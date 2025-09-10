Live NowLive
NCAAB · 11 minutes ago

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#201-#205)

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • 205. Brian Moore Jr.

    Previous Team: Norfolk State Spartans
    2025 Commitment: Grand Canyon Antelopes

    Brian Moore Jr. came into his own last season, ranking 61st in the country with 18.1 points per game. He scores at will and has the full arsenal of tools in his belt. Surely, he will be a solid addition to the Grand Canyon Antelopes next season.

  • 202. Barry Dunning Jr.

    Previous Team: South Alabama Jaguars
    2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers

    Without many opportunities in his first two seasons, Barry Dunning Jr. transferred to South Alabama for the 2024-25 campaign. There, he averaged a robust 15.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting. That skillset will be put to good use with the Pittsburgh Panthers next season.

  • 203. William Kyle III

    Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
    2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange

    William Kyle III is making the cross-country trek next season, going from the UCLA Bruins to the Syracuse Orange. He was a bench player for the Bruins, but should move back into the starting rotation for Syracuse. With that, he should move much closer to the 13.1 points per game he put up in 2023-24.

  • 204. Camden Heide

    Previous Team: Purdue Boilermakers
    2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns

    Camden Heide was used sparingly by the Purdue Boilermakers, and that prompted his move to the Texas Longhorns this offseason. The forward has appeared in 75 games across his two seasons with Purdue, albeit with only eight starts. With full minutes, Heide could improve on the 4.7 points per game he averaged last year.

