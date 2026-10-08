10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now: Going Into Week 6

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels Team Profile

Head Coach: Bill Belichick (2nd Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Petrino

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Belichick

Conference: ACC

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

AP Top 25 Ranking: NR

2026 Record: 2-2

A few teams were in contention for the last spot on our list. Western Kentucky deserves some heat. UConn's wheels are falling off. West Virginia has been exposed. Still, it's time to put some pressure on Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Since taking over, Belichick and UNC have gone 6-10, with a dismal 2-7 record in ACC play. Sure, they held their own versus Notre Dame on Saturday, but this is still a team that can't find a way to move the football. The Tar Heels rank 108th in total offense, propped up by an unflattering win over East Tennessee in Week 2.

The Bill Belichick experiment isn't working. The North Carolina Tar Heels will have a tough time against Pitt. That sentiment carries into every future game on their schedule.