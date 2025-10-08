Live NowLive
NCAAF · 9 minutes ago

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 7 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid's FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

     

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

     

     

     

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears

    Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers

    Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +10000

    Nebraska Odds to Make the CFP: +1300

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid's FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

    Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000

    Illinois Odds to Win the CFP: +1300

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +900

    Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +250

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators

    Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: +6000

    Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +1040

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

