Top 15 Players Returning to College Basketball for the 2026-27 Season

4. Milan Momcilovic - Kentucky

When Milan Momcilovic dropped his name into the mix for the NBA Draft, it felt like a done deal that he was off to the pros. To almost everyone's surprise, Momcilovic withdrew in time and will join Mark Pope in Lexington as they hope to conduct a resurgence for Kentucky. He is perhaps the best shooter in the country entering next season after shooting a ridiculous 48.7 percent from beyond the arc and over 50 percent from the floor. Big Blue Nation will be hopeful that Momcilovic is prepared to become a top-scoring option for the Wildcats, a position he has never really been in throughout his collegiate career.