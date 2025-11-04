10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

6. No. 19 Missouri Tigers
I respect the job Eli Drinkwitz has done with the Missouri Tigers, and it certainly makes sense that he's a candidate for the Florida and perhaps Penn State jobs. That said, what has this year's Missouri Tigers squad, a team now without starting quarterback Beau Pribula, done to deserve being ranked in the top 20? Or really, into the poll at all. Missouri's wins have come against Central Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, UMass, and by six points at Auburn. That's one road victory and zero wins against teams with a winning record. With games remaining against Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and a resilient Mississippi State squad, the bottom could fall out for Mizzou.
Week 11: Texas A&M (-7.5) at Missouri