. The shooting guard appeared in just ten games for the Panthers, averaging less than five minutes per game and totaling just 11 points on 22.2% shooting. He will try his hand with the Howard Bison next season.
189. Brock Harding
Previous Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
2025 Commitment: TCU Horned Frogs
Brock Harding is another former Iowa Hawkeye on his way out of town. The sophomore guard entered the transfer portal after the Hawkeyes' underwhelming end to the season, quickly signing on to play with the TCU Horned Frogs. Hardin improved his metrics across the board in 2024-25 and will continue his development in Fort Worth.
190. Michael Ajayi
Previous Team: Gonzaga Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Butler Bulldogs
Michael Ajayi will spend the 2025-26 season with a different Bulldog on his chest. The 6'7'' small forward was used sparingly at Gonzaga, appearing in 34 games but starting only 13 of those and averaging less than 19 minutes per game. Predictably, that correlates with diminished output across most offensive categories. Next up, Ajayi will try his hand with Butler, looking to recapture the 17.2 points per game he averaged in 2023-24.
191. Pryce Sandfort
Previous Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
2025 Commitment: Nebraska Cornhuskers
The coaching change at Iowa has had cascading effects on its roster. Many Hawkeyes regulars entered the transfer portal, including Iowa native Pryce Sandfort. The sophomore forward entered the spring transfer portal, looking to continue his upward trajectory. Sandfort is staying close to home, signing on with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for his junior season.
192. Jevon Porter
Previous Team: Loyola Marymount Lions
2025 Commitment: Missouri Tigers
After a stellar sophomore campaign in which he averaged 16.4 points per game, Jevon Porter took a step back this season. The Loyola Marymount Lions forward mustered 12.5 points per game, with over a three-point drop in his shooting percentage. Nevertheless, Porter will have the chance to bounce back next season, as he joins a Missouri Tigers team that re-established themselves as an SEC contender.
193. Donovan Atwell
Previous Team: UNC Greensboro Spartans
2025 Commitment: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Over the last three seasons, Donovan Atwell has seen a progressive increase in his production, culminating with 13.3 points per game as a junior. The North Carolina native spent those years with the UNC Greensboro Spartans but will be testing his hand with the Texas Tech Red Raiders for his senior season.
194. James Evans Jr.
Previous Team: UNLV Rebels
2025 Commitment: UNLV Rebels
After consideration, James Evans Jr. will return to the UNLV Rebels for his redshirt freshman campaign. The small forward spent the 2024-25 campaign riding the pine, precipitating his transfer portal entry. Presumably without other intriguing offers, Evans Jr. has elected to withdraw from the portal and return to UNLV for 2025-26.
195. Jarin Stevenson
Previous Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
2025 Commitment: North Carolina Tar Heels
A four-star recruit out of high school, Jarin Stevenson has yet to reach his full potential. Through his first two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the 6'11'' forward has averaged just 5.4 points per game. Stevenson will test his hand with another prominent program in 2025-26, transferring to the North Carolina Tar Heels for his upper-classman years.
196. Yaak Yaak
Previous Team: Colorado Mesa Mavericks
2025 Commitment: Oregon State Beavers
Yaak Yaak spent his freshman season with the New Mexico State Aggies during the 2023-24 season. Failing to earn more playing time, he transferred to Colorado Mesa last season.
Yaak refined his scoring touch and decided to try his hand back in the Div. I ranks, signing on with the Oregon State Beavers.
197. Jahki Howard
Previous Team: Auburn Tigers
2025 Commitment: Utah Utes
Jahki Howard's college career got off to a tepid start. Last season with the Auburn Tigers, the freshman averaged a modest 4.2 points per game and just nine minutes per game, albeit on 53.6% shooting. Looking for an increased role, Howard is off to the Utah Utes for next season.
198. Riley Kugel
Previous Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: UCF Knights
Over the last three seasons, Riley Kugel has been a reliable producer for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Across that sample, he has averaged between 9.2 and 9.9 points per game while starting between 11 and 17 contests. Surely, Kugel will bite off a heftier piece of the workload with the UCF Knights in 2025-26.
