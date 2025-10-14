Top 30 Most Improved Teams in the 2025 CBB Offseason

15. BYU

While BYU may have one of the highest ceilings among teams on this list, it's challenging to rank them highly based on their performance last year. The Cougars were one of the hottest teams in the country to close out the 2024-25 season, winning their final eight games of the regular season before reaching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Final Four is the new goal with top-rated recruit A.J. Dybantsa entering the mix, while Baylor's Rob Wright joins the program as one of the top guard transfers in the country. BYU enters 2025-26 with its best chance to reach a national semifinal since Jimmer Fredette was still on campus back in 2010-11.