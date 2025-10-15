Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAB · 3 hours ago

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#151-#225)

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 225. Honor Huff

    Previous Team: Chattanooga Mocs
    2025 Commitment: West Virginia Mountaineers

    Honor Huff is coming off a dominant campaign with the Chattanooga Mocs. As a junior, Huff averaged 15.2 points per game, falling slightly from his previous season average of 17.4 points per game. He will be deployed as the prime scoring agent for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

  • 152. Jeremiah Williams

    Previous Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    2025 Commitment: Georgetown Hoyas

    A solid two-way point guard, Jeremiah Williams will exhaust his final season of eligibility with the Georgetown Hoyas. Williams started his collegiate career with a two-year stint on the Temple Owls. He followed that up by spending the next two seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. But Williams has one year left to play after appearing in just 12 games in 2023-24 and burning a redshirt campaign.

  • 153. Austin Swartz

    Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
    2025 Commitment: Creighton Bluejays

    The Creighton Bluejays have landed a new piece to their backcourt, bringing in freshman guard Austin Swartz. The North Carolina native spent his first season with the Miami Hurricanes, playing primarily in a reserve role. Swartz started just seven games, with a sub-optimal 37.7% field goal percentage and 5.9 points per game. Time will tell if he can improve his outlook with the Bluejays.

  • 154. Chris Johnson

    Previous Team: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
    2025 Commitment: UCF Knights

    Once a sought-after prospect, Chris Johnson spent his freshman season with the Texas Longhorns. After failing to earn significant playing time, he elected to test his hand with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last season. But after appearing in three games and totaling 32 points, Johnson was back in the transfer portal. This time landing with the UCF Knights.

  • 155. Melvin Council Jr.

    Previous Team: St. Bonaventure Bonnies
    2025 Commitment: Kansas Jayhawks

    The Kansas Jayhawks obviously liked what they saw with Melvin Council. Over his last two seasons with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, the 6'4" guard has averaged 14.8 points per game and played over 37 minutes per game last season. That's the type of profile that features well in Kansas' backcourt. If you weren't familiar with Council before, you should get used to hearing his name next year.

  • 156. Elijah Saunders

    Previous Team: Virginia Cavaliers
    2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins

    With one season of eligibility remaining, Elijah Saunders is on the move. The 6'8'' forward was a regular for the Virginia Cavaliers, starting 26 of 29 games last season and averaging 10.4 points per game. Saunders's next stop takes him to the Maryland Terrapins.

  • 157. Vyctorius Miller

    Previous Team: LSU Tigers
    2025 Commitment: Oklahoma State Cowboys

    The LSU Tigers will look like an entirely different basketball team next season. Vyctorius Miller was another Tigers' player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. Miller is off to the Big 12, joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the 2025-26 season.

  • 158. Sebastian Mack

    Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
    2025 Commitment: Missouri Tigers

    Sebastian Mack's time with the UCLA Bruins has come to an end. Mack started 30 of 33 games as a freshman, but came off the bench almost exclusively in 2024-25. He entered the transfer portal and committed to the Missouri Tigers for his junior season. 

  • 159. Divine Ugochukwu

    Previous Team: Miami Hurricanes
    2025 Commitment: Michigan State Spartans

    The Michigan State Spartans will have a new point guard calling the shots next season. After a moderately successful freshman campaign with the Miami Hurricanes, Divine Ugochukwu elected to enter the transfer portal and committed to Michigan State. Ugochukwu will be looking to improve his 5.9/1.3/2.3 stat line from last season.

  • 160. Sadraque NgaNga

    Previous Team: San Jose State Spartans
    2025 Commitment: San Jose State Spartans

    After further consideration, Sadraque NgaNga has withdrawn from the transfer portal and re-committed to the San Jose State Spartans. The big man has split his first three seasons with three different teams. However, his best season came in 2024-25 with the Spartans, when he averaged 6.8 points per game.

  • 161. Jamai Felt

    Previous Team: Bowling Green Falcons
    2025 Commitment: Temple Owls

    Count Jamai Felt as one of the latest recruits for the Temple Owls. The big man is coming off a somewhat impressive freshman campaign. While he averaged only 5.7 points per game, Felt shot 64.2% from the field and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game. 