199. Lathan Sommerville
Previous Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2025 Commitment: Washington Huskies
Lathan Sommerville is making a cross-country trek, going from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to the Washington Huskies. The freshman center got his collegiate career off to a decent start, averaging 8.2 points per game on 50.6% shooting. While he started just 15 of 32 games this season, Sommerville has all the qualities to excel with the Huskies.
200. Grant Darbyshire
Previous Team: Kentucky Wildcats
2025 Commitment: Cincinnati Bearcats
A walk-on at Kentucky, Grant Darbyshire is moving closer to home for the 2025-26 season. A Cincinnati native, Darbyshire will be suiting up for the Bearcats come November. With only six appearances across two seasons, the guard is sure to have a bigger platform in Cinci.
201. Mason Williams
Previous Team: Eastern Washington Eagles
2025 Commitment: Iowa State Cyclones
Mason Williams moved into the starting lineup for Eastern Washington this past season, and his presence paid immediate dividends. The guard put up 13.9 points per game while averaging 28 minutes per game. He may have to earn his playing time, but Williams should continue his ascent with the Iowa State Cyclones in 2025-26.
202. Barry Dunning Jr.
Previous Team: South Alabama Jaguars
2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers
Without many opportunities in his first two seasons, Barry Dunning Jr. transferred to South Alabama for the 2024-25 campaign. There, he averaged a robust 15.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting. That skillset will be put to good use with the Pittsburgh Panthers next season.
203. William Kyle III
Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange
William Kyle III is making the cross-country trek next season, going from the UCLA Bruins to the Syracuse Orange. He was a bench player for the Bruins, but should move back into the starting rotation for Syracuse. With that, he should move much closer to the 13.1 points per game he put up in 2023-24.
204. Camden Heide
Previous Team: Purdue Boilermakers
2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Camden Heide was used sparingly by the Purdue Boilermakers, and that prompted his move to the Texas Longhorns this offseason. The forward has appeared in 75 games across his two seasons with Purdue, albeit with only eight starts. With full minutes, Heide could improve on the 4.7 points per game he averaged last year.
205. Brian Moore Jr.
Previous Team: Norfolk State Spartans
2025 Commitment: Grand Canyon Antelopes
Brian Moore Jr. came into his own last season, ranking 61st in the country with 18.1 points per game. He scores at will and has the full arsenal of tools in his belt. Surely, he will be a solid addition to the Grand Canyon Antelopes next season.
206. Brandon Noel
Previous Team: Wright State Raiders
2025 Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes
After three years of dominating mid-major competition, Brandon Noel is ready to make the leap to the Power Four. Noel is coming off a career-best 19.0 points per game and has a career 56.3% shooting percentage. He should be a driving factor in Ohio State's offense next season.
207. Cam Manyawu
Previous Team: Drake Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes
Cam Manyawu did a little bit of everything right in his sophomore season, but he didn't stand out in any particular facet. The forward averaged 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, adding a handful of blocks, assists, and steals throughout the campaign. Iowa will be hoping to put it all together for a more dominant junior campaign.
208. Adam Miller
Previous Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
2025 Commitment: Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga has a strong track record of acquiring talented players and developing them into college basketball stars. That's exactly what the Bulldogs are hoping for with Adam Miller. Miller regressed slightly in 2024-25, falling to 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Expect him to emerge as a quality scorer in the WCC.
209. Chance Moore
Previous Team: St. Bonaventure Bonnies
2025 Commitment: West Virginia Mountaineers
Chance Moore has gotten progressively better with each passing season, but he's looking to take the final step as a redshirt senior. The Georgia native has increased in scoring total year over year, culminating in 13.0 points per game last season. He should be a go-to contributor for West Virginia.
210. Dylan Darling
Previous Team: Idaho State Bengals
2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm
Failing to crack Washington's State lineup in either of his first two campaigns, Dylan Darling took a step down in competition last season and joined Idaho State. There, he averaged a whopping 19.8 points per game while playing almost 35 minutes per game. Heading into his junior season, Darling will be a featured contributor with the St. John's Red Storm.
211. Daimion Collins
Previous Team: LSU Tigers
2025 Commitment: South Florida Bulls
After failing to earn significant playing time in the SEC, Daimion Collins is taking a step down and joining the South Florida Bulls in the AAC. Through four seasons, the forward has just 24 starts. However, Collins will surely take on a more prominent role with USF.
