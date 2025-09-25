Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 5 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

     

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears

    Purdue Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears

    Purdue Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

     

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers

    Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers

    Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana Hoosiers Odds to Win the Big Ten: +1400

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana Hoosiers Odds to Win the Big Ten: +1400

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +470

    Michigan Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers

    Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +980

    Washington Odds Win the Big Ten: +2000

     

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