  • 162. Bradley Ezewiro

    Previous Team: UAB Blazers
    2025 Commitment: San Diego Toreros

     Bradley Ezewiro is already leaving his fourth team four years into his collegiate career. The big man burned his redshirt season with LSU, making stops in Georgetown and Saint Louis, before concluding his junior season with the UAB Blazers. Ezewiro had a modest showing, averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but could see his profile grow with the San Diego Toreros in 2025-26.

  • 163. Anthony Johnson

    Previous Team: University of Cumberlands Patriots
    2025 Commitment: Arizona State Sun Devils

    The Arizona State Sun Devils had the most disastrous end to the 2024-25 season, so much so that all of their top players departed the program. ASU can add another win to its transfer portal efforts by nabbing Anthony Johnson from the University of Cumberlands Patriots. Johnson averaged 23.6 points per game, scoring that is desperately needed in the desert.

  • 164. Josh Omojafo

    Previous Team: Robert Morris Colonials
    2025 Commitment: South Florida Bulls

    Josh Omojafo showed true game-changing potential down the stretch this season. The shooting guard went north of 24 points in two Horizon League Tournament games, while also being a primary factor in the NCAA Tournament. That earned him a new opportunity, with Omojafo transferring from Robert Morris to the South Florida Bulls.

  • 165. Augusto Cassia

    Previous Team: Butler Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: Ole Miss Rebels

    Augusto Cassia only made 10 appearances in 2024-25, but he made them count. The power forward shot 66.7% from the field, including 42.9% from distance, illustrating his scoring prowess off the bench for the Butler Bulldogs. He will be more prominent in the Ole Miss Rebels lineup next season.

  • 166. Bobby Durkin

    Previous Team: Davidson Wildcats
    2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Bobby Durkin is headed west. After two productive seasons with the Davidson Wildcats, Durkin has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the upcoming campaign. The Illinois native saw increases across the board last season, most notably, producing 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

  • 167. Jayden Dawson

    Previous Team: Loyola Chicago Ramblers
    2025 Commitment: Kansas Jayhawks

    Jayden Dawson has earned an invitation from one of the blue blood college basketball programs in the country. The guard will be transferring to the Kansas Jayhawks for his senior season. In three seasons with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, Dawson saw progressively increasing duties, culminating in 13.9 points per game and 32 starts as a junior.

  • 168. Blake Buchanan

    Previous Team: Virginia Cavaliers
    2025 Commitment: Iowa State Cyclones

    Blake Buchanan spent the last two years with the Virginia Cavaliers, never really blossoming into the four-star prospect he was touted as. That necessitated a change of scenery, with the big man signing on with the Iowa State Cyclones for the 2025-26 season. He's hoping to improve on his 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds he averaged as a sophomore.

  • 169. Nick Pringle

    Previous Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
    2025 Commitment: Arkansas Razorbacks

    The Arkansas Razorbacks are reloading for another tournament run. Arkansas lured Nick Pringle from the South Carolina Gamecocks, giving John Calipari another top player to incorporate into his game plans. Pringle has shot 57.2% or better in all four of his collegiate seasons, a trend that should persist into next season.

  • 170. Michael Nwoko

    Previous Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers

    Michael Nwoko has yet to live up to his full potential, but he is still an intriguing prospect. The Canadian started 32 of 34 games for the Mississippi State Bulldogs last season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. While his scoring potential is untapped, Nwoko checks all the boxes as a defender. Watch him blossom with the LSU Tigers in 2025-26.

  • 171. Frankie Collins

    Previous Team: TCU Horned Frogs
    2025 Commitment: Vanderbilt Commodores

    Frankie Collins will be testing his hand versus SEC competition next season. After burning his freshman season in the Big Ten, Collins has spent the past three seasons in the Big 12. Most recently, he put up 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists with the TCU Horned Frogs. Next up, Collins is off to Tennessee where is signed on with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

  • 172. Dishon Jackson

    Previous Team: Iowa State Cyclones
    2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers

    With one season of eligibility remaining, Dishon Jackson is off to his third program in as many years. The center averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Iowa State Cyclones in 2024-25, both declines from his previous season's totals with the Charlotte 49ers. Jackson will be hoping for a renaissance with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

  • 173. TK Simpkins

    Previous Team: Elon Phoenix
    2025 Commitment: Oregon Ducks

    After two stellar seasons with the Elon Phoenix, TK Simpkins has earned a shot in a Power Five conference. The junior is making the jump to the Big Ten, committing to the Oregon Ducks for next year. There Simpkins will have the chance to improve on his 16.1 points per game he put up last season.

  • 174. Devan Cambridge

    Previous Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
    2025 Commitment: UCF Knights

    Despite starting his college basketball journey in 2019, Devan Cambridge heads into the upcoming campaign for his final season of eligibility. Cambridge has played just 14 combined games over the last two seasons, but is looking to stay on the court with the UCF Knights next season.

  • 175. Kaleb Glenn

    Previous Team: FAU Owls
    2025 Commitment: Michigan State Spartans

    Kaleb Glenn enjoyed a fruitful sophomore season with the FAU Owls. The 6'7'' forward shot 53.1% from the field, including 41.0% from distance, yielding 12.6 points per game while being deployed off the bench. Surely, the Michigan State Spartans will maximize Glenn's usage next season.

  • 176. Papa Amadou Kante

    Previous Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
    2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers

    Papa Amadou Kante entered the transfer portal after his freshman season but has withdrawn his application. The forward put up a modest 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game last season, but wasn't tempted by any other program. Kante will return to the Pittsburgh Panthers for the 2025-26 campaign.

  • 177. Chas Kelley III

    Previous Team: Boston College Eagles
    2025 Commitment: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Chas Kelley III is coming off his most productive college season to date. Still, there is more room for improvement for the shooting guard. Kelley appeared in 31 games with 15 starts, both career highs, while averaging 4.4 points per game. An expanded role with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets could help him improve those numbers.

  • 178. Kobe Magee

    Previous Team: Drexel Dragons
    2025 Commitment: Florida State Seminoles

    Count Kobe Magee as one of the top transfers making the jump from mid-major to Power Five this offseason. The junior shooting guard hit 47.2% from the floor last season, including a tidy 43.9% from distance. Magee will get the chance to improve on that with the Florida State Seminoles next season.

  • 179. Nate Kingz

    Previous Team: Oregon State Beavers
    2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange

    Nate Kingz was one of the most efficient scorers in the NCAA this season. The Oregon State Beavers wing shot 50.4% from the floor, including a tidy 44.6% from distance. Predictably, Kingz was able to parlay that success into a bigger opportunity with a more prominent school. He'll be making the cross-country trek, committing to the Syracuse Orange for next season.

  • 180. Mier Panoam

    Previous Team: North Dakota Fighting Hawks
    2025 Commitment: Xavier Musketeers

    A do-it-all point guard, Mier Panoam spent last season leading the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. There, he averaged 13.0 points. 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while also chipping in with the occasional block and steal. While his 22.2% three-point shooting percentage leaves much to be desired, the Xavier Musketeers obviously saw enough positives to lure Panoam to the Big East.

  • 181. John Camden

    Previous Team: Delaware Blue Hens
    2025 Commitment: California Golden Bears

    John Camden seemingly came out of nowhere this year. The redshirt senior went from the Memphis Tigers to the Virginia Tech Hokies, barely seeing any playing time or making any substantive contributions. Then, this past season with the Delaware Blue Hens, Camden put up 16.1 points per game while starting all 36 contests. That was enough to earn interest from another Power Five school, as Camden has joined the California Golden Bears.

  • 182. Duncan Powell

    Previous Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    2025 Commitment: Georgetown Hoyas

    Duncan Powell will be using his last season of eligibility with the Georgetown Hoyas. The forward put up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2024-25, both of which should continue to trend upward in the Big East. This is Powell's fourth team in as many seasons.

     

  • 183. Jaylen Carey

    Previous Team: Vanderbilt Commodores
    2025 Commitment: Tennessee Volunteers

    Jaylen Carey is making the in-state transfer, going from the Vanderbilt Commodores to the Tennessee Volunteers. The forward saw a sharp decrease in efficiency, going from 66.9% shooting as a freshman to 48.8% as a junior. Carey should have no problem improving that with the Vols next year. 

