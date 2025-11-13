10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 12

2. Notre Dame (-11.5) at Pittsburgh - Noon
I have been not so subtly pointing towards this game for weeks, and Pitt’s chance to prove its worth has arrived. Notre Dame has beaten up on overmatched opposition for weeks after losing to Texas A&M and Miami to open the season, and they are closing in on a College Football Playoff bid. The Fighting Irish have to get by the Pitt Panthers first, though. Since inserting freshman Mason Heintschel into the lineup, Pitt is unbeaten, and they have wins by 41, three, 17, 19, and 15 points. That includes an impressive 53-34 romp over North Carolina State, and the Panthers had a bye week to get ready for this game. Notre Dame is excellent, but I think this could be a special run that Pitt is on with Heintschel, and I like Pat Narduzzi’s ability to pull off a shocker at home. The Panthers have a talented receiver corps that can have some success against Notre Dame’s secondary.