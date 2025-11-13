10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 12

10. TCU at BYU (-5.5) - 10:15

The BYU Cougars were being propped up by their undefeated record, but the lone impressive victory of any sort was against the Utah Utes in Provo. Beyond that, the Cougars had no ranked wins, and the Texas Tech defense thoroughly dismantled them as the Red Raiders won 29-7. Now, with one loss, BYU has to find a way to rebound and refocus after taking a beating. The TCU Horned Frogs come to Provo with a competent offense, as Josh Hoover will be one of the best quarterbacks that BYU's defense has faced. TCU has good perimeter athletes, and Sonny Dykes should have a strong plan in place to create explosive plays. A loss for BYU would probably make the Big 12 a one-bid league.