  • 184. Tyreek Smith

    Previous Team: Memphis Tigers
    2025 Commitment: Kansas State Wildcats

    Tyreek Smith's journey through the college basketball ranks has been long and winding. But he appears to have reached his final destination.

    The Louisiana native joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2020-21, receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a brief stint in Lubbock, Smith quickly moved on to the Oklahoma State Cowboys for two seasons. From there, he joined the SMU Mustangs for the 2023-24 campaign before signing on with the Memphis Tigers. Smith didn't play for the Mustangs, instead transferring to the Kansas State Wildcats following a NIL dispute. 

    Smith is incredibly efficient from the floor, shooting 60.0% throughout his collegiate career. Still, he is waiting for a starting opportunity, something the Wildcats should accommodate next season.

  • 185. Shahid Muhammad

    Previous Team: UMass Minutemen
    2025 Commitment: Florida State Seminoles

    The Florida State Seminoles bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of Shahid Muhammad. The big man was a bench player for the UMass Minutemen last season, compiling 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. Muhammad will be looking for a bigger role with the Seminoles in 2025-26.

  • 186. Solomon Washington

    Previous Team: Texas A&M Aggies
    2025 Commitment: Maryland Terrapins

    Solomon Washington regressed in 2024-25, failing to produce at the same level he had in his sophomore campaign. The former Texas A&M Aggies big man put up 4.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, decreasing from the 7.4 and 5.7 he put up the previous year. That diminished output reflects his decrease in usage, as Washington went from 20 starts as a sophomore to four starts as a junior. Naturally, Washington sought a bigger role with the Maryland Terrapins.

  • 187. Kevin Overton

    Previous Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
    2025 Commitment: Auburn Tigers

    Kevin Overton's time with the Texas Tech Red Raiders wasn't what he hoped for. After averaging 11.3 points per game as a true freshman with Drake, Overton transferred to Texas Tech before last season. He went from 35 starts to one, with a corresponding decrease in all his metrics. Nevertheless, he should play a more prominent role on the Auburn Tigers throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

  • 188. Jason Jackson

    Previous Team: Georgia State Panthers
    2025 Commitment: Howard Bison

    Jason Jackson's freshman season with the Georgia State Panthers didn't go as planned. The shooting guard appeared in just ten games for the Panthers, averaging less than five minutes per game and totaling just 11 points on 22.2% shooting. He will try his hand with the Howard Bison next season.

  • 189. Brock Harding

    Previous Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
    2025 Commitment: TCU Horned Frogs

    Brock Harding is another former Iowa Hawkeye on his way out of town. The sophomore guard entered the transfer portal after the Hawkeyes' underwhelming end to the season, quickly signing on to play with the TCU Horned Frogs. Hardin improved his metrics across the board in 2024-25 and will continue his development in Fort Worth.

  • 190. Michael Ajayi

    Previous Team: Gonzaga Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: Butler Bulldogs

    Michael Ajayi will spend the 2025-26 season with a different Bulldog on his chest. The 6'7'' small forward was used sparingly at Gonzaga, appearing in 34 games but starting only 13 of those and averaging less than 19 minutes per game. Predictably, that correlates with diminished output across most offensive categories. Next up, Ajayi will try his hand with Butler, looking to recapture the 17.2 points per game he averaged in 2023-24.

  • 191. Pryce Sandfort

    Previous Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
    2025 Commitment: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    The coaching change at Iowa has had cascading effects on its roster. Many Hawkeyes regulars entered the transfer portal, including Iowa native Pryce Sandfort. The sophomore forward entered the spring transfer portal, looking to continue his upward trajectory. Sandfort is staying close to home, signing on with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for his junior season. 

  • 192. Jevon Porter

    Previous Team: Loyola Marymount Lions
    2025 Commitment: Missouri Tigers

    After a stellar sophomore campaign in which he averaged 16.4 points per game, Jevon Porter took a step back this season. The Loyola Marymount Lions forward mustered 12.5 points per game, with over a three-point drop in his shooting percentage. Nevertheless, Porter will have the chance to bounce back next season, as he joins a Missouri Tigers team that re-established themselves as an SEC contender.

