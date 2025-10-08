2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 7 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: +3500
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +680
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears
Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers
Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +10000
Nebraska Odds to Make the CFP: +1300
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000
Illinois Odds to Win the CFP: +1300
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +900
Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +250
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators
Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: +6000
Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +1040
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: +3500
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +680
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 37 minutes ago
Joe Cervenka
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Joe Cervenka
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady