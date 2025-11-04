10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

10. Receiving Votes - LSU Tigers

Anyone still voting for the LSU Tigers to be in the top 25 is just not paying any attention and working solely off of brand name. The Tigers are 2-3 in the SEC with the wins coming over South Carolina and Florida by ten points each. The once-impressive win at Clemson in the season-opener is a very distant memory for both teams and LSU has fired head coach Brian Kelly. There is talent on the roster but the offense has looked lost all season as the offensive line struggles to protect and the Tigers refuse to commit to running the ball consistently. They will very likely fall to 5-4 on Saturday as they play at Alabama.

Week 11: LSU at Alabama (-10.5)