  • 193. Donovan Atwell

    Previous Team: UNC Greensboro Spartans
    2025 Commitment: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Over the last three seasons, Donovan Atwell has seen a progressive increase in his production, culminating with 13.3 points per game as a junior. The North Carolina native spent those years with the UNC Greensboro Spartans but will be testing his hand with the Texas Tech Red Raiders for his senior season.

  • 194. James Evans Jr.

    Previous Team: UNLV Rebels
    2025 Commitment: UNLV Rebels

    After consideration, James Evans Jr. will return to the UNLV Rebels for his redshirt freshman campaign. The small forward spent the 2024-25 campaign riding the pine, precipitating his transfer portal entry. Presumably without other intriguing offers, Evans Jr. has elected to withdraw from the portal and return to UNLV for 2025-26.

  • 195. Jarin Stevenson

    Previous Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
    2025 Commitment: North Carolina Tar Heels

    A four-star recruit out of high school, Jarin Stevenson has yet to reach his full potential. Through his first two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the 6'11'' forward has averaged just 5.4 points per game. Stevenson will test his hand with another prominent program in 2025-26, transferring to the North Carolina Tar Heels for his upper-classman years.

  • 196. Yaak Yaak

    Previous Team: Colorado Mesa Mavericks
    2025 Commitment: Oregon State Beavers

    Yaak Yaak spent his freshman season with the New Mexico State Aggies during the 2023-24 season. Failing to earn more playing time, he transferred to Colorado Mesa last season.

    Yaak refined his scoring touch and decided to try his hand back in the Div. I ranks, signing on with the Oregon State Beavers.

  • 197. Jahki Howard

    Previous Team: Auburn Tigers
    2025 Commitment: Utah Utes

    Jahki Howard's college career got off to a tepid start. Last season with the Auburn Tigers, the freshman averaged a modest 4.2 points per game and just nine minutes per game, albeit on 53.6% shooting. Looking for an increased role, Howard is off to the Utah Utes for next season.

  • 198. Riley Kugel

    Previous Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: UCF Knights

    Over the last three seasons, Riley Kugel has been a reliable producer for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Across that sample, he has averaged between 9.2 and 9.9 points per game while starting between 11 and 17 contests. Surely, Kugel will bite off a heftier piece of the workload with the UCF Knights in 2025-26.

  • 199. Lathan Sommerville

    Previous Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    2025 Commitment: Washington Huskies

    Lathan Sommerville is making a cross-country trek, going from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to the Washington Huskies. The freshman center got his collegiate career off to a decent start, averaging 8.2 points per game on 50.6% shooting. While he started just 15 of 32 games this season, Sommerville has all the qualities to excel with the Huskies.

  • 200. Grant Darbyshire

    Previous Team: Kentucky Wildcats
    2025 Commitment: Cincinnati Bearcats

    A walk-on at Kentucky, Grant Darbyshire is moving closer to home for the 2025-26 season. A Cincinnati native, Darbyshire will be suiting up for the Bearcats come November. With only six appearances across two seasons, the guard is sure to have a bigger platform in Cinci.

  • 201. Mason Williams

    Previous Team: Eastern Washington Eagles
    2025 Commitment: Iowa State Cyclones

    Mason Williams moved into the starting lineup for Eastern Washington this past season, and his presence paid immediate dividends. The guard put up 13.9 points per game while averaging 28 minutes per game. He may have to earn his playing time, but Williams should continue his ascent with the Iowa State Cyclones in 2025-26.

  • 202. Barry Dunning Jr.

    Previous Team: South Alabama Jaguars
    2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers

    Without many opportunities in his first two seasons, Barry Dunning Jr. transferred to South Alabama for the 2024-25 campaign. There, he averaged a robust 15.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting. That skillset will be put to good use with the Pittsburgh Panthers next season.

  • 203. William Kyle III

    Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
    2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange

    William Kyle III is making the cross-country trek next season, going from the UCLA Bruins to the Syracuse Orange. He was a bench player for the Bruins, but should move back into the starting rotation for Syracuse. With that, he should move much closer to the 13.1 points per game he put up in 2023-24.