212. Carter Welling
Previous Team: Utah Valley Wolverines
2025 Commitment: Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers needed to replenish their stocks, and they found a diamond in the rough in Carter Welling. The big man averaged 13.1 points per game with Utah Valley last season and will be a regular part of the Tigers' rotation this season.
213. Tyler Betsey
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange
Tyler Betsey was hoping to make a greater impact as a freshman. The Connecticut native averaged just over 11 minutes per game and came off the bench in every outing. Surely, Betsey must like his chances of being a more significant contributor with Syracuse.
214. Chansey Willis Jr.
Previous Team: Western Michigan Broncos
2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Last season, Chansey Willis Jr. made the jump to the mid-majors, and he's making another leap in 2025-26. The upperclassman is joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he aims to improve on his 16.8 points per game average.
215. Kaleb Banks
Previous Team: Tulane Green Wave
2025 Commitment: DePaul Blue Demons
Kaleb Banks was too much to handle last season, netting 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Next up, the forward is joining the DePaul Blue Demons, hoping to restore their former glory in the Big East.
216. Elijah Strong
Previous Team: Boston College Eagles
2025 Commitment: South Carolina Gamecocks
Elijah Strong came into his own last season. As a sophomore, the forward saw his point and rebound averages jump to 9.1 and 4.4, respectively. That was enough to convince the South Carolina Gamecocks that Strong was an ideal fit for the upcoming campaign.
217. Duke Brennan
Previous Team: Grand Canyon Antelopes
2025 Commitment: Villanova Wildcats
Duke Brennan is ready to announce his triumphant arrival in the Big East. The big man was a force for Grand Canyon, averaging 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He will face stiffer competition suiting up for the Villanova Wildcats, but we expect Brennan to answer the bell when called upon.
218. Joseph Pinion
Previous Team: Arkansas State RedWolves
2025 Commitment: South Florida Bulls
After an uneventful two-year tenure with Arkansas, Joseph Pinion split for the Arkansas State RedWolves last season. He saw his perceived value rise, with the shooting guard putting up 12.0 points per game on 42.9% shooting. Pinion is on the move again this offseason, signing on with the South Florida Bulls.
219. Jaden Brownell
Previous Team: Samford Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: USC Trojans
A JUCO transfer, Jaden Brownell spent last season as one of the leading scorers for the Samford Bulldogs. His 14.0 points were second on the team, proving he had what it takes to compete in the top ranks. The USC Trojans took notice, bringing Brownell in for his senior season.
220. Chase Forte
Previous Team: South Dakota Coyotes
2025 Commitment: Boston College Eagles
The Boston College Eagles are trying to reassert themselves as college basketball contenders. Thankfully, they have Chase Forte coming in to hold down the fort. The point guard was an absolute menace last season, averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. If that's the standard he maintains, the Eagles could fly high again.
221. JJ White
Previous Team: Omaha Mavericks
2025 Commitment: Baylor Bears
The Baylor Bears solidified their backcourt this offseason with the addition of JJ White. The combo guard was a scoring menace, averaging 13.7 points per game on 49.2% shooting, including 44.2% from range. Expect White to become a more household name this season.
222. Drayton Jones
Previous Team: South Carolina State Bulldogs
2025 Commitment: Butler Bulldogs
While he may be changing allegiances, Drayton Jones will be a Bulldog for life. The center left South Carolina State to join Butler in the Big East. Jones has a refined scoring touch on the interior, putting up 13.0 points per game on 56.4% shooting from the floor.
223. Max Mackinnon
Previous Team: Portland Pilots
2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers
Max Mackinnon is making a cross-country trek, going from the Portland Pilots to the bright lights of the SEC. The Australian has averaged north of 11.4 points per game in all three of his collegiate seasons, a skillset that will be put to good use with the LSU Tigers.
224. Langston Reynolds
Previous Team: Northern Colorado Bears
2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Langston Reynolds has a promising ceiling, and he'll get to test his mettle against some of the top players in the country. The 6'4" guard signed on with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he's expected to play a pivotal role in the backcourt.
