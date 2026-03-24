9 Teams That KenPom Says Can Win the NCAA Tournament

With the first week behind us, 52 out of 67 NCAA Tournament games are in the books, as we're down to the Sweet 16.

Going into the first round, we identified 11 teams that fulfilled the criteria of a KenPom National Champion. The college basketball guru's database dates back to 1997, and since then, every eventual National Champ has finished in the top 40 in offensive efficiency and the top 25 in defensive efficiency. His metric measures points per 100 possessions, adjusted for pace.

Those 11 teams went 19-3 over the first weekend, with all 11 advancing to the second round, before the Florida Gators, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Virginia Cavaliers suffered upsets in the second round. That leaves eight programs that fit the bill going into the Round of 16.

Or does it? One team played so well through the opening weekend that they played themselves onto the list.

Let's see how they stack up and who they face next!