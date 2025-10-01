10 Bold Predictions for Week 6 of College Football
TJ Inman
Host · Writer
10. Memphis Enters Top 25
The Memphis Tigers entered the 2025 season as an afterthought in the American Athletic Conference, but they will improve to 6-0 on Saturday, and they'll be ranked on Sunday. The Tigers take on a rebuilding Tulsa squad, and it should be a comfortable victory for Memphis. They continue to win and should be ranked after this victory. Keep an eye on the October 25 showdown with South Florida as a potential College Football Playoff eliminator.
1. Iowa State Takes 1st Loss
The Iowa State Cyclones are 5-0 with three single-digit victories, a win over an FCS team, and then a beating of Arizona at home last weekend. Despite the lopsided score in that game, the stats were relatively even, and the only true road test for Iowa State thus far resulted in a 24-16 victory over a struggling Arkansas State squad. Cincinnati is 3-1 with three straight wins, and the offense is now averaging 39.5 points per game, and the Bearcats are averaging 6.28 yards per game. This Saturday, the Cyclones' unbeaten streak comes to an end as they take their first loss and fall to 5-1.
Iowa State at Cincinnati (-1.5)
2. Michigan Beats Wisconsin by Four Touchdowns
Michigan beating Wisconsin this Saturday would not be surprising at all. The Wolverines are favored, and it's not "bold" to pick the home team to win this matchup. However, I don't think Michigan just wins; I think they beat the snot out of Wisconsin and win this game by four touchdowns or more. There is nothing I like about this game for the Wisconsin Badgers, and I think they could be on "quit watch" going against Michigan's physical rushing attack. The Wolverines are averaging 6.67 yards per carry, and Wisconsin does not have an offense capable of keeping Michigan off the field. Michigan wins big, and the "fire Luke Fickell" talk ramps up to an even higher intensity.
Wisconsin at Michigan (-16)
3. Clemson "Gets Right" at North Carolina
The Clemson Tigers have been dreadful this season. One of the preseason favorites to win the National Championship and considered a near-shoo-in to make the College Football Playoff, Clemson is 1-3 and has yet to play even remotely well in a single game thus far. Coming off a bye week, the Tigers get a bit of potentially good news: they get to play at North Carolina. Bill Belichick’s experiment in Chapel Hill is not going well as the Tar Heels sit at 2-2 with uncompetitive losses against the two major conference opponents they have played. Clemson uses the bye week and North Carolina's porous defense to play well and win big, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers should be considered “back.” It will be a product of the opponent, not a sign that Clemson has figured things out and should be trusted moving forward.
Clemson (-13.5) at North Carolina
4. Sawyer Robertson Throws for 400+ Yards Versus KSU
Baylor’s offense has been fun to watch this season, and they get to play a leaky Kansas State Wildcats’ secondary on Saturday. Sawyer Robertson has already thrown for 1,713 yards with 17 touchdowns, and he’s averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. That includes a game against Samford that didn’t need much from the quarterback’s arm, and he has thrown for at least 390 yards in three games. Robertson goes for more than 400 yards through the air as Baylor knocks off Kansas State.
5. Vanderbilt Stuns the Tide
How's this for a bold prediction? The Vanderbilt Commodores are not only going to cover on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, they are going to win the game outright. Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack have struggled against physical rushing attacks and teams with mobile quarterbacks. It happened last season when Nico Iamaleava ran for 44 yards and Tennessee dominated on the ground, or when Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards as Oklahoma dominated the Crimson Tide in Norman. Alabama fans surely don't forget what Diego Pavia did to the defense last season in Nashville. The trend continued into this season as Tommy Castellanos ran for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Florida State Seminoles trampled all over Alabama in the season-opener. The Commodores are averaging 49 points per game and gaining 6.49 yards per rush. Pavia is a warrior, and he's going to lead his team to a massive win on Saturday.
Vanderbilt at Alabama (-10.5)
6. Notre Dame Scores 50+ Points Again
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-2 and have mostly been forgotten. Still, their offense is excellent, and I am making a bold prediction for this weekend, as well as for the remainder of their regular season: Notre Dame is going to put up a ton of points against everyone. The Fighting Irish have one path to the College Football Playoff: to win the remainder of their games impressively and hope the playoff committee overlooks the lack of a marquee win and a pedestrian strength of schedule after the first two weeks. Looking back on the opening week loss to Miami, scoring 24 points against the Hurricanes' defense is pretty darn impressive for the Irish. They then scored 40 against Texas A&M (who just shut down Auburn) and put up 56 in back-to-back weeks. Bottom line, Notre Dame is going to score 50+ points on Boise State, and they should be considered an "over" team until proven otherwise.
Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Boise State | Total of 63.5
7. Nebraska and Michigan State Combine for 60+ Points
There should be serious questions about Nebraska's defense, particularly the rushing defense, but the Cornhuskers have a good offense. Nebraska is averaging 43.5 points per game and 6.85 yards per play this season, and they scored 27 points against an excellent Michigan defense. Michigan State comes to town with both teams coming off a bye week, and these two teams could put on a fireworks show in Lincoln. The Spartans scored 42 points against Boston College, 41 points against Youngstown State, and 31 points against USC, demonstrating their ability to put up points. Both offenses are in good form, and neither defense has proven capable of slowing down quality opposition. Take the over!
Michigan State at Nebraska (-10.5) | Total of 50.5
8. Miami Wins Convincingly at Florida State
The Miami Hurricanes are ranked third in the country, but there is a very real possibility they are the best team in college football. The next step for the Hurricanes is a short trip to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. FSU must rebound after a loss to Virginia, and Miami has had a full two weeks to prepare for Gus Malzahn and the Florida State offensive attack. The Seminoles are vastly improved this season, but they are not ready to compete along the lines of scrimmage with this Miami team, and the Hurricanes have an offense capable of picking apart a vulnerable Florida State defense. Miami wins big.
Miami (-4.5) at Florida State
9. Texas A&M Locks Down Mississippi State, Remains Unbeaten
Texas A&M's defense looked a bit lost early in the season. They gave up 24 points to UTSA, 22 to Utah State, and 40 to Notre Dame, but were still 3-0. The concerning part is that it was a continuation of last season's defensive struggles. The Aggies had a bye week before playing Auburn, and it's possible that Mike Elko figured some things out with his defense during those two weeks. They shut down Auburn's attack last week, limiting the Tigers to just ten points in the victory, and they now host a dangerous Mississippi State team. It will be all maroon in College Station this weekend. Still, the Texas A&M Aggies continue to show defensive improvement and win big, remaining unbeaten and potentially moving into the top five nationally. It's time to take Texas A&M as a playoff team very seriously.