  • 204. Camden Heide

    Previous Team: Purdue Boilermakers
    2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns

    Camden Heide was used sparingly by the Purdue Boilermakers, and that prompted his move to the Texas Longhorns this offseason. The forward has appeared in 75 games across his two seasons with Purdue, albeit with only eight starts. With full minutes, Heide could improve on the 4.7 points per game he averaged last year.

  • 205. Brian Moore Jr.

    Previous Team: Norfolk State Spartans
    2025 Commitment: Grand Canyon Antelopes

    Brian Moore Jr. came into his own last season, ranking 61st in the country with 18.1 points per game. He scores at will and has the full arsenal of tools in his belt. Surely, he will be a solid addition to the Grand Canyon Antelopes next season.

  • 206. Brandon Noel

    Previous Team: Wright State Raiders
    2025 Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

    After three years of dominating mid-major competition, Brandon Noel is ready to make the leap to the Power Four. Noel is coming off a career-best 19.0 points per game and has a career 56.3% shooting percentage. He should be a driving factor in Ohio State's offense next season.

  • 207. Cam Manyawu

    Previous Team: Drake Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Cam Manyawu did a little bit of everything right in his sophomore season, but he didn't stand out in any particular facet. The forward averaged 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, adding a handful of blocks, assists, and steals throughout the campaign. Iowa will be hoping to put it all together for a more dominant junior campaign.

  • 208. Adam Miller

    Previous Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
    2025 Commitment: Gonzaga Bulldogs

    Gonzaga has a strong track record of acquiring talented players and developing them into college basketball stars. That's exactly what the Bulldogs are hoping for with Adam Miller. Miller regressed slightly in 2024-25, falling to 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Expect him to emerge as a quality scorer in the WCC.

  • 209. Chance Moore

    Previous Team: St. Bonaventure Bonnies
    2025 Commitment:     West Virginia Mountaineers

    Chance Moore has gotten progressively better with each passing season, but he's looking to take the final step as a redshirt senior. The Georgia native has increased in scoring total year over year, culminating in 13.0 points per game last season. He should be a go-to contributor for West Virginia.

  • 210. Dylan Darling

    Previous Team: Idaho State Bengals
    2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm

    Failing to crack Washington's State lineup in either of his first two campaigns, Dylan Darling took a step down in competition last season and joined Idaho State. There, he averaged a whopping 19.8 points per game while playing almost 35 minutes per game. Heading into his junior season, Darling will be a featured contributor with the St. John's Red Storm.

  • 211. Daimion Collins

    Previous Team: LSU Tigers
    2025 Commitment: South Florida Bulls

    After failing to earn significant playing time in the SEC, Daimion Collins is taking a step down and joining the South Florida Bulls in the AAC. Through four seasons, the forward has just 24 starts. However, Collins will surely take on a more prominent role with USF. 

  • 212. Carter Welling

    Previous Team: Utah Valley Wolverines
    2025 Commitment: Clemson Tigers

    The Clemson Tigers needed to replenish their stocks, and they found a diamond in the rough in Carter Welling. The big man averaged 13.1 points per game with Utah Valley last season and will be a regular part of the Tigers' rotation this season.

  • 213. Tyler Betsey

    Previous Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
    2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange

    Tyler Betsey was hoping to make a greater impact as a freshman. The Connecticut native averaged just over 11 minutes per game and came off the bench in every outing. Surely, Betsey must like his chances of being a more significant contributor with Syracuse.

  • 214. Chansey Willis Jr.

    Previous Team: Western Michigan Broncos
    2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Last season, Chansey Willis Jr. made the jump to the mid-majors, and he's making another leap in 2025-26. The upperclassman is joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he aims to improve on his 16.8 points per game average.

  • 215. Kaleb Banks

    Previous Team: Tulane Green Wave
    2025 Commitment: DePaul Blue Demons

    Kaleb Banks was too much to handle last season, netting 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Next up, the forward is joining the DePaul Blue Demons, hoping to restore their former glory in the Big East.

  • 216. Elijah Strong

    Previous Team: Boston College Eagles
    2025 Commitment: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Elijah Strong came into his own last season. As a sophomore, the forward saw his point and rebound averages jump to 9.1 and 4.4, respectively. That was enough to convince the South Carolina Gamecocks that Strong was an ideal fit for the upcoming campaign.

