Power Ranking Every Team in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Road to Indianapolis

Championship DNA: Which Trend Will Hold in the Sweet 16?

History tells us the national champion almost always boasts a Top 40 offense and Top 25 defense. As we head into the Sweet 16, teams like Arizona and Michigan are checking every box, while favorites like Duke and Iowa State are battling late-season injuries that could derail their title hopes.

The biggest question remains: Can a mid-tier seed like Nebraska or Iowa continue their Cinderella runs, or will the heavyweight efficiency of Houston and Purdue finally take over? The road to the Final Four in Indianapolis goes through these 16 squads—and the margin for error is now zero.

Tell us who have cutting down the nets! Who do we have overrated and underrated? Let us know in the comments.

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