10 Bold Predictions for Week 6 of College Football

10. Memphis Enters Top 25

The Memphis Tigers entered the 2025 season as an afterthought in the American Athletic Conference, but they will improve to 6-0 on Saturday, and they'll be ranked on Sunday. The Tigers take on a rebuilding Tulsa squad, and it should be a comfortable victory for Memphis. They continue to win and should be ranked after this victory. Keep an eye on the October 25 showdown with South Florida as a potential College Football Playoff eliminator.