  • 217. Duke Brennan

    Previous Team: Grand Canyon Antelopes
    2025 Commitment: Villanova Wildcats

    Duke Brennan is ready to announce his triumphant arrival in the Big East. The big man was a force for Grand Canyon, averaging 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He will face stiffer competition suiting up for the Villanova Wildcats, but we expect Brennan to answer the bell when called upon.

  • 218. Joseph Pinion

    Previous Team: Arkansas State RedWolves
    2025 Commitment: South Florida Bulls

    After an uneventful two-year tenure with Arkansas, Joseph Pinion split for the Arkansas State RedWolves last season. He saw his perceived value rise, with the shooting guard putting up 12.0 points per game on 42.9% shooting. Pinion is on the move again this offseason, signing on with the South Florida Bulls.

  • 219. Jaden Brownell

    Previous Team: Samford Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: USC Trojans

    A JUCO transfer, Jaden Brownell spent last season as one of the leading scorers for the Samford Bulldogs. His 14.0 points were second on the team, proving he had what it takes to compete in the top ranks. The USC Trojans took notice, bringing Brownell in for his senior season.

  • 220. Chase Forte

    Previous Team: South Dakota Coyotes
    2025 Commitment: Boston College Eagles

    The Boston College Eagles are trying to reassert themselves as college basketball contenders. Thankfully, they have Chase Forte coming in to hold down the fort. The point guard was an absolute menace last season, averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. If that's the standard he maintains, the Eagles could fly high again.

  • 221. JJ White

    Previous Team: Omaha Mavericks
    2025 Commitment: Baylor Bears

    The Baylor Bears solidified their backcourt this offseason with the addition of JJ White. The combo guard was a scoring menace, averaging 13.7 points per game on 49.2% shooting, including 44.2% from range. Expect White to become a more household name this season.

  • 222. Drayton Jones

    Previous Team: South Carolina State Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: Butler Bulldogs

    While he may be changing allegiances, Drayton Jones will be a Bulldog for life. The center left South Carolina State to join Butler in the Big East. Jones has a refined scoring touch on the interior, putting up 13.0 points per game on 56.4% shooting from the floor.

  • 223. Max Mackinnon

    Previous Team: Portland Pilots
    2025 Commitment: LSU Tigers

    Max Mackinnon is making a cross-country trek, going from the Portland Pilots to the bright lights of the SEC. The Australian has averaged north of 11.4 points per game in all three of his collegiate seasons, a skillset that will be put to good use with the LSU Tigers.

  • 224. Langston Reynolds

    Previous Team: Northern Colorado Bears
    2025 Commitment: Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Langston Reynolds has a promising ceiling, and he'll get to test his mettle against some of the top players in the country. The 6'4" guard signed on with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he's expected to play a pivotal role in the backcourt.

  • 225. Honor Huff

    Previous Team: Chattanooga Mocs
    2025 Commitment: West Virginia Mountaineers

    Honor Huff is coming off a dominant campaign with the Chattanooga Mocs. As a junior, Huff averaged 15.2 points per game, falling slightly from his previous season average of 17.4 points per game. He will be deployed as the prime scoring agent for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#1-#150)

NCAAB · 4 hours ago

Grant White

AP Poll: Preseason Top 25 Rankings Released Ahead of 2025-26 College Basketball Season

NCAAB · 1 day ago

John Canady

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 170 Players in the CBB Transfer Portal

NCAAB · 1 day ago

John Canady

Top 30 Most Improved Teams in the 2025 CBB Offseason

NCAAB · 1 day ago

David Connelly

Ranking 75 Best Available Players in 2025 College Basketball Transfer Portal

NCAAB · 2 days ago

Grant White

Top 55 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 2 days ago

David Connelly

Which 95 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

NCAAB · 6 days ago

John Canady

NIL Top 100 Men's College Basketball Rankings: Dent Making His Mark

NCAAB · 6 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Dybantsa is Dynamite

NCAAB · 6 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 40 Coaches in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

NCAAB · 7 days ago

David Connelly