CBS Sports Ranks the Top 50 College Football Teams for 2026

You Tell Us! Who is the No. 1 College Football Team in the Country?

Join the Debate: Breaking Down the Post-Spring Top 50

The updated Top 50 rankings are officially set, but that doesn't mean the conversation is over. With spring practice complete and transfer portal movement finally slowing down, college football fans now turn their attention to the biggest question of the offseason:

Which teams are ranked exactly where they belong—and which ones deserve a major adjustment?

Indiana's Championship Hangover

After a perfect 16-0 season and a national title, should Indiana really be sitting outside the top five? Are concerns about roster turnover and key departures enough to justify their placement, or are the Hoosiers being undervalued heading into the summer?

Georgia's Position Outside the Elite Tier

Is Georgia being overlooked by falling outside the top four, or does this ranking accurately reflect the current state of the roster? Either way, it gives Kirby Smart another opportunity to use perceived disrespect as motivation.

Texas Tech's Breakout Potential

Few programs generated more momentum this offseason than Texas Tech. With an impressive recruiting class and significant roster upgrades, are the Red Raiders the most likely team to shake up the conference landscape and emerge as a legitimate playoff contender?

Florida's Top-25 Case

Florida finished last season with just four wins, yet still finds itself among the nation's top 25 teams. Is that confidence justified by roster improvements and schedule context, or is the ranking projecting a leap that hasn't been earned yet?

What Does a Top 50 Really Tell Us?

Expanding the rankings to 50 teams shines a spotlight on more programs than ever before. Does it provide a better picture of the sport's growing parity, or does it simply create more debate around teams separated by razor-thin margins?

Now it's your turn. Which team in the Top 50 is a playoff lock heading into the season, and which program is receiving far more hype than results suggest? Let us know where you agree—and where you think the rankings missed the mark.