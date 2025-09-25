2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 5 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +270
USC Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears
Purdue Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers
Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers Odds to Win the Big Ten: +1400
Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +470
Michigan Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +980
Washington Odds Win the Big Ten: +2000
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +270
USC Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sammy Jacobs
NCAAF · 8 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 10 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 10 hours ago
TJ Inman